3 Keys To A Game 1 Lakers Victory

After a hard-fought Western Conference Finals against the Suns, the Lakers take the court again tonight in the NBA Finals for the third straight year. L.A. has some question marks going into these Finals, but if all the pieces fall into place, they’ll be looking at their second straight title. But it all starts with Game 1 tonight. Here are three keys to a Lakers victory.

Key #1: Keep Rondo out of the paint

Rajon Rondo has gotten into the paint mostly at will during these playoffs, and has wreaked havoc for opposing defenses in the process. If the Lakers can keep Rondo at bay, it will slow the Celtics half-court offense down significantly as Rondo’s penetration ability has become an increasingly big part of the Celtics’ offensive schemes. The Lakers should throw a variety of defenders at him including Kobe Bryant and Derek Fisher, as well as Shannon Brown and Jordan Farmar off the bench.

Key #2: Attack the Celtics’ big men

The Celtics’ frontcourt is full of intense competitors and combustible personalities. In these playoffs, we have seen Kendrick Perkins go off, and Rasheed Wallace and Kevin Garnett have a history of getting in foul trouble and racking up technicals. If the Lakers can can get those three guys frustrated by battling inside, it will be a long night for the C’s. And more technicals means more easy points for the Purple and Gold.

Key #3: Ron Artest has to play like Ron Artest

Ron Artest has made some bone-headed plays in the playoffs, but after his game-winner in Game 5 against the Suns he seems to be straightening out. If Artest can contain Paul Pierce and provide even a semblance of the offensive output he had in Game 6 (25 points), the Lakers win this game. Artest can also lose the game for the Lakers – as he almost did against the Suns – so he must play smart and hard for the Lakers to win tonight.

What do you think? Will the Lakers win Game 1 tonight?

