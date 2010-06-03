3 Keys To A Game 1 Lakers Victory

After a hard-fought Western Conference Finals against the Suns, the Lakers take the court again tonight in the NBA Finals for the third straight year. L.A. has some question marks going into these Finals, but if all the pieces fall into place, they’ll be looking at their second straight title. But it all starts with Game 1 tonight. Here are three keys to a Lakers victory.
Key #1: Keep Rondo out of the paint
Rajon Rondo has gotten into the paint mostly at will during these playoffs, and has wreaked havoc for opposing defenses in the process. If the Lakers can keep Rondo at bay, it will slow the Celtics half-court offense down significantly as Rondo’s penetration ability has become an increasingly big part of the Celtics’ offensive schemes. The Lakers should throw a variety of defenders at him including Kobe Bryant and Derek Fisher, as well as Shannon Brown and Jordan Farmar off the bench.
Key #2: Attack the Celtics’ big men
The Celtics’ frontcourt is full of intense competitors and combustible personalities. In these playoffs, we have seen Kendrick Perkins go off, and Rasheed Wallace and Kevin Garnett have a history of getting in foul trouble and racking up technicals. If the Lakers can can get those three guys frustrated by battling inside, it will be a long night for the C’s. And more technicals means more easy points for the Purple and Gold.
Key #3: Ron Artest has to play like Ron Artest
Ron Artest has made some bone-headed plays in the playoffs, but after his game-winner in Game 5 against the Suns he seems to be straightening out. If Artest can contain Paul Pierce and provide even a semblance of the offensive output he had in Game 6 (25 points), the Lakers win this game. Artest can also lose the game for the Lakers – as he almost did against the Suns – so he must play smart and hard for the Lakers to win tonight.
What do you think? Will the Lakers win Game 1 tonight?
I think the Lakers have this because the celtics legitimately dont have anyone that can guard kobe, KG is an afterthought on offense and is that much older, pierce and artest basically cancel each other out, gasol has gotten tougher (more mentally than physically), as old as fish is, hes still a better defender than mo williams and jameer nelson, kendrick perkins is still one tech away from getting suspended, and the lakers have better team defense and three seven footers (now with bynum) to clog the lane for rondo. In the past two series, rondo beat the cavs and pierce and allen beat the msgic. Only one or two guys cant beat the lakers, same goes for the lakers against the celtics. and nate robinson isnt going to be a factor in this series, dont why everyone thinks he will be. Bench guy thats a factor for the C’s? Tony allen. he has the best chance to at least make it seem like kobe isnt shooting around by himself in the gym. Bench guy for the lakers? Either farmar or shannon brown. if either one of them is consistent (10-12 points, no turnovers, soild D on rondo), the celtics have no chance.
Lakers in seven
I think the Celtics were thinking about this match up all year. Signing Rasheed to pull the Lakers big men away from the basket with KG. Trading for a gunner to come off the bench like Nate Robinson, who can counter whatever LA brings off the bench with their guards. It comes down to mental and physical toughness. I am not sure if the LA has it yet.
The Lakers SHOULD take this and game 2 as well. Key word being SHOULD. It seems like the championship is theirs if they take it, just like it was in ’08. Bring it strong; no Odom/Gasol disappearing act, and we got this.