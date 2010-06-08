3 Keys To A Game 3 Celtics Victory

After stealing a game in Los Angeles to tilt home court advantage in their favor, the Boston Celtics return to the TD Garden tonight for another rendition of the most historic rivalry in professional basketball. When an NBA Finals series is tied at 1-1, 88 percent of teams that have won Game 3 have gone on to win the NBA Championship. Here are three keys for the Celtics if they want a chance at upholding the statistic with tonight’s crucial match-up against the Lakers.

Key #1: Paul Pierce Must Establish Himself Early

Even with the series tied at one game apiece, the Celtics’ captain certainly had a road trip to forget in Los Angeles for the first two Finals games at the Staples Center. A deceiving 24-point showing in Game 1, when 11 of his points came in the fourth quarter after the C’s entered the frame down 21, was followed up by a 2-for-11 shooting performance in Game 2. Without an early Ray Allen shooting exhibition and a late Rajon Rondo takeover, the Celtics would have left Los Angeles in a crushing 2-0 hole. Facing a difficult match-up in Laker forward Ron Artest, Pierce needs a few early midrange looks to kick-start his offense in the early going.

Key #2: Celtic Big Men Must Step Up

Even in a Game 2 loss, the Laker frontcourt of Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum torched the Celtics’ rotation of big men for a combined 46 points, 14 rebounds and 13 blocks, after posting a combined 33 points and 20 boards in Game 1. The tandem shot a ridiculous 20-of-25 from the field in Game 2, dominating the C’s bigs until the fourth quarter rolled around. Kevin Garnett and Kendrick Perkins will need to stay out of early foul trouble, as another first-half appearance from Shelden Williams is exactly what the Celtics need to avoid. Watching Garnett attempt to rebound has been nothing short of gut wrenching for Celtics fans, so the continued support of Glen Davis and Rasheed Wallace on the glass (combined 14 rebounds in Game 2) is a must.

Key #3: Rajon Rondo Must Control the Game’s Rhythm

From the opening tip until the very last whistle, Rondo was in complete control of Game 2; and he’ll need to be in similar form for the Celtics to have a shot in Game 3. His up-tempo game helped the C’s overcome weak performances from Pierce and Garnett, and his ability to run the court helped create offense on a night when anything other than an Allen three-point attempt had C’s fans holding their breath. Rondo’s triple-double was nothing short of brilliant, as he maneuvered his way through the lane for rebounds and loose balls, quick lay-ups and even an undressing of Bynum with a Hakeem Olajuwon dreamshake in the early second quarter. If he can find continued success rebounding and pushing the ball up-court in Game 3, it could be a long night for the Lakers at the TD Garden.

