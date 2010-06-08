3 Keys To A Game 3 Lakers Victory

This game is beyond important. Both teams know playing from behind during the NBA Finals is normally suicidal. History wants to tell us tonight could determine this entire season: in Finals history with the series tied at 1, the Game 3 winner went on to win it all 28 out of 32 times. For L.A., the question is how bad do they really want it? Here are three keys to a Lakers Game 3 victory tonight.
Key #1: Bring Along Kobe the Killer
If the Lakers plan on stealing Game 3 in the Garden, they better be ready to produce in the final five minutes. No turnovers, no more 1-9 shooting from the field to finish the game, they should expect a physical and close one throughout. Even if Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum again dominate the interior, Kobe Bryant must own crunch time. In Game 2, he had eight points in the final frame despite playing almost the entire quarter with five fouls. But, he also was just 3-for-8 from the field and had two key turnovers. The Celtics cut off his driving lanes and forced him into lots of contested pull-up jump shots. Better spacing for pick-n-rolls should help make a more efficient offense and allow Bryant to get to his spots within the arc around the foul line. If L.A. pulls out the win, expect Bryant’s fourth quarter play to be perhaps the main reason why.
Key #2: Get Back to Dominating the Glass
If you thought Rajon Rondo was a beast in Game 2, wait until he’s zipping around tonight, breaking down the L.A. defense and causing havoc with his pestering defense. Perhaps the key to stopping the floor general in Boston isn’t necessarily Bryant staying home or even Derek Fisher switching onto him. In Game 1, the Lakers were beasts on the backboards. Gasol was an animal, grabbing as many rebounds as Kevin Garnett, Kendrick Perkins, Glen Davis and Rasheed Wallace did combined. But on Sunday night, the Celtics won that fight, 44-39. Consequently, after losing the fast break battle in the first game, Boston won it 11-4 in Game 2. That’s not a coincidence. The Garden crowd will feed off of Rondo pushing tempo. So will just about everyone on the Boston roster. The best way to combat that for L.A. is to take smart shots and own the glass.
Key #3: Survive the First Quarter
Ironically, in a direct contrast to the 2008 Finals, L.A. wants to walk it up, taking advantage of their size. On the other hand, Boston believes they can get any shot they want if they push the tempo. Doc Rivers forced it down his team’s throats during timeouts in L.A.: get the rock to Rondo, run and make that one extra pass. Back at home and feeling great after their back-from-the-edge Sunday night win, the Celtic atmosphere should be electrifying. The whole building should be riveting. The Lakers need to keep it close through the first 12 minutes and use the triangle to stabilize themselves. If their bench comes in at the start of the second quarter already down six, seven or eight points, they will be staring at trouble. L.A.’s run of success in closeout games on the road is well documented. They are 7-1 in that situation since acquiring Gasol and they finished off all three rounds this year on the road. But, a pretty unknown fact is that they are fast road starters as well. In their eight road playoff games this year, the Lakers have trailed after the first quarter just once. If they can produce another start like that, it will go a long way towards stifling the New England crowd and giving them a shot in the final five minutes.
If LA gang rebounds (meaning all five players box their man out instead of trying to get in transition) they should win tonight.Those late second chance points on Sunday killed them.
Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett for real…has to step up in this game. KG is not playing like his dominate self, only flashes….he is obviously injured or not fully healed…..
For the Lakers Kobe has to be Kobe, but for them to win they have to come out swinging….building confidence for the rest of the team….
Artest was pretty awful last game too. Every one of his shots was way off the mark. Kobe couldn’t find any rhythm either. Gasol and Bynum will continue to dominate inside, LA just needs Kobe to be his usual self after an off game and Artest to chip in by taking and making quality shots.
I don’t really get the rebounding argument. IMO, the overall poor rebounding of the Lakers was DIRECTLY caused by Ray Allen’s hot shooting, Rondo taking it to the hoop often, and the mere threat of PP getting hot. Add to this Boston’s running of two big men to the top of the key to set a screen for Rondo on one out of every 3 possessions…All of this adds up to having less Lakers in position to grab a rebound.
Yes, the Lakers definitely could box out better, but credit Boston’s outside shooting–it’s hard to think about rebounds when you have to worry about the man you’re guarding setting NBA Finals records for shooting behind the arc….
boston’s rebounding was ok it sucked in the first game.
it’s the battle of the boards. because it’s about D, you can get stops by a 24 second violation, a steal or a block but if you can’t get those boards you’re giving out chances. I hope KG has a good game tonight and paul pierce as well. That would be great for the series.
The Lakers need to set better picks to free up their ball handlers. Watch Boston set a screen and see Fisher banging into pick after pick freeing up his man for a wide open a shot or causing somebody to have to rotate out and then they are stuck in a mismatch.
LA sets matador picks, meaning they are only there because the offense dictates they be there. Instead putting a body on the defender the get out of the way and roll to the basket making the whole thing pointless. The defenders stays with whoever he’s gaurding and the roll to the basket is being cutoff.
If the Lakers just set a good fricken pick on Rondo he wouldn’t have the energy to be running around in the 4th.
Kobes coming out like Joson Voorhees tonight. It will be nightmare in beantown! Mark my words!
Funny to see some of these comments. Yeah, I agree that it is up to Kobe. But not in the way many of you Lakers fans believe. If Kobe doesn’t try to be a hero in the 4th, keeping Gasol involved then the Lakers should win. If he decides he’s gonna take over the way he almost always wants to, you better hope he hits those very difficult shots. Otherwise it will simply =loss.
Face it, Pau gets better shots on his own against the Celts than Kobe does…