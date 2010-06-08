3 Keys To A Game 3 Lakers Victory

This game is beyond important. Both teams know playing from behind during the NBA Finals is normally suicidal. History wants to tell us tonight could determine this entire season: in Finals history with the series tied at 1, the Game 3 winner went on to win it all 28 out of 32 times. For L.A., the question is how bad do they really want it? Here are three keys to a Lakers Game 3 victory tonight.

Key #1: Bring Along Kobe the Killer

If the Lakers plan on stealing Game 3 in the Garden, they better be ready to produce in the final five minutes. No turnovers, no more 1-9 shooting from the field to finish the game, they should expect a physical and close one throughout. Even if Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum again dominate the interior, Kobe Bryant must own crunch time. In Game 2, he had eight points in the final frame despite playing almost the entire quarter with five fouls. But, he also was just 3-for-8 from the field and had two key turnovers. The Celtics cut off his driving lanes and forced him into lots of contested pull-up jump shots. Better spacing for pick-n-rolls should help make a more efficient offense and allow Bryant to get to his spots within the arc around the foul line. If L.A. pulls out the win, expect Bryant’s fourth quarter play to be perhaps the main reason why.

Key #2: Get Back to Dominating the Glass

If you thought Rajon Rondo was a beast in Game 2, wait until he’s zipping around tonight, breaking down the L.A. defense and causing havoc with his pestering defense. Perhaps the key to stopping the floor general in Boston isn’t necessarily Bryant staying home or even Derek Fisher switching onto him. In Game 1, the Lakers were beasts on the backboards. Gasol was an animal, grabbing as many rebounds as Kevin Garnett, Kendrick Perkins, Glen Davis and Rasheed Wallace did combined. But on Sunday night, the Celtics won that fight, 44-39. Consequently, after losing the fast break battle in the first game, Boston won it 11-4 in Game 2. That’s not a coincidence. The Garden crowd will feed off of Rondo pushing tempo. So will just about everyone on the Boston roster. The best way to combat that for L.A. is to take smart shots and own the glass.

Key #3: Survive the First Quarter

Ironically, in a direct contrast to the 2008 Finals, L.A. wants to walk it up, taking advantage of their size. On the other hand, Boston believes they can get any shot they want if they push the tempo. Doc Rivers forced it down his team’s throats during timeouts in L.A.: get the rock to Rondo, run and make that one extra pass. Back at home and feeling great after their back-from-the-edge Sunday night win, the Celtic atmosphere should be electrifying. The whole building should be riveting. The Lakers need to keep it close through the first 12 minutes and use the triangle to stabilize themselves. If their bench comes in at the start of the second quarter already down six, seven or eight points, they will be staring at trouble. L.A.’s run of success in closeout games on the road is well documented. They are 7-1 in that situation since acquiring Gasol and they finished off all three rounds this year on the road. But, a pretty unknown fact is that they are fast road starters as well. In their eight road playoff games this year, the Lakers have trailed after the first quarter just once. If they can produce another start like that, it will go a long way towards stifling the New England crowd and giving them a shot in the final five minutes.

