3 Keys To A Game 6 Celtics Victory

In January, no one in Boston expected this. Hell, no one in Boston expected this a month ago. But, here we are. The Celtics might be 48 minutes away from championship number 18. Either that or this back-and-forth Finals is going seven. This one would rank right up there with some of the greatest and most incredible titles the Celtics have ever had. But, the home dominance of the L.A. Lakers is standing in front of their close-up. Here are the three keys for the Boston Celtics to try to close it out in Game 6:

Key #1: Get Ray Allen going

Besides his epic performance in Game 2, Ray Allen is shooting nothing like Jesus would. His numbers are atrocious for the series. Take away those eight threes and he is an incredible 0-21 from behind the arc. Take away those eight threes and he has made just 5 jumpshots outside of 15 feet. For the entire series, he is at 37 percent shooting. But hey, at least he is perfect from the free-throw line: 16-16.

The law of percentages must round out eventually, right? Boston has to believe so and they are going to need some perimeter shots from Allen if they plan on winning Game 6. At home, the Lakers are great at guarding the rim and forcing a lot of kick outs for threes. They entice teams into taking a bunch of deep shots knowing they normally control the paint and gobble up the rebounds. Boston can open up that inside stranglehold with a little touch of Allen. Derek Fisher is going to fight and scratch to get through screens in the half court, so expect the Celtics to try to find Allen in transition. He was incredible in that position during Game 2. The Lakers are also vulnerable because they don’t always run all the way back on defense. But, Jesus’ transition opportunities are reliant on something else, which bring us to the next key.

Key #2: Win the rebounding battle

The Celtics can’t run unless they rebound. In both of the Lakers’ wins in this series, Games 1 and 3, they have dominated on the glass. In Game 1, it was a 42-31 edge and the L.A. frontline was so governing some thought this wasn’t even going to be a series. Also, in the first game in Boston, the Lakers got double-digit rebounding performances from both of their big men. L.A. is at their best when they play inside-out and use their length to finish inside. Kendrick Perkins must stay out of foul trouble as the anchor for the Celtic defense. Kevin Garnett is inconsistent on the boards at this point in his career (averaging just 6 in this series), but Boston makes up for it because of Rajon Rondo and a total team rebounding mentality. Plus, Andrew Bynum is struggling to make it up and down the floor and seems like a shell of what he was just a week ago. Keeping the clamps on him will force L.A. to go with Lamar Odom.

Boston has shown all series that he can’t hurt them inside the way Bynum can. Controlling the backboards will also allow Boston to push the ball when they want to and will hold down any Laker runs. In fact, the rebounding numbers might be the single most important thing when trying to beat the Lakers. L.A. has won the rebounding numbers in nine out of 10 home games in this playoff run with a plus-7.1 average. That one home game that the Lakers lost the rebounding battle? Game 2 in these NBA Finals. That was also the only L.A. loss in the playoffs in Staples Center.

Key #3: Play from ahead

With such a back-and-forth series, it’s expected that fans and analysts want to assume or believe one team has the momentum. First, it was L.A. that was playing with something to prove and asserting themselves as the more talented team. Now, it’s Boston showing so much resiliency, heart and toughness that they have punctured the Lakers’ hearts. The truth of the matter is Boston played great at home and roughed up an L.A. team that was up and down on the road all year. But, back in Los Angeles, those same guys who couldn’t match the Celtics’ intensity in Games 3-5 (Odom, Ron Artest, Pau Gasol, etc.) have been beasts there all year. It would be huge if the Celtics can get up quickly to give themselves some breathing room. Nothing will put more pressure on L.A. than Boston jumping to an early lead. We all know Kobe Bryant will bring it, but what about the role players? Do they believe enough in themselves? Predictably, Boston fans can expect a quick blow in the first quarter from the Lakers. But, if the Celtics survive that and then play from ahead the way they did in Game 5, it will be very interesting come fourth quarter to see if Bryant gets any help.

What do you think? Will the Celtics win Game 6 tonight?

