3 Keys To A Game 6 Lakers Victory

In Game 5, Kobe‘s historical third quarter just wasn’t enough to beat the Celticss. In fact, it wasn’t nearly enough. The Celtics gladly let Kobe score while the entire Celtics team traded buckets with him. If the Lakers played just a little defense in the third, the result would have been different. Instead, as you will see, guest L.A. Times contributor Mike Dunleavy broke down the Lakers defense in Game 5. Here are the three keys to ensuring that Dunleavy does not write an article tomorrow on what the Lakers must do this offseason.

Key #1: Defense!

First of all, when you see an L.A. Times article with the title, “Mike Dunleavy: Defense makes the difference in Lakers-Celtics Game 5” be very wary. Once your skepticism wears off and you do your fact checking, though, Dunleavy is right. The Lakers’ defense, especially in the third quarter, was absolutely horrible. This was obvious to each person watching the game. The slow but agile Paul Pierce somehow managed to blow by Ron Artest numerous times; Pau Gasol was caught fronting Kevin Garnett while Rajon Rondo lobbed easy entry passes – this would have been okay had the Lakers worked on weak-side defense before the game. Instead, Ray Allen “broke out” of a shooting slump because there was no one to be found between him and the basket. Here’s Dunleavy’s take:

When the Lakers were at the defensive end, they were trying to overplay the lanes, cheat screens early and front Boston’s big men. Rondo made them pay the price by putting passes on the money. Any time you’re going to overplay or front like that, you also need to have good ball pressure. The Lakers didn’t have both of those in sync.

Very nice Mike. So if the Lakers lose tonight, watch out…your head coach of the 2010-2011 Lakers, Mike Dunleavy!

Note: The Lakers have held the Celtics to under 90 points in both wins.

Key #2: Lineup adjustments

A) Let Kobe guard Pierce more. Kobe demanded to guard Pierce last game after Pierce toyed with Artest, but puzzlingly, he remained on Rondo the rest of the game. Kobe has been playing the old Scottie Pippen role of playing at the top of the key and roaming as a defender in attempt to disrupt passing lanes. This has not worked as well as it did for the Bulls.

B) When Bynum needs rest, put Gasol on Kendrick Perkins and trust the help defense. With Gasol on Perk, put Artest on Garnett. Gasol has had trouble containing KG, and for some reason, Paul Pierce is blowing by Ron-Ron, so why haven’t the Lakers tried this? Why haven’t they tried Odom on Pierce more either? These all seem like viable solutions to the Lakers defensive woes. In the playoffs, the Lakers have used a lineup of Farmar-Kobe-Artest-Odom-Pau with great success. The lineup has only played 25 minutes together, but according to basketballvalue.com, this lineup has an overall rating of 59.03. This is the best rating, by far, for any Lakers unit that has played together more than 25 minutes. Unfortunately, it’s already Game 6.

C) Let this stat line, 0-0 shooting in 19 seconds, be Sasha Vujacic‘s not Shannon Brown‘s. Brown only getting 19 seconds is ridiculous â€“ he should be in the lineup whenever Nate Robinson is.

Key #3: Lamar Odom

Sean already put in perspective why Pau Gasol’s Heart Rehabilitation Tour Isn’t Over Yet, but the other guy who’s tour cannot be over if the Lakers want to win is Lamar Odom. At this point, you don’t know what to expect from Ron Artest anymore. Everyone forgot about his horrible shooting in the first two rounds when he won Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Suns with a miraculous put-back. But after Game 5 of this series, even his defense is unreliable. This is not to say that the Lakers should play him any less, but they cannot depend on him.

The Lakers should be able to rely on Lamar Odom more, though. Odom has been making key shots and shooting a high percentage throughout the series. The only problem is that he’s not shooting enough. If the Lakers want any shot at winning tonight they would play Odom more than 30 minutes, and Kobe, by feeding Odom the ball and getting in his ear, must encourage him to shoot more.

What do you think? Will the Lakers win Game 6 tonight?

Follow Adam on Twitter at @FloBombin.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.