3 Keys To A Game 7 Celtics Victory

Let’s be honest. In a Game 7, there are probably 40 keys to victory for Boston. We could go down the list with everything: Rajon Rondo playing well, Ray Allen making a shot or two, Shelden Williams never seeing the court. What it all comes down to is how bad the Celtics want it and if they can bounce back from the Game 6 debacle. Here are three of their largest keys to a championship tonight:

Key #1: Battle of the boards

In Game 6, L.A. dominated the backboards. During the opening moments, Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum set the tone with consecutive offensive rebounds on the same possession. By halftime, the Lakers held a 30-13 advantage. Boston fans, you can forget having a chance to win Game 7 on the road if the Celtics are outrebounded again. It’s not going to happen; the Lakers are 10-0 at home during the playoffs when they win the board numbers.

During the Finals, Boston is +13 on the glass in their three wins and -32 in their three losses. The squad that wins the rebounding numbers has won all six games so far. It is going to have to be a total team effort from the Celtics. No Kendrick Perkins puts added pressure on Kevin Garnett to revert back to 2008 and be physical and aggressive on the glass. While Boston will say his knee is 100%, it’s obvious he has trouble jumping in a crowd and isn’t fully confident in that leg. He’s lost a number of rebounds in this series after getting his hands on them. At 6.0 rebounds per game in this series, Garnett is probably going to have to double that for Boston to have a chance.

Expect Rondo to go hard after rebounds as well. There were many times during the series where L.A. failed to locate him. Boston’s win in Game 4 was punctuated by a Rondo tip-in and his performance on the glass in Game 2 secured another win.

Key #2: Boston big men

Despite the insane rebounding advantage L.A. held in Game 6, there was another stat that was even more eye opening: 0-12. In 65 total minutes, Boston’s big man quartet of Perkins, Rasheed Wallace, Glen Davis and Shelden Williams – every inside player besides Kevin Garnett – failed to make a single shot. While Wallace was really the only one who got ample opportunities, the Celtics have no chance if they don’t get contributions from somebody on the front line. Now, with Perkins out for Game 7, that responsibility falls to Wallace and Davis. While it looks like Wallace will be the likely starter, he is shooting just 33 percent in the series. His three-point shot has also deserted him at just 4-14. Besides Game 4, Big Baby has had a minimal impact, especially in L.A. where has hasn’t been able to transfer that contagious intensity he gave in Boston.

In Game 6, no Celtic other than the Big Three and Rondo scored until Nate Robinson hit a jumper with 9:56 left in the game. No Perkins means the Celtics not only need points from these guys, but they must stay out of foul trouble. Wallace especially, who is struggling to stay on the court during this series, must be smart. He defends Gasol better than anyone on the Boston team. The Lakers already own a huge advantage inside and if Williams is forced to play, it could get ugly.

Key #3: Hold down the Lakers’ bench

Suffice it to say, if the Lakers’ subs play like they did on Tuesday night, the shorthanded Celtics will have to play perfect to stay close. With 25 points in Game 6, L.A.’s bench played by far its best game of the series. But, it wasn’t just the point total. It was Jordan Farmar diving on loose balls. It was Sasha Vujacic pestering Ray Allen with some annoying defense. And it was Lamar Odom corralling 10 rebounds. The energy they brought, mixed with the brilliance of the starters, was all the hosts needed.

Boston must get strong performances out of Glen Davis and either Tony Allen or Nate Robinson. Someone is going to have to chip in 10 points. Davis, who bounced back the last time he was in Staples Center (Game 2) after a bad performance, must bring the energy to battle the Lakers’ length. Still, he hasn’t made a shot from the field since his epic Game 4 slobber fest. Kobe Bryant has shot 49 percent when anyone other than Tony Allen defends him. But, when the two are matched up, the Boston reserve is holding him to just 22 percent from the field. He must contribute something offensively because Boston is undoubtedly a better defensive team when he’s out there.

Truthfully, Perkins’ injury might actually help them slow the Laker reserves. With a shortened rotation, Doc Rivers will probably play his four best players almost the entire way. With them in the game, perhaps it will be enough to turn L.A. back into a two-man show.

What do you think? Will the Celtics win Game 7 tonight?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.