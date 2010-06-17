3 Keys To A Game 7 Lakers Victory

Tonight is Game 7 of the NBA Finals. But you already know that. The stage could not be bigger, and both teams are desperate to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy. With Kendrick Perkins out, the Lakers are looking like slight favorites, but here are three keys to ensure victory for the home team:
Key #1: Pound the ball inside
With Perkins out, the Celtics’ interior defense has taken a major blow. The Lakers now have a huge size advantage down low, and they need to take advantage of it. Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum need to get lots of touches in the post if for no other reason than to put pressure on the Celtics’ bigs who are very foul prone, and get to the line. If the Lakers can force Doc Rivers to use Shelden Williams or Brian Scalabrine owing to foul trouble, then you might as well give them the trophy.
Key #2: Take smart shots
With the Lakers’ bigs now in control, they should play an inside-out game. With guys like Ron Artest and Lamar Odom on the team with a penchant for questionable shot selection, the Lakers need to be smart about the kind of shots they take. They should be able to get a quality look every time down the floor, so there is no need to force up threes.
Key #3: Dare Rondo to shoot
The Lakers have dared Rajon Rondo to shoot 15-18 footers all series, and for the most part he has shown a lot of reluctance to do so. With Perkins out, the Lakers are probably going to cheat off Rondo even more than they have been, meaning he will have to knock down shots for Boston to win. If I am L.A., I can’t live with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen winning the game by making jumpers, but I can live with Rondo taking 18 footers he has shown little confidence in making all season.
What do you think? Will the Lakers win Game 7 tonight?
L.A. wins this one.There is no chance celtic can win,only 4 of boston player score 20 or more they have a chance.I think tonights game will be an easy one like game 6 for LakeShow.
Still i am so excited to watch this one!!!
1st comment of mine bytheway….:)
I want to root for the Celtics but there going to lose tomorrow. And I wont watch NBA TV or Espn after the game since the Celtics will lose. Congrats again to the Lakers for winning the finals this year. Thats 2 in a row for the lakers. No way a team that was 27-27 in their last 54 regular season games wins the championship. People are going to say Lakers won because Perkins didnt play. People are going to be talking about how Kobe & Co redeemed themselves against the C’s. Doc lost in the 94 finals even though his team was up 3-2. Doc is going to lose this series even though they were up 3-2. Both series Doc’s team didnt have homecourt advantage. Celtics were undefeated when they were up 3-2 until last year. Now this will be the 2nd row they lost after being up 3-2. C’s were 11-0 in Game 6 when they were up 3-2 in the finals. That streak is over. Celtics are like 11-0 in Game 7 finals and 4-0 or 7-0 vs the Lakers in Game 7. Both of these streaks willl end tomorrow. Sheed is 0-1 in Game 7 finals. Tomorrow he will be 0-2. C’ beat a soft Lakers team in the 84 finals then lost to them the next time they played in the finals. C’s beat a soft Lakers team in 08 then lost to them the next time they played in the finals. No one on the C’s deserves the MVP. Thats a sign that the Lakers are winning tomorrow. If the Lakers lose tomorrow then they would of lost 2 out of 3 home games and 3 out of their last 4 games. Lakers are too good for this to happen. Lakers are winning next year again as long as they stay healthy.