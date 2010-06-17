3 Keys To A Game 7 Lakers Victory

Tonight is Game 7 of the NBA Finals. But you already know that. The stage could not be bigger, and both teams are desperate to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy. With Kendrick Perkins out, the Lakers are looking like slight favorites, but here are three keys to ensure victory for the home team:

Key #1: Pound the ball inside

With Perkins out, the Celtics’ interior defense has taken a major blow. The Lakers now have a huge size advantage down low, and they need to take advantage of it. Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum need to get lots of touches in the post if for no other reason than to put pressure on the Celtics’ bigs who are very foul prone, and get to the line. If the Lakers can force Doc Rivers to use Shelden Williams or Brian Scalabrine owing to foul trouble, then you might as well give them the trophy.

Key #2: Take smart shots

With the Lakers’ bigs now in control, they should play an inside-out game. With guys like Ron Artest and Lamar Odom on the team with a penchant for questionable shot selection, the Lakers need to be smart about the kind of shots they take. They should be able to get a quality look every time down the floor, so there is no need to force up threes.

Key #3: Dare Rondo to shoot

The Lakers have dared Rajon Rondo to shoot 15-18 footers all series, and for the most part he has shown a lot of reluctance to do so. With Perkins out, the Lakers are probably going to cheat off Rondo even more than they have been, meaning he will have to knock down shots for Boston to win. If I am L.A., I can’t live with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen winning the game by making jumpers, but I can live with Rondo taking 18 footers he has shown little confidence in making all season.

What do you think? Will the Lakers win Game 7 tonight?

