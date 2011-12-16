3 NBA Players To Wear Spalding Basketball Shoes This Season

Established in 1876, Spalding developed the very first basketball at the request of Dr. James Naismith. In 1983, the Spalding basketball became the official ball of the NBA. But a Spalding basketball shoe? Those haven’t hit the NBA hardwood since the days of Hakeem Olajuwon.
That will all change this season.
Although an official announcement is set for the near future, it’s been confirmed to Dime that three NBA players will wear Spalding basketball shoes this season: Jimmer Fredette, Mario Chalmers and Chris Singleton.
Fredette was first spotted wearing his new kicks at Donte Greene‘s Goon Squad Classic in late November. This week, with training camps and Media Days going on, new photos have surfaced as to what exactly Fredette and Chalmers will be wearing.
What’s the pricepoint? hopefully $40
Spalding coming up.
Coming up? The only thing coming up is my lunch. They look disgusting.
gotta love great players wearing shoes that are available for the middle and lower class income kids. Shaq and Hakeem both did it in the 90’s. I just wonder which brand is gonna make cheap shoes that are great to ball in. Or we can just go to outlet stores, problem is here in europe it’s not that easy. They don’t lower the prices here.. EVER especialy on the more expensive models.
Who’s Chris Singleton? Wonder what marketing exec picked him as a sponsored athelete?
If they are playable and the check is right, why not? Most players that wear Nike get no money and product, they are the idiots if you ask me.