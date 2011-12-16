3 NBA Players To Wear Spalding Basketball Shoes This Season

It’s safe to say that the sneaker game has changed. Just as NBA players want to play in big markets, guys are bucking the trend and joining up-and-coming sneaker companies in order to make a name for themselves. First we saw this with the influx of Chinese brands such asand, and have recently seen it from the likes ofand. Now, getting back in the game, is

Established in 1876, Spalding developed the very first basketball at the request of Dr. James Naismith. In 1983, the Spalding basketball became the official ball of the NBA. But a Spalding basketball shoe? Those haven’t hit the NBA hardwood since the days of Hakeem Olajuwon.

That will all change this season.

Although an official announcement is set for the near future, it’s been confirmed to Dime that three NBA players will wear Spalding basketball shoes this season: Jimmer Fredette, Mario Chalmers and Chris Singleton.

Fredette was first spotted wearing his new kicks at Donte Greene‘s Goon Squad Classic in late November. This week, with training camps and Media Days going on, new photos have surfaced as to what exactly Fredette and Chalmers will be wearing.