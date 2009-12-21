3 Possible Destinations For Nate Robinson

In the past few weeks, it seems the Knicks have found a winning formula and Nate Robinson isn’t one of the ingredients. Although he is perfectly healthy, the diminutive guard has not played in the Knicks’ last nine games due to coach Mike D’Antoni’s decision. In that stretch, the Knicks are 6-3 and when Nate is in the lineup, the team is just 0-9 when he scores 19 or more points. Whether or not those stats imply that the Knicks are better without Robinson in the lineup is debatable. But by the looks of D’Antoni’s actions, the coaching staff seems to think that’s the case.
In recent days, Robinson’s agent Aaron Goodwin has been forced to intervene. His message to Donnie Walsh and the Knicks is clear: play him or trade him. Goodwin also feels that D’Antoni has a personal vendetta against Robinson – a claim D’Antoni denies. On top of Robinson’s defensive deficiencies, there has been speculation that the coach and the organization have grown tired of Nate’s immature antics on the court. Everything from the constant jabbing with officials and players, to the dancing and celebrating after every big basket. The straw that broke the camel’s back came when Nate shot at his own basket in a game last month.
Last summer was proof that the Knicks aren’t the only team that might be concerned with Robinson’s maturity issues. Despite averaging 17.2 ppg off the bench last season, Robinson wasn’t given one offer by another team. He ended up signing for a modest $4 million with the Knicks just days before training camp.
Nate told the media yesterday that he loves New York and wants to stay there if he can play. But as long as the Knicks are winning, that probably won’t be the case. Robinson is eligible to be traded on December 24th, in which he has the power to veto any trade. If Robinson ends up parting ways with the Knicks via trade or buyout, here are three destinations Nate the Great could land.
1. Celtics: Nate to the Celtics has been the hottest rumor of the past few days. The slim possibility of this move, is assuming the Knicks buy him out – something Walsh is not known to do easily (see Stephon Marbury). If the Knicks do let him walk and Boston does want him (with Eddie House and Marquis Daniels it’s doubtful), it could be a fit. Robinson has the competitiveness and fire that Doc and KG would appreciate. Nate is also a good three-point shooter who could benefit from Boston’s spread the wealth offense. Plus, the Big Three will keep Robinson in check.
2. Magic: It is no secret that Nate and Dwight Howard are boys. They share the same agent and Howard let Robinson jump over him in last year’s dunk contest for goodness sake. The Magic would probably be willing to part with Anthony Johnson, but once Jameer Nelson comes back from injury, minutes at the guard spot will be scarce. J.J. Redick would be someone that the Knicks would like, but he has been playing well as of late and it is doubtful Orlando is willing to deal him. But assuming they do, Nate could fill that shooter’s void and provide athleticism that J.J. can’t bring. The Magic are also probably open to moving Brandon Bass and Marcin Gortat, but those guys have long-term contracts and the Knicks won’t take on any contract past this season.
3. Blazers: The Blazers would be a desired location for Nate since he is from the Northwest and good friends with Brandon Roy, who was Robinson’s teammate in college. Nate’s shooting and ability to run would fit in the Blazers’ system. Portland also has three guards that might be available for the right price. Andre Miller wouldn’t work, because he doesn’t fit in D’Antoni’s system and the Knicks won’t take on his contract (which is guaranteed for 2010-’11). Jarryd Bayless is someone that the Knicks have been big on ever since he was at Arizona and would pull the trigger on that deal quickly. Plus, Bayless has reportedly wanted out of Portland for playing time reasons. Now that he is getting more burn and producing, the Blazers wouldn’t make that trade. Steve Blake is probably the most realistic option here and would be someone the Knicks would like. But Portland would probably be hesitant to part with Blake for Robinson.
Yeah send him to the Magic to launch threes
don’t sleep on Redick’s athleticism…dude’s been a hittin the gym hard over the past couple years.
All of these trades except for Orlando make no sense for him or the team. LA please do this. Even Chicago would be a great fit for him with D.Rose in the backcourt to guard 2’s. Miami as well could use his services. Phx would welcome him as well. Like I’ve said before if Aaron Brooks could start in this league so could Nate. It about the right team,coach, & system. It’s on you to Nate. They don’t understand how you are is what got you drafted in the 1st place. It’s always a hard transition for a new coach to come in. It’s like a Stepfather trying to take over parental duties. Who want’s to be in N.Y. Anyway this yr. Look at Jamal Crawford,Ariza, & Steph are all better off being away from this crappy organization. 10 yrs seriously. Was is done on purpose? Is NY too much to have a winning team?
D’Antoni wants this team to be a European style team like the raptors. He might be the new Don Nelson. The mad scientist. We can know take away a lot of the credit he took for the Suns. It was the Great One Stevie Nash. Top 5 lil men to ever play the game to me.
@ 2 LOL. Are you comparing Redicks & Nate’s atheleticism. You guys know nate might be 5’6 5’7″ at best. Succeding in the league. That is a feat in itslef. He needs to work out with a point guard for the whole summer. He has all the tools to be great for long in this league. Some people can transition & some can’t. Like Jamal Crawford has all the skill in the world to be an ALL STAR PG. Somehow he just doesn’t get it. He’s like a smaller,skinnier JJ with no conscience
I also hope he goes to a team with an understanding coach. Some of the coaches should be cops or deans at elementary schools. It’s okay to smile & be happy. Try understanding your players sometimes. It’s what makes a great coach. COMPROMISE. LEARN FROM ONE OF THE GREATS.(PHIL)OVERCOACHING ONLY WORKS WHEN YOU HAVE A VET TEAM THAT GELS. ITS WHY PLAYERS TUNE COACHES OUT SOMETIMES. IF YOU WANT THEM TO LEARN THERE’S A WAY TO GO ABOUT. THINK BACK TO WHEN YOU PLAYED SOMETIMES. THE GAME ISN’T THE SAME. HOW DIFFICULT WAS IT FOR YOU FINDING YOUR WAY IN THIS LEAGUE. WHO REACHED YOU & HOW??????
You know why Ernie,Kenny,Barkley are a great team. They gel well together & everyone knows there roles. It was a match made in heaven. See how I said match. Try replacing any of the three with different personalities and it wouldn’t work or it wouldn’t be as successful. What Mike D’Antoni has proved is that he can be a jerk. Remember not only is Nate a fan favorite. He respected by most of his peers in the league. Not a good sign. Who’s next Ricky Rubio leading us into the future. I know you were great in the Italian League but lets take a chill pill.
I’d take JJ Redick or Bayless. Both would be nice in the Knicks’ system.
Hitting the gym has nothing to do with athleticism.
WTF?!!….
these are the WORST three destinations for a player like nate Robinson. boston, orlando, portland? seriously Gerald?
FAT chance and none of them make any sense.
i’ll give you possible destinations in a minute.
but the 1st thing is, mike d’antoni is a douche and def has a personal agenda against players. jonathan bender just signed and has already gotten minutes. larry hughes is hurt and nate still cant get minutes. when those two things occur, its def personal for the coach. and thats NOT what builds team chemistry. it dont matter if the knicks record has been decent while nate aint play. he helps give them a chance to win. FIRE MIKE D’ANTONI….
the coach let them chuck up 50 3ptrs in a game last week.
as for Nates destinations, consider these:
Philly Sixers.
they are not sure what the hell they wanna do with their point guard position. but they are open to anything. Nate can play Eddie Jordan’s style off the bench. just dont expect nate and iverson on the court at the same time much.
NJ Nets.
they aint gonna re-sign rafer alston, so they can make a move for nate. he will be the backup to devin harris; especially since harris is good to miss time every yr for an ankle
Phoenix Suns.
they need to start thinking about life after steve nash. and they need a player to produce so they can shrink Nash’s minutes during the regular season. leandro barbarsa has fallen off and he aint the answer.
Sacto Kings.
nate can be the 1st guard off the bench behind tyreke and kevin martin. plus, them maloof boys tried to trade for nate last year. paul westphal will allow nate to be nate and he’ll give tyreke evans some help
Memphis Grizz.
Nate at least might be able to help the team sell tix. and he can be a pawn piece in case rudy gay bolts…
Minny Twolves.
jonny flynn is nice. but the team sucks. i aint no kevin love yet. still not sold on him. al jeff is solid, but this team obviously needs more. nate is a good weapon
Nate would fit in well with Houston’s offensive scheme.
I think those are all bad fits, hell in Portland hes a downgrade over anybody that they have.
He could fit well in Miami though.
If Otis reads this, he’s laughing at you.
Nate could fit well with the Washington Mystics
Knicks get McGrady, Cook, Lowry
Rockets get Nate, Jeffries, Mobley, Milicic
nate has VETO power and if traded, would forfeit his Bird rights. he’s not going anywhere! he’ll chill, collect his $4mm this season, and be used in a sign-and-trade in the offseason so he can get paid.
and, who knows, with D’Antoni’s whackiness, Nate may be an integral part of the offense in like February. Remember, Larry Hughes was in the dog house until a month ago.
why i aint y’all posting my jawn?
To b honest i dont think any of these situations are likely. But i do hope the blazers are silly or stacked enough to trade bayless to the knicks for nate….
The author is missing the most important point about trades here. Because of Robinson’s contract specifics, the Knicks can only take back a maximum of $2.2 million in salary in any trade involving Nate. Every name the author has mentioned as possibly being traded to the Knicks (Bayless, Blake, Bass, Gortat, Redick) is therefore impossible to acquire.
Edit to above: should read, “impossible to acquire in a one-for-one deal trade for Nate, unless it’s Anthony Johnson.” Trades involving multiple players could still be possible.
lol @ JJ hitting the gym makin him athletic…As Dwade put it after launching JJ’s layup off the glass “Its different if he was a dunker”
I agree, most of these choices suck. Nate wouldn’t start on any of those teams and is he really a major upgrade over any of the backups? And I love how its proving D’antoni can just kill a guys career if he chooses. We all kno marbury was a head case but the knicks murdered him and now nate, whe can’t be as bad as steph, is gettin the same treatment.
@9, are you serious you think the Heat would be a good fit? Yeah, because him and Beasley on South Beach wouldn’t be a problem at all…
hahahaha, none of those teams contending for championships are interested in Nate. Redick and Bayless are better fits. The only place Nate fits is in a dunk contest; if you can’t get it done in D’antoni free wheeling system, you can’t get it done
I don’t believe I ever compared Redick’s athleticism to Nate’s. The article just makes it sound like Redick is out there hobling around like Dikembe in his last few years. He’s actually faster, stronger, and a better jumper than most of the other Magic players.
I know they’re past this point already, but I can’t believe that D’antoni won’t use Nate for 15 minutes off the bench. He’s a pure scorer in a high-scoring offense. Coach should keep him on a short lease as far as minutes, but let him be a shooter on the second unit. What better backup guard do we have?
reddick supposedly had a 40inch vert in the draft….but the man is always getting his ish blocked…it’s like he doesn’t know how to use his body to shield the ball or go to the opposite side of the hoop, or use the left hand….baa…reddick is not more athletic then…jameer/pietrus/howard (obviously)/in fact I can’t think of anyone on the magic who is less athletic..
nate is a knuckle head, remember the shyt he pulled this when stopped by a cop? what D’antoni is doing i applaud, he is making Nate accountable for his actions, and with that he has given the whole team a wake up call that he is in charge . Has Nate come out and said you know what i need to grow up and be the leader of this team, ill do what ever it takes to help the team win? no all he has done is said coach wont play me!! how about instead of sulking he thinks about why he ended up in the bench in the first place and working how to change that
Pacers could use him.
Magic dont need him. They already have a ton of scorers, why would get need another one? They need a good distributor and defender.
Gerald, since you have started writing for this page, I’ve been a fan. Plenty of good articles, even some great ones.
That having been said, this was pretty bad. None of these teams need Nate Robinson!
Sorry, Blazers like what they got, and do not want anyone else’s problems. Nice dream though! LOL
brandon bass and marcin gortat for nate robinson? you amuse me. all those trades make no sense. he isnt’t that good a player and he isn’t a pickpocket ball stealer like most realy short players. he can shoot but most players can make 5 out of 20 threes per game. he chucks em up and well I don’t see him being an integral part of a championship team. orlando and boston are contenders. he’d be fun to watch on the harlem globetrotters or getting booed in europe for taking another ill advised three but he’s not a solid backup point guard he’s a 5-5 shooting guard who loves to shoot.
Message to Nate: The NBA is known for not acknowledging or respecting diminutive players with super human strength. Do like Tyus Edney and move to Europe and make millions of euros and become an international superstar.
lin97 – check your facts. The Magic have an annual competition called Iron Magic that pits all team members against each other in a series of strength, speed and agility tests. It basically tests athletic ability. JJ is this years Iron Magic winner.
Second, JJ’s shot is blocked 1.5% of the times he shoots. Compare that to 3.7% for Rashard Lewis or 3.4% for Vince Carter.
lin97, you don’t know what you are talking about. Fail!
I think it’s karma coming due in Nate’s situation. He, like everybody in the Knicks organization, cosigned Marbury’s exile and now the check’s come to the table. Marbury wasn’t an angel but the Knicks did bullshit him to a certain extent. Nate’s getting ran down by the same bus that he was riding on. He’s talented & athletic but he’s a fucking idiot. Why else couldn’t he consistently start even after Marbury & Isiah Thomas were axed and that no other team would seriously look at signing him? This is one situation that Slam Dunk contest judges can’t bail him out of.
I have no clue where all this Nate man love is coming from. The dude does a lot of things well, no doubt, and I wish I had his skills. And even more over, the fact that at his size his per minute rebound averages are pretty good is impressive. But he obviously isn’t getting it done. They have sucked every year he’s been on the court. The knicks are a joke, and he’s the punchline. He’s one of those players that just dosn’t work, and D’antoni is actually winning games with the thinnest rotation outside of new jersey and ya’ll are still hatin. I just don’t understand the thinking. No doubt Nate has skills, but some players are team/chemistry killers. Just look at the wins without him. A player can score 100 points in a game, but if you don’t win, still be a LOSER. Nate can join the all time loser team of Iverson, Marbury, Mcgrady, and Chris Webber. Yeah they all could ball, but if they where on the same team they’d still only win 25 a season.