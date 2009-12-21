3 Possible Destinations For Nate Robinson

In the past few weeks, it seems the Knicks have found a winning formula and Nate Robinson isn’t one of the ingredients. Although he is perfectly healthy, the diminutive guard has not played in the Knicks’ last nine games due to coach Mike D’Antoni’s decision. In that stretch, the Knicks are 6-3 and when Nate is in the lineup, the team is just 0-9 when he scores 19 or more points. Whether or not those stats imply that the Knicks are better without Robinson in the lineup is debatable. But by the looks of D’Antoni’s actions, the coaching staff seems to think that’s the case.

In recent days, Robinson’s agent Aaron Goodwin has been forced to intervene. His message to Donnie Walsh and the Knicks is clear: play him or trade him. Goodwin also feels that D’Antoni has a personal vendetta against Robinson – a claim D’Antoni denies. On top of Robinson’s defensive deficiencies, there has been speculation that the coach and the organization have grown tired of Nate’s immature antics on the court. Everything from the constant jabbing with officials and players, to the dancing and celebrating after every big basket. The straw that broke the camel’s back came when Nate shot at his own basket in a game last month.

Last summer was proof that the Knicks aren’t the only team that might be concerned with Robinson’s maturity issues. Despite averaging 17.2 ppg off the bench last season, Robinson wasn’t given one offer by another team. He ended up signing for a modest $4 million with the Knicks just days before training camp.

Nate told the media yesterday that he loves New York and wants to stay there if he can play. But as long as the Knicks are winning, that probably won’t be the case. Robinson is eligible to be traded on December 24th, in which he has the power to veto any trade. If Robinson ends up parting ways with the Knicks via trade or buyout, here are three destinations Nate the Great could land.

1. Celtics: Nate to the Celtics has been the hottest rumor of the past few days. The slim possibility of this move, is assuming the Knicks buy him out – something Walsh is not known to do easily (see Stephon Marbury). If the Knicks do let him walk and Boston does want him (with Eddie House and Marquis Daniels it’s doubtful), it could be a fit. Robinson has the competitiveness and fire that Doc and KG would appreciate. Nate is also a good three-point shooter who could benefit from Boston’s spread the wealth offense. Plus, the Big Three will keep Robinson in check.

2. Magic: It is no secret that Nate and Dwight Howard are boys. They share the same agent and Howard let Robinson jump over him in last year’s dunk contest for goodness sake. The Magic would probably be willing to part with Anthony Johnson, but once Jameer Nelson comes back from injury, minutes at the guard spot will be scarce. J.J. Redick would be someone that the Knicks would like, but he has been playing well as of late and it is doubtful Orlando is willing to deal him. But assuming they do, Nate could fill that shooter’s void and provide athleticism that J.J. can’t bring. The Magic are also probably open to moving Brandon Bass and Marcin Gortat, but those guys have long-term contracts and the Knicks won’t take on any contract past this season.

3. Blazers: The Blazers would be a desired location for Nate since he is from the Northwest and good friends with Brandon Roy, who was Robinson’s teammate in college. Nate’s shooting and ability to run would fit in the Blazers’ system. Portland also has three guards that might be available for the right price. Andre Miller wouldn’t work, because he doesn’t fit in D’Antoni’s system and the Knicks won’t take on his contract (which is guaranteed for 2010-’11). Jarryd Bayless is someone that the Knicks have been big on ever since he was at Arizona and would pull the trigger on that deal quickly. Plus, Bayless has reportedly wanted out of Portland for playing time reasons. Now that he is getting more burn and producing, the Blazers wouldn’t make that trade. Steve Blake is probably the most realistic option here and would be someone the Knicks would like. But Portland would probably be hesitant to part with Blake for Robinson.

