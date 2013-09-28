3 Reasons Harrison Barnes Should Be In The Dunk Contest

The Golden State Warriors have high hopes for the 2013-14 season. After surprising many by defeating the Denver Nuggets to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, they signed Andre Iguodala in the offseason and look poised to be among the the best playoff teams in the tough Western Conference. A rookie last season, Harrison Barnes thinks he’s now got the resume now to make a trip to the dunk contest this upcoming February. We agree.

Barnes played really well as an undersized power forward in Mark Jackson‘s small ball response after David Lee suffered a hip flexor in the playoffs. During their surprisingly close Western Conference Semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs, Barnes played well above his status as a rookie off the bench. Even after his great postseason play, he’s got his sites on something else next season. He’d like an invite to the 2014 NBA Dunk Contest:

.@HBarnes on the Slam Dunk Contest, "I guess I didn't have the resume last year, hopefully I can be in it this year." #BlackFalcon — Golden St. Warriors (@warriors) September 27, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here are 3 reasons why Barnes should be invited:

1. This:

And again:

2. This:



Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

3. This:



[h/t PBT]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.