3 Reasons Harrison Barnes Should Be In The Dunk Contest

#Golden State Warriors #GIFs
09.28.13 5 years ago

The Golden State Warriors have high hopes for the 2013-14 season. After surprising many by defeating the Denver Nuggets to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, they signed Andre Iguodala in the offseason and look poised to be among the the best playoff teams in the tough Western Conference. A rookie last season, Harrison Barnes thinks he’s now got the resume now to make a trip to the dunk contest this upcoming February. We agree.

Barnes played really well as an undersized power forward in Mark Jackson‘s small ball response after David Lee suffered a hip flexor in the playoffs. During their surprisingly close Western Conference Semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs, Barnes played well above his status as a rookie off the bench. Even after his great postseason play, he’s got his sites on something else next season. He’d like an invite to the 2014 NBA Dunk Contest:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here are 3 reasons why Barnes should be invited:

1. This:
And again:
2. This:

3. This:

[h/t PBT]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#GIFs
TAGSgifsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHarrison BarnesSLAM DUNK CONTEST

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP