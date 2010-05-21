3 Things the Cleveland Cavaliers Have To Do This Summer

I can’t decide if the LeBron free agency madness would be more or less interesting had the Cavs won — or at least competed for — an NBA championship. All year long, popular opinion was that if Cleveland had won a ‘chip, LeBron definitely wouldn’t leave when he could add a couple more rings to his collection. Then again, winning a ‘chip could have been the perfect way for LeBron to say, “I did what I came here to do, now I want to tackle new challenges” and hop a plane to Miami, Chicago or New York.
LeBron’s choice will impact the Cavs for at least the next decade, but if he leaves, it doesn’t have to be the end of the world for the franchise. They have enough pieces in place to remain a contender if they replace LeBron with another superstar. So outside of the obvious, this is still an important summer in Cleveland:
1. Re-sign LeBron James
It’s like putting “Don’t go to jail” on a list of New Year’s resolutions. While I’m not in that group who thinks LeBron is definitely gone, I do know all the cute songs and creative websites won’t register on his radar when it comes time to sign on the line. LeBron is a businessman. He is the owner of a valuable brand that has potential to earn $1 billion — and in sports, part of maximizing your brand potential involves winning championships. And so the Cavs need to convince LeBron that Cleveland is the only place for him. The only place he can win six titles, the only place he can become the greatest basketball player of all-time, the only place he can become the richest basketball player of all-time. And if he buys it, don’t sit back satisfied. Try again to put a championship-caliber team around LBJ. But if that pitch doesn’t work, get over the disappointment and get after another superstar: Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Amar’e Stoudemire … somebody. You still have money and you still have a playoff-caliber roster 2-through-12. Just don’t approach your post-LeBron target like he’s a silver medal, even if everybody knows that’s the case.
2. Embrace the Shaq/J.J. Hickson platoon
A couple days after the Cavs were eliminated, Shaq said, “I think I did everything they asked me to do.” At first it sounded like a prideful old warrior merely refusing to admit defeat, but he was right. This team was constructed to beat the Orlando Magic, and in the three matchups between Dwight Howard and the Diesel this season, Dwight averaged 17.3 points on 9 field goal attempts per game. In the ’09 Eastern Conference Finals, Dwight torched Cleveland for 25.8 ppg on 14 attempts. Shaq can still be an effective force on both ends of the floor, so as long as he’s not making $20 million like he did this year, the Cavs would benefit by bringing him back and platooning him with J.J. Hickson. One of (soon-to-be-fired) coach Mike Brown‘s biggest mistakes in the Boston series was burying Hickson on the bench when his athleticism would have given the Celtics’ front line problems.
3. Get rid of Delonte West ASAP
Even if the latest rumor isn’t true — that being the 30 for 30-worthy story that made Ty Lawson refer to Delonte West on Twitter as “the most savage ass n@**a on this earth” — it’s time for Delonte to go. Between the pending weapons charges, his general unpredictability, 8 points and 3 assists per game, and this year’s postseason no-show, Delonte just isn’t worth the trouble anymore. And if it turns out LeBron’s departure has anything at all to do with Delonte’s inability to control Mr. West, he’ll be the most hated player on the team and a pariah in Cleveland. With one year left on Delonte’s contract at $4.6 million, this is an easy buyout even if nobody wants him in a trade. I like Delonte personally and have known him to be a good guy, he’s hilarious in the locker room, but there are plenty of funny 6-3 guards out there who don’t have any gun-control issues.
4. Find a way to get one of the top two picks and get Evan Turner (OSU). It might help in accomplishing #1.
What they need to do is this in the following order:
#1, Ensure LeBron re-signs. Goes without saying.
#2, Fire Mike Brown and replace him with a COACH, not a LeBron yes man. Then have the COACH help LeBron work on and develop a post game, a midrange game to expand his offensive arsenal, and an offensive playbook, so that LeBron knows how to use those tools in an offence instead of a 1-4 top of the 3 point line iso set.
#3, Get rid of Delonte West. Everything about Delonte has been negative for the last 2 seasons…the team needs to focus on basketball.
#4, Sign or sign & trade a better 2nd option (Bosh, Boozer)…a 2nd option that isn’t reliant on a point guard or LeBron to make offence happen.
The list can go on and on, but there is far more than 3 or 4 things the Cavs need to do to not suck. They’ll probably accomplish 1 of these things at most, which will most likely be getting rid of Delonte West. If the rumors are true, there’s no way in hell Delonte can actually remain on the Cavs and they don’t internally combust. Lost in all of this, is the fact that Gloria James would slept with Delonte West, just as much as Delonte West would have slept with Gloria James. It takes two to tango, doesn’t it?
“She smashed the homies” LOL
I had to get that in there lol. Anyways, signing Lebron is all well and good but at least make a move to get Robin to his Lebron’s Batman. You sign Lebron first and Cleveland can basically sit back and do whatever knowing they got Lebron locked up. Jamison is over the hill, Shaq is as well, Anderson “Sideshow Bum” Varejao is what he is. Mo Williams and Hickson are nice players (I know im forgetting a couple of people though). They basically have to pull off a big trade during or after the draft because they have the pieces to do so. Joe Johnson is available. Work something out in a sign & trade if possible with Atlanta or someone else
Serious though, I cant stand Anderson Garbagao. He looks like Carlito from the WWE. He’s that guy you play against in a pickup basketball where you just wanna take every available cheap shot you can on him.
Maybe what Ty Lawson message is regarding, “West sexual relationship with Lebron Mommy.”
Is that Lebron or Kirk Synder?
Dime, you guys have any info regarding that Calvin Murphy radio interview? Murph pretty 100% guaranteed that Delonte West had his way w/ with Lebron’s mom. Is he f*ckin serious? Murphy doesn’t exactly have the most credibility…but if this is true, is there ANY way Lebron stays in Cleveland? Could you really team up w/ a dude who did that to your mom?
Here’s the radio interview link: [espn975.com]
You gotta scroll down to find Calvin’s interview.
Delonte west ….. He is a savage man
Co-sign get rid of Delonte West.
I think where ever LBJ goes he will want to take his new step daddy. With him gone Cleveland will be fighting to beat the Nets record this year. Do you really think any star is coming to Cleveland?????? GET REAL
@Cam
I was gonna say that
I totally agree, the only way other superstar is coming to Cleveland is if they have James
but if James leaves, no other major superstar will come to them
unless…the desperate superstars who think they are max contract players (and no team wants to sign a huge contract for him).
*cough* Joe Johnson *cough*
Point #2 – what money does Cleveland have if LeBron leaves? They will still be over the cap and only have the mid level excemption. They’ll only have trades to improve if he leaves.
K we know west is messed up but what the hells up with lebrons mom? why would she even do that? I think it’s best for lebron to leave. The cavs fans can blame lebrons mom and west lol. why would anyone wanna play where such bad memories might be associated with a place. . . Especially for lebron i feel for the poor guy!!! I hope it’s not true but the rumors did surface and with such media coverage these days it’s hard for the media to not dig the truth. . .