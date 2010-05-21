3 Things the Cleveland Cavaliers Have To Do This Summer

I can’t decide if the LeBron free agency madness would be more or less interesting had the Cavs won — or at least competed for — an NBA championship. All year long, popular opinion was that if Cleveland had won a ‘chip, LeBron definitely wouldn’t leave when he could add a couple more rings to his collection. Then again, winning a ‘chip could have been the perfect way for LeBron to say, “I did what I came here to do, now I want to tackle new challenges” and hop a plane to Miami, Chicago or New York.

LeBron’s choice will impact the Cavs for at least the next decade, but if he leaves, it doesn’t have to be the end of the world for the franchise. They have enough pieces in place to remain a contender if they replace LeBron with another superstar. So outside of the obvious, this is still an important summer in Cleveland:

1. Re-sign LeBron James

It’s like putting “Don’t go to jail” on a list of New Year’s resolutions. While I’m not in that group who thinks LeBron is definitely gone, I do know all the cute songs and creative websites won’t register on his radar when it comes time to sign on the line. LeBron is a businessman. He is the owner of a valuable brand that has potential to earn $1 billion — and in sports, part of maximizing your brand potential involves winning championships. And so the Cavs need to convince LeBron that Cleveland is the only place for him. The only place he can win six titles, the only place he can become the greatest basketball player of all-time, the only place he can become the richest basketball player of all-time. And if he buys it, don’t sit back satisfied. Try again to put a championship-caliber team around LBJ. But if that pitch doesn’t work, get over the disappointment and get after another superstar: Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Amar’e Stoudemire … somebody. You still have money and you still have a playoff-caliber roster 2-through-12. Just don’t approach your post-LeBron target like he’s a silver medal, even if everybody knows that’s the case.

2. Embrace the Shaq/J.J. Hickson platoon

A couple days after the Cavs were eliminated, Shaq said, “I think I did everything they asked me to do.” At first it sounded like a prideful old warrior merely refusing to admit defeat, but he was right. This team was constructed to beat the Orlando Magic, and in the three matchups between Dwight Howard and the Diesel this season, Dwight averaged 17.3 points on 9 field goal attempts per game. In the ’09 Eastern Conference Finals, Dwight torched Cleveland for 25.8 ppg on 14 attempts. Shaq can still be an effective force on both ends of the floor, so as long as he’s not making $20 million like he did this year, the Cavs would benefit by bringing him back and platooning him with J.J. Hickson. One of (soon-to-be-fired) coach Mike Brown‘s biggest mistakes in the Boston series was burying Hickson on the bench when his athleticism would have given the Celtics’ front line problems.

3. Get rid of Delonte West ASAP

Even if the latest rumor isn’t true — that being the 30 for 30-worthy story that made Ty Lawson refer to Delonte West on Twitter as “the most savage ass n@**a on this earth” — it’s time for Delonte to go. Between the pending weapons charges, his general unpredictability, 8 points and 3 assists per game, and this year’s postseason no-show, Delonte just isn’t worth the trouble anymore. And if it turns out LeBron’s departure has anything at all to do with Delonte’s inability to control Mr. West, he’ll be the most hated player on the team and a pariah in Cleveland. With one year left on Delonte’s contract at $4.6 million, this is an easy buyout even if nobody wants him in a trade. I like Delonte personally and have known him to be a good guy, he’s hilarious in the locker room, but there are plenty of funny 6-3 guards out there who don’t have any gun-control issues.

