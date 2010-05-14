3 Things the Denver Nuggets Have To Do This Summer

While we’re headed for potentially the most hectic NBA offseason in history, not every team is in line for a complete overhaul. Not every team is targeting, or trying not to lose, a franchise cornerstone. But every team has an agenda.

Overall, the Nuggets are in pretty good shape. While losing in the first round of the playoffs to a lower seed wasn’t what the ’09 Western Conference finalists would consider a good run, they’re coming off a 53-win season and a Northwest Division title. None of their key rotation guys are free agents, and their two best players are far from flight risks: Carmelo Anthony ($18.5 million player option in 2011) has played his entire career in Denver, while Chauncey Billups ($14M team option in 2011) is a Denver native and local royalty.

With the right moves, the Nuggets can get over the hump and compete for a championship:

1. Go camping

Camping, fishing, bird-watching, strip club-hopping, whatever. The Nuggets appeared to fall apart as a team at the most inopportune time in the Utah series, and all their talent couldn’t make up for an outbreak of bad chemistry. Maybe it was overblown and all parties involved are over it — although that’s doubtful since word out of Denver is that the team has reached the end of its rope with J.R. Smith — but nonetheless it wouldn’t hurt to do a little team-building. This is where Carmelo can step up and be a leader. Take a few weekends during the offseason to organize group activities. Schedule regular workouts for the guys who stay in Denver over the summer. It might sound a little college-style for grown millionaires, but successful teams do this kind of stuff. The Nuggets can make another deep playoff run as currently constructed, but only if everyone is on the same page.

2. Bolster the bench

I’m not talking about the players. We don’t know what’s going to happen with George Karl. Hopefully he’s healthy and able to resume his coaching duties full-time next season, but the Nuggets have to prepare for the possibility that Karl might retire, take a leave of absence, or have to sit out portions of the schedule. Not saying they need to fire Adrian Dantley, who filled in for Karl when he was out this season and took a lot of criticism, but the team should look at bringing in a second-in-command assistant who is more prepared to take over at a moment’s notice.

3. Unearth a low-post beast

The Nuggets almost went to the ’09 Finals in part because they had a tough frontcourt trio in Kenyon Martin, Nene and Birdman Andersen. This season those three collectively took a step back, and the fact that Denver didn’t have a reliable low-post threat besides ‘Melo (which isn’t his full-time job) became a legitimate problem. If the light bulb pops on for Nene and he realizes how good he can be, that’s great. Otherwise, K-Mart is 32 years old and — assuming he takes his $16M player option — entering an expiring contract year. The Nuggets would be simply lazy if they didn’t explore the possibility of packaging K-Mart in a deal to get Chris Bosh or Amar’e Stoudemire in a sign-and-trade. And I hear Al Jefferson isn’t quite untouchable anymore in Minnesota.

What do you think the Nuggets have to do this offseason?

