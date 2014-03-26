3 Tools For Discreetly Viewing NCAA Tournament Games At Work

The 2014 NCAA Tournament is in full swing, which means you spent most of Thursday and Friday last week pretending to be hard at work while you watched games in a separate tab on your computer. But now Bud Light has offered three tools, so you’re not as paranoid when you’re catching the action online.

MAD ADS

This app is genius because it eliminates something that pisses you off anyway, while providing you cover if a rival co-worker happens to be walking by. Mad Ads allows you to see the scores of games no matter which “work” site you’re visiting. It turns banner ads into scoreboards!

CHEAT SHEET

Sometimes your boss is nearby or they’re deliberately checking to make sure you’re not watching the action during the 9-5 slog â€” even though everyone has been. But the Bud Light Cheat Sheet, is a spreadsheet that automatically updates with the latest scores and stats while simultaneously looking like a mind-numbing excel project from Office Space.

FAST BREAK

If you have to get away from your computer to watch the last two minutes of a game at the bar across the street, or streaming on your phone in the bathroom, use the Fast Break Button (Warning: this link is live) to fake a hard-drive meltdown. You can drag the button to your bookmarks bar and can use it whenever necessary. This should give you the requisite time so no one thinks you’re slacking.

Fans can grab all three tools at BudLight.com/MadThingsHappen.

What do you think?

