These 360 Degree Videos Of Team USA Posing With Gold Medals Are Awesome

Among the things we loved most about the World Cup were the unique replays and camera angles offered by the FIBA broadcast team. We were privy to awesome views of the games in Spain to which we simply aren’t accustomed from NBA action, and it made the rare August-September basketball even better than we were anticipating. Though Team USA took down upstart Serbia in the gold medal game yesterday and officially ended the tournament in the process, the FIBA experience was far from over for fans.

We’ve already shown you the video of Team USA – with the exception of Derrick Rose – celebrating their achievement with a team-wide Shmoney dance on the medal podium. And while that was certainly amusing, these sick 360-degree videos of the Americans with their golds are even better.

DeMarcus Cousins and Kenneth Faried just couldn’t stop dancing:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Steph Curry and Andre Drummond went the awkward, medal-biting route:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

We’re not exactly sure what Mason Plumlee is doing here, but he clearly doesn’t understand the benefits of encircling camera angles:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

In the many dreams we’ve had of winning a gold medal, we’ve always reacted with the happy poise of Klay Thompson:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Judging by his celebration, Rudy Gay thinks it’s 2003:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Be weary of asphyxia, DeMar DeRozan:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Still most comfortable eschewing the spotlight, Rose convinced James Harden to do this bit with him:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Your FIBA MVP, Kyrie Irving, cheesin’:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

And our personal favorite. Check out the joy on the face of Faried:

(Above GIF via Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver) (All Vines via FIBA)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.