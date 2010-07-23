37-Year-Old Centers Headed To Lakers & Bulls

There is no price for experience in the NBA. Actually, I take that back. The price is often the veteran’s minimum. Looking to add some solid big men to their rosters before next season, the Lakers went ahead and signed Theo Ratliff to a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum of $1.35 million, while Kurt Thomas has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Bulls. Can’t say that either of these moves will tip the balance, but when you have injuries, you never know.
What do you think? Which player will have a bigger impact – on and off the court – for their respective team next season?
Ratliff is a huge pickup. He will actually be a good defensive inside presence. He can fill in nicely for Bynum or Gasol if they are injured and Odom can hang around the perimeter more.
Thomas will be an excellent locker room guy who can get physical when needed.
I think they will both help because Boozer and Bynum are bound to get hurt at some point.
I think Kurt Thomas is more likely to have an impact. I view Theo Ratliff as completely washed up and I don’t think he’s going to add anything to the Lakers, we’ll see though, I suppose he’s better than Mbenga.
Royal is the winner. He hit the nail right on the head. The Lakers and Bulls just managed to get an ‘oh shit’ handle installed on the ride.
To be honest I’d rather have Mbenga. He gets dunked on every other game but at least swings at every shot in the paint
Ratliff over Benga and Powell anyday
for those of you who forgot, Theo Ratliff was ben wallace before ben wallace became ben wallace. hope that makes sense. some of yall just too young to remember theo in detroit or philly.
kurt thomas though will actually get PT.
@ Heckler…
You’re talking past-tense, right? LOL….who is Theo Ratliff TODAY; that’s the question to be asking. I honestly don’t know; I haven’t seen him play in a real long time. Maybe he’ll be solid though.
allen iverson, shaquille o’neal and tract mcgrady cant get jobs in the nba anymore. its big news when they get offered a workout.
but yet….
37yr old center with cranky knees can get contracts.
Welcome aboard Ratliff, good backing up at center. Also I hope Gerald Green makes the squad, so both him and S-Brown can take turns dunking on you.
Solid pickups Lakers
Kurt Thomas did a great job sharing minutes after Bogut went down hurt last year. Solid pickup for the Bulls. I think the Lakers are having a great off season as well, all their signings have been solid and if they sign Caracter and Ebanks they’ll be even better. Blake, Barnes, Ratcliff plus Caracter and Ebanks will all contribute more than the outgoing players, and Vujacic.
Ratliff was sort of solid last year for Charlotte during the regular season. He started basically the whole time he was there…I would say this is a definite upgrade over DJ- you can actually play Ratliff in a tight game if you have to.
I rather have a young Mbenga than a washed up Ratliff. Mbenga gets dunked on every game, but at least he keeps at trying to block shots.
man u guys are trippin if you think ratliff is not an upgrade over mbenga…
the guy only avg 1.25 blocks per last season with his old ass knees and he will be doin the same with the lakers…
watch a few games and get ur facts straight
WHEN ARE THE LAKERS GOING TO SIGN EBANKS AND CARACTER!
As a Knick fan, I’ll vouch for KT.
Dude is a solid defender and can hit the 18 footer. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in veteran saavy and toughness. Bulls need a 7 footer still but good for KT.
I love Mbenga too but come on now Theo is a WAY BETTER backup..
Be real lol like someone said he was decent in Charlotte last year and was getting plenty of tick.. Mbenga is coo because he was a hustler but lets be real lol
@9
unlike shaq, ai and t-mac, theo and kurt don’t have ego issues. they are willing to accept theirs role on a team, while those 3 thinks they are still top dogs around. theo will be great backup for lakers, not comparing him to deke, but i guess deke lite in houston.
damn theo turned like 2 decent years in philly into a career.
Damn i wish i were 7 feet tall.
Theo will be a good backup. When you go against let’s say heat, it’s fine to have serious nba player in the paint. yes, i’m calling him serious player comparing to dj. especially when main guys get in the foul trouble.