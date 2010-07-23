37-Year-Old Centers Headed To Lakers & Bulls

There is no price for experience in the NBA. Actually, I take that back. The price is often the veteran’s minimum. Looking to add some solid big men to their rosters before next season, the Lakers went ahead and signed Theo Ratliff to a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum of $1.35 million, while Kurt Thomas has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Bulls. Can’t say that either of these moves will tip the balance, but when you have injuries, you never know.

What do you think? Which player will have a bigger impact – on and off the court – for their respective team next season?

