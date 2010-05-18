No disrespect to Grant Hill, Jared Dudley and Jason Richardson, but we figured Kobe Bryant‘s toughest matchup last night would be against his own pride. Going into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Kobe was facing the team (Phoenix) that represented his last really bad playoff fail (2006, 2007), so there was a real chance of him going out with Lookin At Lucky blinders and trying to overkill eviscerate the Suns instead of playing team basketball. But on his way to 40 points (13-23 FG, 11-12 FT), five rebounds and five assists, Kobe was like an artist in the way he picked his spots to take over in between letting the game come to him. His performance paved the way for a Lakers blowout that snuffed any momentum Phoenix may have had coming from the San Antonio series … Kobe had 14 in the first half, one behind team leader Lamar Odom, as the Lakers were ahead seven at the break. Then right after TNT’s analysts agreed the Suns were in pretty good shape with such a manageable deficit, Kobe emerged for the second half sporting a chef’s hat and serving blood pudding to everybody in purple. Sticking fadeaways, pull-ups, turnarounds, drives and threes, Kobe was vicious, dropping 21 in the third quarter alone and frustrating Hill into a rare technical as L.A. pulled away. The decisive stretch saw Pau Gasol (21 pts, 10-13 FG) hit a falling-down baseline turnaround, Gasol find Kobe with a beautiful no-look for a backdoor-cutting finger roll and-one, Kobe get a breakaway dunk, and Gasol add a jumper to put L.A. up 19 late in the quarter. The fourth was just practice, and by the time DJ Mbenga was icing jumpers in garbage time, Marv Albert and Doug Collins were looking for ways to convince us to keep watching the rest of the series … Odom finished with 19 points and 19 boards. Kobe deflected Craig Sager’s question about L.O. after the game, but yes, the Lakers are pretty much unbeatable if Odom plays that well every night … Shannon Brown had the almost-highlight of the year when he flew into the lane and nearly hurdled J-Rich going for a dunk. Shannon’s miss was right up there with Greg Oden‘s assassination attempt on Jeff Green in the ’07 Final Four … The Suns actually got off to a good start, scoring the game’s first seven points and leading midway through the first quarter as J-Rich (15 pts) and Amar’e Stoudemire (23 pts) both had their outside stroke going. But J-Rich faded into mere background filler for Kobe’s highlight reel, while Amar’e had just four points in that crucial third quarter … Dudley’s biggest impact in this series will be if he turns into Raja Bell 2K10 and gets into Kobe’s head. Talk smack, play dirty, maybe deliver a clothesline or two — sometimes the best method with Kobe is to poke the Mamba with a sharp stick and make him make it personal … And you know who theoretically could be huge for Phoenix right now? Earl Clark. Remember him? Lottery pick, Louisville star, riding severe pine all season. On paper (6-10, 225, athletic) Clark could guard anybody from Kobe to Odom to Andrew Bynum, but he hasn’t been able to crack Alvin Gentry‘s rotation. Not saying Gentry should panic in Game 2 and roll the rookie out there cold, but seeing him sit there useless on the bench makes you wonder … Steve Nash‘s eye doesn’t look so bad anymore. Now he looks like he only called Paulie Malignaggi out of his name, rather than dissing the Klitschko brothers … What da fock was Craig Sager wearing? Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin) wrote on Twitter during the game, “I got dizzy after looking at craig sager’s suit. Missed part of the game.” … At the end of the first half, Kobe dropped Hill to the deck with a crossover and missed a shot at the rim that Josh Powell dunked on the follow. Hill got right up, ran to the other end and got himself fouled taking a three. Veterans like Hill and Derek Fisher are like the old people in your college class; they don’t care about looking silly or embarrassing themselves, so they’ll ask the “stupid” question without hesitation. They’re in there to take care of business, screw their image … Now that Michael Jackson isn’t with us, Jessica Alba‘s boyfriend (Cash Warren) is by far the Whitest looking Black man in the world, right? Is anybody even up on the podium with him? … John Wall was also in the crowd, waiting to see where he’s headed when the Lottery drawing goes down today. Every time we’ve seen Wall out in public lately he’s buried in his phone … This is just ridiculous. And Dime reader datdood summed up our feelings exactly: “People always complain that LeBron is too cocky and arrogant. Can you blame him!!! He has an entire city treating him as if he is the single greatest person on the planet. Shyyyt, I’d be cocky as hell if everyone in an entire city was swinging from my nutsack. Cleveland is acting like the loyal citizens of Zamunda!!” … We’re out like Sager’s suit …
Hey, who ever predicted Kobe busting out for 40+, good call.
When the Lakers play like that, they’re unbeatable. But they live and die by Lamar Odom – I mean we all know Kobe and Pau are the best players, but when Lamar stinks it up, the Lakers will definitely lose.
And my boy made a good point today: Grant Hill never gets a call his way. One play Kobe took the ball around a pick-n-roll, ran into Hill, pushed Hill off, Hill got called for the foul, Grant shook his head and quietly said that was some bullshit, and got T’d up for it. Dude gets no ref respect.
Anyways, expect the Suns to lay down and take it like that white girl did in the Colorado hotel. Like the Hawks did for Orlando. If the Suns can find a way to peel themselves off the court after getting smashed like that, then maybe they can stretch it to six. Regardless, it’s the Lake Show in the finals.
Where are those bold Suns fans predicting a sweep for the Suns now?
The suns must have left their improved “defense” back in San Antonio. What a joke. It’s funny to see them try and convince themselves. They didn’t beat the blazers and spurs by shutting them down, they beat them by dictating the tempo. This game has to shatter their confidence. The only shot they have of winning is by running and gunning and the lakers beat them at their own game. I’ll say lakers in 5.
Loyal citizens of zamunda?
ROFL!
The decisive stretch saw Pau Gasol (21 pts, 10-13 FG) hit a falling-down baseline turnaround, Gasol find Kobe with a beautiful no-look for a backdoor-cutting finger roll and-one, Kobe get a breakaway dunk, and Gasol add a jumper to put L.A. up 19 late in the quarter.
I know that it’s bad mojo to point out spelling and grammar errors, but wow this whole sentenced made me want to go back to the 2nd grade to make sure I didn’t miss anything. LMAO!
Anyhow…
When Kobe plays team ball like that and Odom is on his grizzly nobody can funk with us.
Damn. The Lakers just punched Steve Nash in his other eye. Dude’s going to be blind for a while.
Shall we bring out the BROOMS?
damn that shnnon brown joint woulda been FILTHY.kobe’s a beast,straight up.wtf is wrong with sager.i hope he aint got kids prone to epilepsy.
In the What The Fuck News Section apparently there is a rumor spreading around (that’s supposedly gaining steam) about how delonte west is sleeping with lebron james’s mom!!!!!! here is the link.. WTF! [hiphop.popcrunch.com]
…already gave up watching after the 3rd. Switched the channel to see the Bosox-Yanks game tied at 9, 2 out, bottom of the 9th. Just in time to see Thames blast a walk off homer… Shhyeeet. LOL.
Charles Chestnutt was pretty white for a black guy,
[asjournal.zusas.uni-halle.de]
but Cash is damn close
[www.babble.com]
cash warren is black?!?!?!?!?!!!
if that shannon brown dunk would have gone down, it would have been the 2k10 version of tom chambers’ beastmode dunk on mark jackson.
dime is zamunda nation. go ahead, mention lebron every single day
#11, realist.. i know. i had to google search Cash warren being black just to be sure. why is his hair so Caucasian then. makes not sense.
best game the lakeshow played all season. if they keep it up they’ve won but doubt they can for all those games. suns didn’t play too poorly but the D needs to clamp down. the reason suns had so little fast break points is the lakers didn’t miss.
robin lopez needs to play more. he was very effective against a SLOWED bynum. and nash and frye got play their parts. things have to change but its not over.
After that fade away to end the first you knew kobe was gonna blow up. Great coaching decision by Phil to put out pau and kobe to start the fourth. While steve was getting his rest the game was over and he never returned.
The length of the Lakers has been its biggest advantage. The Suns just made the LA-Utah series look like the Western Conference finals. I know its like beating on a dead bush but what if Okur and Kirilenko were playing healthy at that time?
Craig Sager could definitely use some help from the Queer Eye For the Straight Guy team.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as of its regular writers:
90. Because I believe racist remarks have no place in basketball. The game transcends all colors.
never heard of cash warren until now, but that dude looks italian/hispanic. If that fine-ass alba girl goes for that, we all got a chance.
quest??? – that has been in the news for days and days. Dime won’t touch it. Lebron will fire their asses and shut down the site if they bring it up
How does that dark yellow (shit aint’ black) bitch get Jessica Alba? Oh, and you gotta put JKidd on that list.
I knew this would be about styles but I think I guessed the wrong way when I went Phx in 7. Changing my pick. It’s gonna be LA in 5. I thought Phx would just run too much but it seems LA is going to keep pounding the ball down low. Phx jut can’t stop it. We’re gonna have a Finals rematch in a few weeks, just a matter of last year or the year before.
Game one exposed the serious one on one match-up problems that Phoenix will face defensively throughout the series, namely Bryant and Odom, but it should be more competitive on the whole than what we saw today.
As most watchers will attest, Kobe only gets it cooking from the perimeter now and then (although, unfortunately for Phoenix, it’s usually stretches of weeks that Kobe goes hot/cold). Also, there’s almost no way that Frye and Dudley will stink it up that badly on their open three ball looks throughout the series (2 for 13 or something…).
One thing I’ve observed in these playoffs, LA has a very opportunistic coaching staff, they see advantages vs. weaknesses early and work to exploit them.
For example –
vs. OKC they had Fisher create a lot of intentional contact with Westbrook on both ends to get him in foul trouble and limit his PT, as that was OKC’s chief advantage.
Against Utah they always have their bigs really run the court to get early seals down low against their relatively small/slow Utah counterparts. Okur, especially, falls victim to this ploy, as he is both slow to react and slow of foot.
And against Phoenix, as we saw today, the LA staff has instructed Odom to be aggressive and take the ball to the hoop against Stoudemire, who can’t guard anyone.
The funny thing here is all the analysts predicting LA’s advantage will come from Bynum, who is barely able to play, and implying that getting Odom on the court for heavy minutes will work to Phoenix’s advantage. Clearly a miscalculation from the pros although understandabe – Bynum shoots the ball much more often than Odom, and is therefore generally thought to be more effective.
Closer inspection will reveal, though, that Odom is one of the league’s most effective players, even though he refuses to shoot on most nights. Odom’s ability to defend drives to the hoop by small guards on P and R switches, bigs launching from the perimeter, and all manner of wings and forwards all over the court,(along with tenacious rebounding and steadfastly unselfish play) make him a winner through and through, points or no points.
Lakers in five.
Shannon’s dunk would have been bonkers…but it was a charge. Refs called that one wrong.
Its just been one game. There have been many teams that have been blowout in a game in the playoffs and managed to make it a series. Let’s see.
As for Shannon Brown. Dude should try to get a long term contract and stop jumping so high. He is surely going to get hurt doing that one day. Ask Wade and you seem to be able to jump higher than him!
Earl Clark is a bum. Waste of a draft pick. Lousiville star is a bit of a stretch. Actually a big stretch. I don’t know how many stars only manage to average 14ppg their THIRD year of college basketball. He is athletic and a decent rebounder – due mostly to that. He can’t do anything else. Until he can shoot he won’t get on the floor. Another of steve kerr’s goofs. One of those ‘potential’ picks. He’s still a horrible GM. He just got lucky that his buddy was dumb enough to take that Shaq contract off his hands.
Why was LeBron mentioned today? And to close out an entire article about the Lakers v. Suns? ~Confused…
@ 24
I was watchin’ ESPN news yesterday and in the rolling scroll bar they have a LeBron tab now. Not NBA tab… Lebron tab.
And the fun has only begun.
Why can’t they let the man fish in peace???
Little GRE action….
Lebron:NBA::Farve:NFL
delonte west is an interestin dude (for his gun situation alone.) Imagine the cav’s locker room (before their exit) with unsettlin’ rumors like that goin’ around.
As for the game. LA whooped that ass last night. I’ll be surprised if this isn’t a sweep. But I can see the Suns at least take one in PHX.
There’s absolutely no answer for PHX against all that size and athleticism. If the J’s are dropping, they’ll be getting blown out every game.
In fact, I don’t see any of the other 3 teams stopping the Lakers when they play like that.
And just to show on Kobe’s character… Sager tried to bait him into an MVP/Lebron type question. He immediately brushes it aside and mentions his desire for another “cookie”. Loved it.
Did you guys see the Bulls game last night?? MJ was on FIRE; dropped like 40 points. The suns have no chance in this.
And that was Jessica Alba’s husband I believe.
** if the J’s arn’t dropping
Kobe Bryan is still the man. he could have 6 or 7 rings when it’s all over.
Phoenix has NO ONE who can guard ANYONE on the Lakers, although Earl Clark could pose some problems, I’m just assuming he hasn’t really developed as well as he should have and that’s why he’s not playing. He’s my type of player though 6’10 with versatility.
actually Grant “i’ve fallen and i can’t get up” Hill still has the undisputed “whitest black man in the room” title…
Yeah, that crossover Kobe put on Grant. Sick!!!!!!!
@ Nick it will be funny if Lebron sign’s somewhere else besides New York. That being said there is a 10% chance he goes to the knicks.
hi guys,
kobe put on grant
Nick’s post shows how many people are thinking NYC is a done deal. Imagine all the season-ticket holders that will be screwed if ‘Bron goes elsewhere
I’m one of the people who had Lebron as the best player in the NBA as far back as last season, but I think that was a bit premature. Kobe’s game last night was brilliant.
BlackPlanet News: “Delonte West slept with Lebrons Mom…”
[www.heavy.com]
No wonder Delonte was packing so much heat earlier in the season, he was scared Lebron was gonna retaliate!
I was listening to everyone before the 1st game so let me tell you WHY Phoenix has no chance now that it has been confirmed and some of you can only look forward the FINALS for us to lose..
We are too good a defensive team to run on.. We have 2 of the best perimeter defenders in the GAME PERIOD..
We have a front court that is INSANELY big and athletic.. basically our bigs can run too.. and they spearheaded by the best defensive wing of this generation..
We have bigs we can feed the rock too and slow down their transition game..
We have a coach who knows how to structure a game plan so the opposing team will have trouble getting out on the break in #’s..
And last but not least.. Its the Phoenix Suns people.. If you really thought they would come into this series and “run” us off the table or even be able to somehow play defense against a team who is PAINFULLY taller then i got some magic beans for you.. GTFOH
Aint tryna sound smug but this series is boring to me.. All the Phoenix wins predictions were comedy at best..
Be real.. that was the problem with the Suns and the Spurs in the first place.. SA always locked that ass down.. you think cuz they swept the Spurs they turned into something we aint seen??
And Cash Warren is not black.. No way.. what he got a 1/5 in him or something??
Amare has to be one of the laziest guys I have ever seen. I was watching him specifically for large periods of the game, and he just stands around until it’s time to run on offense. If a team is going to pay him some serious cash, I hope it’s a team I dislike. The guy was a beast when he could actually motivate himself to do something, but those periods seem few and far between.
Dragic is a hell of a lot faster than I thought he was, he’s been learning from Steve Nash very good, he might actually be a legit basketball player one day. The Suns have a brutally quick second unit.
Does Ron Artest realize that he shoots like 90% of his shots one inch in from the three point line? His long shot just looks SOOOO awkward now, like he’s worked out his shoulders too much and lost some range of movement or something.
Craig Sager sucks. Watching him interview Phil Jackson is pretty funny, Phil looks like he just wants to spit on him or something.
has anyone seen ian and rangerjohn?Lol.Go spurs.Hate makes people look and sound so ignorant.Kobe still the best in the L 7 straight games in playoffs of 30 points or more.Barkley eating his words that kobe’s days of dropping 30 and 40 on teams are over….yakyakyakyakyak…yall hater need to take a vacation this cat is still the best in the L and averaged 27 ppg this season with one good leg and 3 digits on his dominant hand…what more can I say to ya.
Hey Celts Fan,
^^^ your so wack ^^^^
Gotta hide behind someone elses name..
Dub says you aint out of puberty yet..
Kobe = most fundamentally sound player in NBA history.
One day, we’ll appreciate the fact we have been watching pure greatness for all these years.
LakeShow84 said: “We are too good a defensive team to run on.. We have 2 of the best perimeter defenders in the GAME PERIOD…We have a front court that is INSANELY big and athletic…We have a coach who knows how to structure a game plan so the opposing team will have trouble getting out on the break in #’s..”
– What’s all this “we” shit? Are you on the team? What position do you play? I find it funny when people say shit about thier favorite team like “yeah, we really kick ass last night. They just couldn’t stop us.” No, mother fucker, THEY really kicked ass last night, not WE. You didn’t do shit but watch the team on stolen cable.
Unless you’re a player, coach, manager, towel boy, fan at the game, or the retarded kid who buffs the sweat off the floor, then you need stop stop referring to your team as “we” because you didn’t contribute shit.
DGtheEnigma
I don’t think Kobe could be any LESS appreciated by some people around here. They worship him like a god, they sacrafice a goat before every Lakers game, they have life sized cardboard cut outs of Kobe they sleep with, they would give up first born children and tithe their pay cheques to Kobe. I’ve heard that towel boys that mop up Kobes sweat can sell that sweat on the Kobejocker’s underground market for $5000/gal. That chick from CO who “accepted” that backdoor donation from Kobe apparently sold it for a very very high amount. You don’t want to know what the people who buy these fluids use it for…
So yeah, Kobe is a pretty solid player, I don’t think he’s really lacking for appreciation.
@ Jeremiah Togstad
Love the name by the way..
and yeah mo#$erf#$ker its we and i aint talkin about the team im talkin about other fans as well.. Im talkin about anybody whos with the Lakers PERIOD..
Dont come on here talking that yap.. if it bothers then you aint really a fan of shit..
Everybody is either in your boat or on another boat so if im in the boat why cant i say we??
It would feel to alien to say they.. i think you need to find somethin else to bitch about cuz you aint bout to make me talk differently..
So once again for the fun of it;
YEAH WE KICKED THAT AZZ LAST NIGHT.. tell me differently chump.. please..
@ post 47
You, my friend, are a phuckin loser. Did you just tell a fan of a team that he shouldn’t say “we”? So we can spend hundreds or even thousands reppin our favorite teams with jerseys, buyin tickets, caps, all other memorabilia, but we shouldn’t say “we?” You gonna actually get everybody shittin down your throat with that nonsense. GTFOH!
@ Lakeshow – I been sayin that’s why WE show some patience to Lamar cuz WE know when he plays like that, WE gonna win the game. I know Laker haters are roamin but it’s true, it’s only been one game so WE ain’t gonna get too crazy. Great fundamental win though. WE dominated the post so bad that the announcers got tired of sayin “Another easy one inside. Just too long.” WE owned the perimeter. We owned the midrange. And OUR bench finally showed some championship heart. Amare gonna have the same problem Boozer had: can’t shoot over Gasol, Bynum or Odom. Shit, even Josh Powell made the hilights.
Nice win….but WE can play even better, and so can Phoenix.
On to the next one
WE the Lakers allllllllllllllllllllll day!