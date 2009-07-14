4x NBA Defensive Player Of The Year Available

While we’ve spent the past two hours in the office debating the Hall of Fame merits of Ben Wallace, the facts are clear: After the Suns completed a $10 million buyout for a contract that would have paid Wallace $14 million this season, he became available (for cheap) to help your team win a ring in 2010.

I know what you’re thinking, and yes, the Ben Wallace we know today is not the same one that won an NBA Championship with the Pistons in 2004. He’s not the same one that was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year four times in five years. And he’s sure not the same one that was named All-NBA Second Team in 2003, 2004 and 2006 and All-NBA Third Team in 2002 and 2005. But he’s still Ben Wallace.

After signing a four-year, $60 million deal with the Bulls before the 2006-07 season, and battling various knee injuries, the Wallace that was supposed to help the Cavs win an NBA title never really showed up. But for a team such as the Celtics or Lakers to add him for the veteran’s minimum – it’s a no brainer.

Would you sign Wallace to your squad?