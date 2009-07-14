4x NBA Defensive Player Of The Year Available

While we’ve spent the past two hours in the office debating the Hall of Fame merits of Ben Wallace, the facts are clear: After the Suns completed a $10 million buyout for a contract that would have paid Wallace $14 million this season, he became available (for cheap) to help your team win a ring in 2010.
I know what you’re thinking, and yes, the Ben Wallace we know today is not the same one that won an NBA Championship with the Pistons in 2004. He’s not the same one that was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year four times in five years. And he’s sure not the same one that was named All-NBA Second Team in 2003, 2004 and 2006 and All-NBA Third Team in 2002 and 2005. But he’s still Ben Wallace.
After signing a four-year, $60 million deal with the Bulls before the 2006-07 season, and battling various knee injuries, the Wallace that was supposed to help the Cavs win an NBA title never really showed up. But for a team such as the Celtics or Lakers to add him for the veteran’s minimum – it’s a no brainer.
Would you sign Wallace to your squad?
Get on the phone wizards!!!!!!!
Wallace to the Jazz! Would give them a defender in the middle.
A host of teams could use him at the bi-annual or even vets min if he’ll go that low. Spurs, anyone?
I bet the Cavs re-sign him for the vet minimum.
He should really go back to the Pistons.. he has been a bust and unappreciated in Chicago and Cleveland. In Detroit he will be able to fade away in a place where he won his DPOY and ‘chip.
On second thought here’s an idea. The Cavs re-sign Joe Smith and Wallace and Trade Ilgauskas to the Rockets for T-mac. Is it possible?
I tought the wlole point was so he could retire, he had said it before he got traded 2 da suns
hope the celts get em since they may lose davis and they already lost powe
^I’m with Mike on this one.
Before you get all hot (Dime) make sure Wallace is able to come back. My guess is that the Suns bought him out with the idea that he would retire – not come back to haunt them for a discount.
hall of fame and
ben wallace should never be mentioned in the same post.
I would think he would be a nice fit for the Celts–another guy to join the oldsters for early bird suppers and senior discounts at the movie theatres.
No, seriously, the Celts need some brawn with loss of Powe and potentially Davis. I think Wallace would be great fit–Like Paul Silas from WAY back in the day. (I just do not think much of KG or Rasheed as bangers down low–the 2 of them are lean guys who don’t like to mix it up with the bangers.)
Ben Wallace is obviously done. He is not an effective player anymore. I am surprised everyone seems to act like he has something left. He could get away with his offensive defficeinces in the past because his defensive game was so superior, but since those skills have too eroded, he brings very little too the table.
I am always leary about signing one dimensional players to big contracts. One dimensional player can be taken out of the game at anytime because they’re predictable…COUGH…Dwight Howard. Though Dennis Rodman was known mainly for his rebounding, he could score. Ben Wallace, on the other hand, cannot throw a pebble in the ocean if his life depended on it.
I think the Pistons is the only place that makes sense. They need a couple of bodies at the 4/5 and he was loved there. They didn’t push him out a chose to go to CHI for a lil more money, but DET fans love Ben cause he was the heart of our championship team.
Jazz need to pick up the damn phone
Spurs will sign him. Ben will look good in black and silver.
This nigga said Dennis Rodman could score??? LOL, get this clown some bi-focals
Ben Wallace can’t even spell Massachusetts
Ben Wallace still averaged 10+ Boards and 2+blocks in chicago his first year there. i think he was underappreciated as well and no one really knew how to utlize him. he was still a good active defender and rebounder (which he does best) and you dont put him with another big man that is slow and can score. he played so well with rasheed because all reasheed had to do was score and draw defenders to wallace who could alter/block shots and do the dirty work and its better he be somewhere where he doesnt have to worry about the scoring load. chicago and cleveland always had either a slow big man or another defensive big man beside which you cant do. he could be better with the spurs because duncan would handle the scoring load and is a good defender and can play the high post if necessary and let wallace bang and defender as well. that way mcdyess can come off the bench with blair and still hold their own vs other players. thats three bangers the spurs would have.
let duncan, parker, ginobili and jefferson score and wallace bang with the big boys after getting healthy, and mentor blair as well. plus mcdyess and wallace played together so theres chemistry there as well. Roster:
Starters:
Parker
Mason
Jefferson
Duncan
Wallace
Bench:
Hill
Udoka
Finley
Blair
MCDyess
Haislip
Deep as hell
Ben Wallace is finished. Last year in Cleveland was brutal to watch. He missed wide open dunks routinely. He can barely walk anymore, let alone run up and down the court. Great player at one time, but his body took a beating over the years.
ben wallace is done. no question. he looked really bad the last few years. he was great when he was young and healthy but those days have long passed.
it was nice watching him but he should retire now. and i would need some convincing to say he is hof worthy.
wallace and wallace in boston if that doesn’t improve their bench mob I don’t know what will. with leon powe slowly coming back. man that would be nice. but if he’d retire a lot of people would understand that too
It’s pretty obvious that Ben ain’t nuthin without Sheed. Dude’s helpside along with tayshaun’s length helped Ben out huge. Raptors should be callin him IF….he can still play and IF he still wanna play
i agree with a couple others, wallace would work well with the spurs. he will help fill the oberto, 15-20 minutes a game roll. i dont agree with chaos about having him start though. imo he cant handle a starting roll anymore but would be a nice defensive/rebounding specialist off the bench. blair and wallace on the court at the same time while tim and dyess sit? ok so not the best offensively but who is gonna outrebound that duo? hell the only challenge would be getting rebounds away from each other. put tony, manu and RJ in with those 2 and they dont need to score anyway.
this dude is done, why would any of today’s contenders want to play 4 on 5 with wallace on the floor?
HOF? If you put Ben in you might as well put other guys like Bernard King, Reggie Theus and Artis Gilmore. Those guys just played one end of the floor like Ben Wallace. Even the Human Highlight Film didn’t get in on the first ballot because he only played one end of the floor. Anyway, my answer is no HOF for Ben because he only played one end(defensive) of the floor.
As long as he stay outta Philly we good.
He aint getting picked up by the Raptors. I sure hope we learned our lesson picking up Olajuwon in the twilight of his career for 20M (!). I remember Vince was so excited to have Hakeem come over as FA but only a shell of the Dream made it across the border. So Big B aint happening here in T.O.
Denver to get reunited with billups.
wtf? ben wallace is done. i don’t know what you guys are thinking. i don’t see him helping any team get over the hump. if he couldn’t help the cavs, what makes you think he can help any other team. spurs? kurt thomas is way better at this point in their careers and he didn’t do much to help the last couple years. if you want a hustle/defensive minded player that won’t demand the ball too much on offense, look to the D-League.
bring him back to detroit
Sign with LAL…
I pitty the fool that calls Sasha and Pau soft bitches… They be getting straight jabs from ron ron and big ben… ahahahaha…
lets get him in washinton with gil
you crazy? did you all see what he did with cleveland this year in the east finals? Ben Wallace is done, his knees have let him done. He wasn’t effective at all against the Magic. He wouldn’t get off the bench for the Lakers, Spurs, Celtics etc etc etc etc. When you’re done you’re done. That’s life unfortunately sometimes
@ YOOOO:
Rodman averaged about 26ppg in college, when he got to the NBA he was a Bad Boy and they asked him to play D and rebound (they didn’t need scorers) and he changed his game and did it.