5-6 Aquille Carr Dishes Out A Disgusting Facial

02.17.12 6 years ago 4 Comments
We were on to something when we introduced the world to Aquille Carr on the cover of Dime #65. Now, he’s a junior, and he’s committed to Seton Hall. But he’s still only 5-6, and recently our friends at HoopMixtape caught him smashing on the break on some poor fool. The best part is our dude ran out onto the court in the middle of the game to give the Crime Stopper dap, and I’m pretty sure this is the same guy who kept turning up on all of Carr’s videos from last year.

Hit page two for a crazy collection of behind-the-scenes photos from our shoot with Carr in the streets of Baltimore over the summer.

