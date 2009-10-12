5 All-Stars who won’t make it to Dallas in 2010

Just like Prom Night, the new NBA season holds promise for a handful of youngsters to lose their (All-Star Game) virginity. At the same time, each incoming crop of first-timers means there are some ASG incumbents who will be spending that February weekend at home — or at least be restricted to hitting the clubs in whatever city All-Star takes place. A while back, Gerald Narcisco nominated some 2010 first-time All-Stars; here are the guys who stand to lose their spots when the big game goes to Dallas next year:
ALLEN IVERSON — “I mean, I’m starting on the All-Star team, but I’m coming off the bench for my regular team? (laughs)” Although he was talking about his Detroit situation, in a recent interview with ESPN, A.I. showed that he even knows the chances of him getting an All-Star nod in Memphis are slim. If Iverson really does stay in the sixth man role for the Grizzlies, will he be on the ASG ballot? And even if he is, he’s not getting a starting spot in the West over Kobe and Chris Paul. So then it would be up to the coaches to let him in, and given (1) the dearth of teams interested in Iverson this summer, hinting at how popular he is amongst decision-makers, (2) the depth of guards in the conference, and (3) the likelihood that Memphis won’t be a playoff contender, it’s looking like Iverson will miss his first All-Star Game since 1998.
JAMEER NELSON — The messed-up part is that Jameer may have missed his only opportunity to play in an ASG due to last season’s shoulder injury. His ’09 nod was one of those “Your team was better than we thought/You should have X-number of All-Stars” situations; this time he’d have to put up even better numbers (16.7 ppg, 5.4 apg) to crack the roster. And with an ASG-minded group of Eastern Conference guards led by Derrick Rose, Rajon Rondo and Gilbert Arenas on his heels, Jameer has a daunting uphill climb.
DAVID WEST — Two years in a row I’ve watched D-West get mostly ignored on All-Star media day, then turn in a forgettable performance in the main event. The numbers will be there for him, but unless the Hornets are near the top of the Western Conference, I don’t see D-West making a return trip next year.
MO WILLIAMS — Another case of getting an All-Star nod because his team had a great record and needed a second guy; only Mo wasn’t even an original pick, going to Phoenix ’09 as an alternate. And please believe that #2 Cleveland spot is reserved for Shaq in 2010.
RASHARD LEWIS — The early-season suspension and the PED’s thing won’t hurt Raw Lew as much as the retroactive perception that he isn’t as important to the Magic as Hedo Turkoglu was; which will especially happen if the Magic start off slower than they did last season and/or the Raptors come out of the gate looking halfway decent. Not to mention Rashard has to fight off East forwards like Josh Smith, Elton Brand, Turkoglu, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison, who have improved teams and improved health working in their favor.
This list would be complete with just AI and Mo Williams. One can barely even get on a team and was getting less love than an average DLeaguer, and the other only got in because like 8 guys in front of him got hurt and couldn’t play, and he happened to be on the same team leeching off of LeBron.
Fuck em both, hope they enjoy the long weekend.
Control- I hope you don’t think the cavs improved by 20 wins just because lebron learned how to shoot. Cuz, he didn’t. Try the addition of Mo williams, and last year the refs decided if lebron ever lost the ball, it had to be a foul.
AI would prove you guys wrong. He will be in Dallas for the big game. You so call experts do the guessing game, you do not know jack. Just like in football everyone counted the denver broncos out after trading their starting quarterback and now they are 5 and 0. The grizzlies would surprise alot of people and A.I is still good enough to make it to dallas for the big game
I’m not sure about AI in the all star game. While I’m a big fan of his I don’t really see him making it purely because of all the good guards in the west but if the grizz are better than expected then he might squeeze in as a reserve. No chance mo or jameer get the all star nod barring injuries there are no way the eastern guards aren’t some combination of Wade, Gil, Rondo, Vince, Jesus, JJ or Devin Harris. I’m a celtics fan and I wouldn’t be suprised if Ray or Rondo don’t make it
Jameer could definetly repeat as an All Star. His numbers may not be flashy, but it was his percentages. He was the most accurate midrange shooter in the league last year and posted 50+ FG% and 45+ 3PT%, so if he gets near those %’s again, then he should deftly repeat. He may also assist a little more this year as the team is improved offensively.
I’m a huge fan of the answer.. And yet I don’t think he can take a starting spot away from Kobe or chris Paul. It’s a pretty lofty goal.. Cuz Kobe’s spot is on lock and chris’ spot is almost as sure as kobe’s barring injury.
i hope u dont think the cavs improved by 20 wins because of mo williams.
im gonna smack David Stern across the face if Mo Williams EVER makes another all star team
WOW!!! why so much hate for Mo. Yeah he had a bad playoffs, but I think he can bounce back. Orlando was just to deep for Cleveland who’s talent level ran about 3 deep. I am pulling for Mo because the Cav’s will need him to make it to the Championship. GO CAV’S!!!!!
As far as AI I think he will def have an All Star season, but I think he will get the snub simply because he has to many haters right now. I don’t think he really cares, but once they make the playoffs this year and he proves everyone wrong all will be forgiven…
Does anybody realize that the “fans” vote for the starters? Can anybody honestly say that Chris Paul has a bigger fan base than Allen Iverson? I’ll answer for you….NO!!! He started for the past 10 years, and this will be 11.
All you AI haters have to recognize that he’s a fan favourite. Dude will get voted in. When he was in DEN he started over CP3. The fans will decide his fate.
I think AI will be in all star games Because he have many fans.
It’s a crime that Deron Williams never made the all-star…yet