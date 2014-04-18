The 5 Best Matchups To Watch In The NBA Playoffs This Weekend

It’s that time of year again. After 2,460 games played in the 2013-14 season, 16 teams have earned their placement in the 2014 Playoffs. As Doc Rivers urges , “Now the real basketball starts.”

While much attention has been focused on the first-round matchups in the Western Conference due to the stellar performances by the majority of Western teams this season, there are intriguing matchups in the East that could translate into even more intriguing matchups in the second round.

With big-market juggernauts like the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics not making it to the big dance (the playoffs) in the same year for the first time in NBA history, small-market teams that aren’t rich with postseason lore have a chance to witness first-hand what “real basketball,” as Rivers put it, is all about.

New decals are currently being applied to 16 home courts that signify the NBA is ushering in a new postseason that will create countless memories, entertainment and hopefully some history. The word, “tanking” has been washed away in the NBA, for now at least. Spring has already sprung, and it is time for playoff basketball.

A few first-round battles are predictable, while others offer games that garner more attention. So what are the five first-round matchups that are the most interesting, competitive and entertaining? Let’s take a look.

*** *** ***

5. (4) Chicago Bulls vs. (5) Washington Wizards

Regular Season Series: WAS 2-1

The Wizards wanted a Bulls matchup in the first round for a few reasons. First, they took the regular season series, 2-1. Second, Washington has terrific scorers–in the post, midrange, and on the wing–on their team. Third, they believe they will be too quick for the Bulls, and can therefore inflict damage before Chicago’s defense can set. Lastly, the Wizards’ believe their frontcourt of Marcin Gortat and Nene can control Joakim Noah’s playmaking and defensive presence.

The only problem is that despite Washington’s offensive talents, Coach Thibs’ defense is nothing to overlook. Translation? Chicago’s offense is inconsistent, but they have the ability to break opponent’s knees before their offense can shine. John Wall made the leap with his game this season, and if Bradley Beal ups his performance at the right time, the Wizards’ backcourt could head the push for a full seven-game series.

Do not overlook this Eastern Conference matchup; it will likely sneak up on you. Plus, John Wall and Joakim Noah on the same court at the same time is nothing but fun to watch.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

4. (4) Houston Rockets vs. (5) Portland Trail Blazers

Regular Season Series: HOU 3-1

Well, this should be a series revolved around offense and the three-point line. Despite the questionable and often lack of overall defense by both squads, each team features two All-Stars as their forefront in LaMarcus Aldridge/Damian Lillard and James Harden/Dwight Howard. Additionally, each team employs solid role players that could tip the advantage point for their team in any given game. The Nicolas Batum/Chandler Parsons one-on-one matchup is not one to sleep on, as that has the potential for representing the X-factor for either team.

James Harden averaged a smoldering 30.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in the four regular season matchups against the Blazers. Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge average 26.8 points and 15.5 rebounds against the Rockets this season. The good news for Houston is that Patrick Beverley is back in the lineup and will welcome the challenge of limiting Lillard’s impact.

The question for Portland will be can they cause Houston to make mistakes with the ball and take advantage? The question for Houston is can Terrence Jones–with inside help from D12–contain Aldridge? This series has the potential to be better than some may initially think.

3. (2) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (7) Memphis Grizzlies

Regular Season Series: OKC 3-1

The Oklahoma City Thunder received a chance for a redo when they found out they would see the Grizzlies in the first round. If you remember, it was Memphis who easily knocked out a Russell Westbrook-less Thunder in the second round last year. This time around, OKC has its superstar tandem at full strength, and Kevin Durant is even better.

However, this first-round matchup is quite intriguing because of what Memphis can do. OKC is at its best when they are able to use their quickness and athleticism, especially in the open court. Yet, Memphis is probably the best in the league in slowing the game down. OKC’s biggest weakness is their habit of making mistakes (turnovers) in a slower-paced game. And Memphis is so talented at exposing this weakness in a team and making them pay. The positional matchups in this series should be very entertaining to watch, especially Westbrook versus Mike Conely. Yet, the key is limiting this season’s likely MVP, Kevin Durant, who is always a gem to watch.

This series is a battle between efficient offense versus efficient defense. Will Memphis be able to drag this series out, or will OKC cruise into the second round without shifting gears?