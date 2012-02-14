5 Great NBA Kisses For Valentine’s Day

#Charles Barkley #Video #Kevin Durant #Dwight Howard
02.14.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

There are nine NBA games on the schedule tonight; if you have a significant other don’t expect to be watching as its Valentine’s Day. Turn off the game tonight and pay attention to your companion. Take it from someone who once made his wife a heart-shaped pizza, it’s the the little things that count. A kiss should not be considered a little thing though; it can make or break a quality date.

Perhaps you can learn some tips from these 5 NBA themed kisses:

5. Craig Sager “kisses” Shaquille O’Neal
Craig Sager is married to a former Chicago Bulls cheerleader so he knows how to woo the ladies. In this clip Shaq could care less about Sager’s flirting prowess as he was hoping to get a kiss from Shakira. Who wouldn’t be mad at Sager in this situation?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charles Barkley#Video#Kevin Durant#Dwight Howard
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYDick BavettaDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDJan VeselyKEVIN DURANTReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP