5 Guys You Want Suiting Up In A Game 7

06.17.10 8 years ago 18 Comments

Clutch is a word that defines certain players. Robert Horry averaged just seven points per game in his career, yet will go down in history as “Big Shot Bob” owing to his penchant for nailing shots when it mattered most. Reggie Miller never won a championship ring, yet his clutch shooting performances in the playoffs (especially against the Knicks) will be remembered forever.

With Game 7 tonight, I present the most clutch lineup in the NBA today. These are the guys you would trust with the ball in their hands down the stretch tomorrow night:

PG – Steve Nash
While Chauncey Billups a.k.a. “Mr. Big Shot” has the better playoff pedigree with an NBA Championship and NBA Finals MVP under his belt, it is hard not to go with Nash. He was amazing in these playoffs, and almost single-handedly led the Suns back in Game 5 against the Lakers which they eventually lost. He is the best point guard in the League, and proved in these playoffs that he is clutch with averages of 17.8 points and 10.1 assists per game.

SG – Dwyane Wade
Wade is one of the best finishers in NBA history. He won the NBA Finals MVP in 2006, and is money down the stretch. He was basically playing against the Celtics on his own in this year’s first round. He staved off a sweep with his incredible combination of skill and will, putting up 31 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds in the W.

SF – Kobe Bryant
You don’t get the nickname “The Closer” for nothing. Kobe is an unstoppable force down the stretch, even with defenses hounding him in every fourth quarter. He hits impossible shot after impossible shot, and if anyone had any doubts about his clutch play they need look no further than his Game 6 performance against Phoenix to see why he is still on this list.

PF – Tim Duncan
While some people (including many in the Dime office) say Duncan shouldn’t be on this list, I beg to differ. Duncan has led his team to four NBA titles, and won Finals MVP three times. While that is in the past, he led the Spurs to the second round this year, and averaged 19.0 points and 9.9 rebounds in the playoffs. He is old, but Duncan is still a guy I’d want on my team in a Game 7.

C – Pau Gasol
While Gasol has been inconsistent, he has helped the Lakers to three straight Finals appearances. He can be deadly from both the post and mid-range, and with his great array of moves is a constant threat to score. He also makes great decisions as a passer, and is an underrated rebounder.

What do you think? What five guys would you want suiting up for your team in a Game 7?

TOPICS
TAGS

