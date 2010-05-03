5 Highly Unlikely Things that Could Happen This NBA Offseason

We don’t know sh*t. Writers, analysts, announcers, bloggers, glorified hecklers — the worst kept secret in sports media is that “experts” like us don’t know sh*t until somebody who does know sh*t tells us some sh*t.

What we can do is make educated guesses. We can evaluate. We can project. And we can play around with pretend scenarios.

Going into an NBA offseason that has been more hyped up than the ongoing playoffs, you’re going to hear a lot of us giving our expert opinions on what’s going to happen. Some of our guesses might even turn out to be right. But really, we don’t know. I’ve talked to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Amar’e Stoudemire, Joe Johnson and Rudy Gay personally about their franchises, their futures and free agency, and I still can’t tell you what they’re going to do.

But I can make stuff up. So here are five highly unlikely things that could happen this summer:

1. Knicks sign “franchise superstar” David Lee for five years, $80 million

Why it could happen: How many NBA players averaged over 20 points and 11 rebounds this year? Two, Zach Randolph and David Lee. How many 2010 free agents have experience consistently playing at an All-Star level under the bright lights of New York? One, David Lee. Aren’t you supposed to throw the checkbook at All-Star big men putting up 20-and-10?

Why it won’t happen: NY has its sights set on the biggest of the big dogs. The scenario where Lee gets the gigantic contract and is named The Man is like Plan K.

What would happen if it happened: Having been told that Lee is their next Patrick Ewing, Knicks fans who have been sold on the LeBron dream for years would organize the first-ever successful fan boycott for the ’10-11 home opener. When the Knicks beat the Wizards in an empty gym as Lee puts up 25 points and 18 boards, fans come back in droves with renewed hope.

2. Bobcats hire Scottie Pippen as head coach

Why it could happen: Michael Jordan is notorious for hiring his buddies for important positions. Pippen has quietly angled for a coaching job over the years, and who better than MJ to know Pip’s credentials and knowledge of the game? Plus nobody will tell MJ to his face that it’s a bad idea to hire a guy with no experience on the bench.

Why it wont happen: According to the last report I read, Larry Brown isn’t leaving Charlotte. But that was 12 minutes ago. Things change with LB.

What would happen if it happened: Two months into the season, Pippen gets the itch and gets approval from Jordan to be a player-coach. The 45-year-old uses himself in spot minutes behind Gerald Wallace at the three, and he routinely beats Boris Diaw down the floor in transition.

3. Chris Bosh chronicles his free agent process, full disclosure, on Twitter

Why it could happen: Bosh has been at the forefront among NBA players in creative self-marketing. Last week he caused a mini-ruckus by innocently asking on Twitter, “What should I do?”

Why it won’t happen: His agent will draw the line somewhere.

What would happen if it happened: After Bosh details his meetings with team officials from New York, Toronto, Miami and Dallas in the opening hours of the free-agent wooing period, he suddenly closes his Twitter account. Police and tech engineers are able to convince Bosh that his plan might actually cause the city of Toronto to shut down.

4. Golden State Warriors commit to defense

Why it could happen: After going 55-109 the last two seasons, Nellie is tired of losing. He’s got the all-time wins record, but if this keeps up, he won’t be known as a winner when he retires.

Why it won’t happen: If there’s one thing I know about old people, it’s that they’re set in their ways. My great-grandpa ate one pear every night with the same knife before bed for as long as I knew him, no changes. Nellie is 70. He’s old. He’s not going to change his style now.

What would happen if it happened: Following the trend of hiring coaches right out of the TV studio, the Warriors bring in NBA TV’s Eric Snow as a defensive consultant. They only give up 101 points per game, improving from 26 wins to 40 wins. Mid-season, however, Corey Maggette is frustrated with the new system and demands a trade to Providence College.

5. LeBron James signs with the L.A. Clippers

Why it could happen: Big market, lots of cap space, promising young roster, celebrity lifestyle. Los Angeles has everything to offer that New York would (maybe more), only Clippers fans don’t expect anything in return.

Why it won’t happen: Maybe there is a Clippers curse, maybe there isn’t. But LeBron won’t risk it.

What would happen if it happened: “Battle for L.A.” and “California Love” headlines about the Kobe/LeBron rivalry quickly become the most overused city-specific headlines since “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Houston, We Have a Problem.” Lil’ Dez overtakes Tyler Perry as the most commercialized Black man on TV. And the NBA championship trophy doesn’t leave Cali for the next 12 years.

