5 NBA Achievements That Need to be Forfeited

The hype surrounding Reggie Bush and his Heisman Trophy scandal has swamped the media. Five years after he was the face of college football, Bush has forfeited the sport’s defining trophy amidst the revelation of NCAA violations committed during his USC career. (Good thing O.J. Mayo didn’t win any Player of the Year awards during his one-year stop at USC, otherwise that would be another source of public embarrassment for the school that seems to ignore the fact that their athletes are amateurs.)
The Heisman scandal led us at the Dime office to wonder, which NBA players should follow Bush’s lead and give back awards and achievements from their past given today’s hindsight. These guys need to be put on blast:
Greg Oden’s No. 1 pick
If there’s anyone you can point a finger to and say he’s a bust (post-Kwame Brown), it has to be Oden. Before he got to the NBA his potential was through the roof. He looked as if he would be the NBA’s next dominant big man. Portland drafted him over Kevin Durant simply off of the old adage that big men are the foundation of championships. Now it’s clear to see that passing on Durant was a huge mistake.
Going into his fourth pro season, Oden’s career has been hampered by injuries. It seems as if he just can’t get (or stay) healthy. Sadly, when he is healthy he’s got enough talent to potentially develop into the player Portland expected him to become. Quite frankly, though, I don’t think you can build a championship team around an unreliable player like Oden. If the Blazers could do it all over again, they would revoke Oden of his No. 1 pick status.
Karl Malone’s 1997 MVP
This was one of the tightest MVP races of all time. Malone led the Jazz to the top of the Western Conference, but Michael Jordan had another year of dominance. The Bulls finished with a record of 69-13, the best in the league, while the Jazz finished with a record of 64-18. At the time conspiracy theorists said voters didn’t want to give Jordan another MVP simply because he already had four.
So was Malone really the right pick? Jordan averaged 30 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists that year, while Malone averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. And I know MVP is a regular season award, but justice was served in the ’97 Finals, when Jordan’s Bulls beat Malone’s Jazz for the championship and Jordan got another Finals MVP. If you ask me, The G.O.A.T. should have been awarded the regular-season trophy, too.
Mike Brown’s 2009 Coach of the Year
Let’s be honest: What did Mike Brown really have to do with Cleveland’s success? The Cavaliers’ 66-16 record that season was mainly a result of LeBron‘s greatness.
Coach of the Year should be attributed to a coach that actually coaches, and Mike Brown didn’t meet the criteria. And when he was called upon to lead the team in the playoffs, in certain crucial circumstances, he always seemed to make the wrong strategic decisions. Dwight Howard dominated the Cavs, and they had no answer for Orlando’s scoring firepower and three-point onslaught, constantly having their weaknesses exposed even with LeBron on the floor. If Rick Adelman (2nd-place finisher in that year’s COY voting) had been in charge of the Cavs, they might have gone all the way.
Dwight Howard’s 2009 Defensive Player of the Year
Every NBA award is based on opinion, but DPOY is one of the most subjective. Everybody has different ideas of what makes someone a top defender. Is it just whoever has the most blocks or steals? How much does rebounding factor into defense? Are the 1-on-1 lockdown defenders in the game being overlooked for the award because they don’t put up impressive stats?
Also consider it has become a lot harder to play perimeter defense in the NBA due to recent rule changes, which makes the case for true defensive stalwarts like Shane Battier and Bruce Bowen even stronger because they’re playing with the deck stacked against them. It takes a lot more stamina, foot speed and smarts to be a good perimeter defender in the NBA than it does to guard the post. In the ’90s it was safe to say that the center position was the hardest to guard, with guys like Hakeem Olajuwon, Patrick Ewing, Shaq, David Robinson, Alonzo Mourning and others being the focal point of their respective teams. Today, the game has changed immensely, as wing players and two-guards have become the main superstars of the League.
Night in and night out, particularly in ’08-09, LeBron was in charge of stopping the other team’s best scorer, whereas Dwight was told to stand in the paint, wait until someone drives to the basket, and block a shot. Let’s be honest, who was Dwight’s toughest matchup? A nearly 40-year-old Shaq? C’mon. LeBron faced the likes of Kobe, Wade, Roy, Joe Johnson, Rudy Gay and Pierce each night. On top of shutting down the other team’s best scorer, LeBron made chase-down blocks a new specialty with a collection of highlight blocks. It seemed as if each time LeBron played, one of his blocks was on that night’s “Top Plays.” LeBron’s defensive presence played a huge role in Cleveland’s 66-16 record, and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t have won his first Defensive POY.
Steve Nash’s 2006 MVP
Don’t get me wrong, Nash had a great season on his way to his second straight MVP, but let’s just draw some comparisons here: Nash and the Suns finished with a record of 54-28, the third-best record in the League behind the Pistons and the Spurs. Even if the MVP award was to be given to the best player on the best team each year, Nash still wouldn’t be the No. 1 candidate, seeing as his team wasn’t the best.
The MVP is the NBA’s version of “Best Player,” and simply put, Kobe Bryant was the best player in the NBA that season. He finished with remarkable numbers, averaging 35 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, as opposed to Nash’s 18 points and 11 dimes. Not to downplay Nash’s season, but he had nowhere near the resume that Bryant had. It got to the point where Kobe was being debated as the best scorer to ever play the game. He made it look as if he could really score whenever he wanted, like when he went on a four-game streak of scoring 50-plus points. Not to mention he dropped 62 points in three quarters’ worth of work in a game against Dallas, then dropped the famous 81 points in one game against Toronto. Kobe defined that season, and should have been MVP. Nash’s trophy should be revoked and re-issued to the Black Mamba.
Well the oden pick worked out for kd’s development.. haha
Great artical
100% ON THE MONEY ON ALL COUNTS…except on Oden. It’s not his fault he gets injured for playing hard.
At least KD doesn’t send out naked pictures of himself trying look thug-life to girls and later leaks out on the internet.
Injuries shouldn’t make a guy a bust. Only lack of actual game.
loved the idea for the article… Would have to disagree on the DPOTY one tho. Dwight was worthy of that award.
first of all, you get zero credibility for calling lebron a great defensive player. Saying he should win DPOY is absolutely ridiculous. Those chase down blocks are simply highlights, and no indication of great defense. Its the same as the steal statistic, how many times does a player gamble on d and get burnt by their man in order to average a steal per game. Lebron is routinely getting torched by scorers, and does not have nearly the same defensive impact as a shane battier, artest, bowen, etc.
Secondly, no way kobe should have won the MVP, suns were expected to miss playoffs entirely after losing amare for the season, joe johson to atlanta, and q rich. In case you forgot, nash made joe johnson irrelevant by turning boris diaw into the MIP, revived the careers of tim thomas, kurt thomas and raja bell, and made shawn marion an all star with career numbers.
Also according to your logic in the malone over jordan argument. Nash rightfully deserved the MVP because his team beat the lakers in the playoffs
case closed
Wow I just lost all respect for this magazine…
Was the guy who wrote this even watching during the 2006 season? The fact that you overlooked just how vital Nash was to his teams success is laughable. So what if Kobe exploded a few times? There are a number of dudes that can do that. How many can single handedly make a career for players on thier team?
Anyone watching during the seasons Nash got his trophies (and even the years after) will be able to tell you this. I feel embarrassed for you.
okay, so . . . Jordan was +3 points, but -4 rebounds, -1 assist and was playing on a championship team that won +5 more games . . . give him the award?
Malone was starting alongside adam keefe and greg ostertag. Don’t tell me Jordan had a worse supporting cast. (they had already won a ring the previous season) If anything, take Malone’s 1999 MVP award away. Not the ’97 one.
27 10 and 5 is a pretty ridiculous stat line. I’d say Malone earned that one.
the argument for Bron being the ’09 DPOY is kinda weak… on the first part was blocks/steals/stats do not make the DPOY… yet Bron’s come from behind blocks were praised… contradicting i would say…
Dwight is the most dominant shot blocker the NBA has ever seen so he deserves that tittle though I think bowen and battier should have at least one award between the two of them. the 06 mvp was kobe’s and the 05 mvp was shaq’s. Greg Oden is gonna be that 13 12 and 2 guy this year and he’s gonna top out at 18 13 and 4. Is that better than 30 and 7 who knows but he’ll be worth it no worries.
and the 27 10 and 5 club is more exclusive than the 30 5 and 5 club. so malone deserves at least one mvp. two is a bit too much
So Malone has a season very similar to Jordan’s, but Jordan should’ve gotten the MVP because he’s Jordan? Maybe co-MVP’s at best.
interesting article…with all due respect though, oden ahead of KD is hindsight, perhaps it may be too easy for us to make that assessment.
secondly, in regards to Kobe in 06, if being the best scorer translates into the best player then i believe he deserves it. However, if we are talking about the MVP then shouldn’t we consider the ones who put up numbers and also transcend to making their teammates better. Think some of us may remember that Kobe wasn’t the greatest teammate at that time (he has come a long way since then though). So in theory, doesn’t Nash fall into that category or am I wrong?
I love MJ but Karl Malone stats looked way better plus
The bulls only won like 5 more games.
how about tim duncans mvp over jkidd
Yall tweaking talkin bout Lebron shutting somebody down. His defense has gotten better but it still aint shutting somebody down good.Dwight definitely earned that defensive player of the year with his great presence on the end of that floor unlike lebron who’s good on defense but I wouldnt say great now if Dwight can at least get his offense to Allstar level he would be top 5 center of all-time
I’m going back a bit for this one, but how about David Robinson’s 1995 MVP trophy that should have gone to Olajuwon?
I don’t agree with your comments about Malone and Lebron. Because a player have a lot of come from behind highlight blocks does not make them a defensive stopper. If Dwight didn’t deserve the award there is no way Lebron deserve it. Lebron defense has improve but his defense is still only average. LBJ didn’t deserve the DPOY this year let alone 2 years ago.
Jordan average more points but Malone had better stats that year. Malone shot 55% from the field that year and had 321 less shots than MJ so he could have averaged 30+ that season. Jordan is the GOAT but Malone deserved that MVP.
I agree with the Malone MVP
I agree with the Nash MVP, but not given to Kobe. His team didn’t win enough.
And giving LBJ the DPOY for chase down blocks? He didn’t play good individual defense, he played good help defense. Dont think so.
All the others should stay as put.
Oden over KD (even though hindsight its the wrong pick)
Mike Brown, he did what he had to. Give to LBJ and move everyone else out of the way. But Sloan should have gotten at least 1 by now.
I don’t feel too bad for Reggie, he got a fat contract for being a change of pace back. But NCAA is selectively going after people. There are plenty of players getting paid, even by boosters. Anyone saying Pete Carroll didn’t know is blind. He just made the jump to the NFL at the right time, sure. This is The U in the 2000’s, 30 for 30 coming soon.
i agree with the truth. plus, mvp stands for most VALUABLE player, not best scorer… and this comes from lakers fan.
@ ab40
dwights is great blocker, but most dominant ever? i think, for now, that russel abd wilt are way ahead of him. not saying he won’t be most dominant when he retires, but c’mon…russel and wilt were brutal.
as for mvp awards, its a joke that shaq has only one.
So, Dwight Howard, who’s presence in the game completely destroys any offensive flow by the other team, who is probably the best center in the league right now, due to his defensive abilities (it sure ain’t because he makes free throws) and who affects dozens of shots (even picking up the skill of blocking a shot in bounds over the last season) doesn’t deserve DPOY because LeBron is good at come from behind blocks? That idea is off base even more than Steve Nash stealing his MVP from Kobe.
People have already covered the Steve Nash taking a group of scrubs to the playoffs, and making it look easy, while getting a bunch of 2nd string guys big money contracts. When Kobe was surrounded by a group of scrubs, instead of making him or his team better, he failed to make the playoffs.
This article should be titled “5 NBA Achievements Fanboys will always whine about” or some bs. The Mike Brown winning a coach of the year award when he’s probably the worst coach in the league just shows how much of a joke the coach of the year award is.
Yup, Nash shouldn’t have 2 MVPs, I totally agree
Speaking of forfeits…
Eddy Curry’s contract
Jerome James’ contract
AK 47’s contract
Kenyon Martin’s contract
etc, etc, etc…
Mo Williams’ All-Star berth
Adam Morrison’s rings
Vince Carter’s hype
At least one of Nate Robinson’s slam dunk title
MJ’s team won 69 games, 69! The second most in history. Yes that is only 5 games ahead of Malone’s, but there is a HUGE difference between 64 and 69
Gotta give it to MJ over Malone
…and oh, Lance Stephenson’s & Telfair’s DIME cover pics also need to be “forfeited” LOL
Comparison from 05-06. It all depends on what you consider best.
NASH
35min
51%
43%
92%
.8spg
4.2rpg
10.5apg
18.8 ppg
KOBE
41min
1.8spg
45%fg
35%3fg
85%ft
5.3rpg
4.5apg
35.4 ppg
“Kobe defined that season…”
Um… no. Players on sub-50-win teams that lose in the first round do NOT define seasons. There have been plenty of players who put up great numbers on bad or mediocre teams (in this decade alone, LBJ and T-Mac have each had multiple high-stat seasons for teams that didn’t impress).
Actually, that was the season Kobe pulled his ‘I’ll show you all’ stunt against Phoenix in game 7 of their first-round series… so even though Kobe didn’t define the SEASON, he DID end the season with a performance that perfectly embodies his own hubris and fractured sense of self-importance. Way to go, Kobe.
By the way, I don’t think Nash deserves 2 MVPs, either; actually, though, I think the 2006 MVP award is the one he probably DOES deserve, since his team won 54 games without Stoudemire.
@ ab40
You must have been born in 1996 to say Dwight Howard is the most dominant shot blocker the NBA has ever seen.
If not, you should be ashamed at your lack of historical perspective.
Blocking balls out of bounds instead of using them to start fast breaks makes for a hollow statistic.
elton brand’s roy that he shared with francis was a joke.
stevie should of gotten that one all by his lonely. people slighted francis for whining his way out of vancouver and gave too much cred to brand bc he was the #1 pick and piled up stats on a 17 win bulls team.
LeBron’s ROY. Should have been Melo’s.
jamaal maglore making the allstar team in 2004 over lebron james.
What about Ricky Davis’ triple double in Cleveland!! That moment can NOT be forgotten!
@ melvin
That moment has been wiped out of the NBA stats. It has been forgotten, in fact, it never happened
dwight most dominating shot blocker? okay . . .
Hakeem, Mark Eaton, Mutombo — all guys who played in the 90’s better than Dwight (off the top of my head, there are many more like Kareem, etc). This doesn’t even talk about guys who dominated back before blocks were even counted! (Bill Russell and Wilt, whom commentators back when speculated that with today’s new stats, would have only looked better with the 6-7 bpg that they’d avg).
Um some of the All=Star game MVP’s need to be recalled too.
Honestly though the NCAA is going to far with this. They are getting dudes for things that happened and possibly happened years and years ago.
I can understand if you catch a guy in the act of performance enhancers or getting benefits. But if they did it years and years ago and you just failed to catch it, they just got one over on ya. Chalk it up let it go. I am saying make it known but don’t penalize a dude for something that has come and gone.
What? Are they going to do find guys who are in retirement homes who got got a pack of snuff from and agent and punish him?!?
Mind you Bush earned that award for his accomplishments on the field and it’s not like he took performance enhancers to make him better. Him getting things off the field should require him to return a trophy for on-field accomplishments.
Get real NCAA!
Good call GEE. Since Reggie BUSH already did his thing, think its time George W did his in 2000… LOL
The NCAA rob kids everyday right in front of the whole world without risk of punishment whatsoever. How many USC #25 jerseys did they sell?
@ WinDelRoj and POPPI GEE
You boys are right.
And not only the #5 jerseys, but what about the ratings every USC game got simply because people wanted to see what Bush was going to do next? USC single handedly kept the Pac 10 relevant.
I aint a USC fan, but this is pretty douchey if you ask me. USC got singled out hard. Yes, they might not have had “institutional control” but they are not the only ones.
Funny how USC got bombed because of Mayo, but Coach Cal hasn’t been touched yet?
**sigh** Retroactively stripped people of awards is stupid. The Fab Five was a figment of our imaginations…
The whole Nash/Kobe debate went on endlessly then, and will go endlessly now as well.
Someone said that Kobe didnt define the year by scoring a bunch of points… but I would have to strongly disagree with you there.
81 points. That’s the highest since Wilt, and before that was D-Rob’s 71 on the last day of the year. Kobe was KILLING the league with his scoring, going at a prolific rate that hasnt been seen in a long time. Kobe had 27 games of at least 40 pts and 6 of those games were of 50+ pts. Thats just incredible. You can say he shot too much hogged the ball etc, but who else was gonna score?? Smush Parker??? Come on..
It comes down to how you define Valuable. I would say that the Laker team without Kobe would’nt of even sniffed playoffs], let alone win 35 games.
In the end Nash wins, valid in his own right. But that was the year Kobe told the world he was the best player on the planet.
Hahaha… lebron NEVER shut a good player down… all he dies is chase people down for the occasional highlight… that argument should not have ever been made… I don’t understands how he even came close to winning it… this one argument made this article lose all credibility….
Seems like most of my feelings were represented in earlier posts. By hey, I would love to reiterate because I’m bored.
Lebron is NOT a good man-to-man defender, give me old ass Kobe any day with the game on the line.
I hate sportswriters using hindsight to argue their points. Darko was compared to WILT FUCKING CHAMBERLAIN before he was selected 2nd overall by Joe “The Greatest GM Ever” Dumars. Of course Oden over Durant looks stupid now, but who would YOU have taken if you were Kevin Pritchard? Guarantee 99% take Oden.
The Jordan/Malone MVP argument is a wash. Both stat lines are ridiculous. It’s a popularity contest anyway.
And, surprisingly, I agree with the Howard DPOY argument. Battier’s and Bowen’s jobs are (were) much harder now than back when hand checking and body blocking cutters was allowed. Howard is just a beast of a man. Since the game is so much more perimeter oriented, guarding an above-average perimeter scorer is way harder than guarding an above average low-post scorer. Keep in mind that the only non-PF or center to win the DPOY award in the past 20 years have been Ron Artest (04) and The Glove (96). I mean come on, Gary Payton’s fucking NICKNAME was based off of how much of a bad ass defender he was! Give me another player with that same type of recognition. Artest and Payton are two of the best perimeter defenders EVER. Meanwhile Mutumbo and Ben Wallace won the award MULTIPLE times, and Marcus Camby even won it once.
The Coach of the Year Award is a complete shame, and everyone knows it. Jerry Sloan has never won it? Phil only has one? Popovich only has one? Mike fucking Brown actually HAS one? If you give me a timetable of winners of that award and how much longer they stayed at the same organization I would give you an over/under of four years and gladly take the under.
If Nash deserved his MVP then John Stockton should have about six of them
I think the first MVP of Nash is the one that needed to be forfeited, just the thought of SHAQ having only ONE MVP is really shocking to me.
shaq deserved nash’s second MVP. or maybe it was the first. but either way it was shaq not Kobe that deserved it
So forfeit Nash’s mvp that he won for makin Boris Diaw relevant and carryin a squad without their best player(Amare)?….weak, and that’s from a die-hard Lakers fan.
Dude lost Amare and Joe Johnson and still got that squad to the Western Conference Finals.
The irony about all the whining about Nash winning 2 straight mvps is that the 3rd year was his best season, followed closely by the season he just had
Then to blame 2009 on Mike Brown, then please explain what happened this year against Boston. How bout puttin some blame on the players?
This whole article is disrespectful…
@ab40
Dwight Howard is not even close to being the best shot blocker ever in the NBA. Did you really say that? Lol.
Have you ever seen Hakeem Olajuwon Play (I’m to young to have seen Bill Russell)?
Olajuwon was the perfect low post defender of the last 40 years (though lots of people like to focus on his offense so much). But his defense was spectacular.
Though I don’t agree with Dimes Logic of why Howard shouldn’t of got the DPOY over Lebron and others. (centers have different defensive responsibilities than wing players (and their defense can affect the entire oppositions players, as opposed to just the man their guarding).
Hakeem could guard the best low post players effectively; he would chase down three point shooters on the baselines, approach practically every shooter that came within 18 feat of the basket, block shots from the post, from behind and the perimeter to team mates or himself with a rail roads time table regularity. He would also steal the ball from guards after rebounds, in bounds plays and running up from behind poking it away in the front or back court at every opportunity. Sorry!
There’s no way in hell Dwight Howard was better than Hakeem defensively. Though I agree with you and disagree with Dime’s logic. Good defensive big men can effect a whole team (Howard). A great defensive big man, can terrorize the opposition scorers(Olajuwon)! Wing players can’t do that. The better be a lock down defender.
But saying all that. I don’t think Howard is a superlative defensive player.
Also; David Robinson didn’t deserve his MVP the year Olajuwon killed him in the playoffs.
Mike Brown deserved that MVP. It’s too simple to say one player one a team that many games with out offensive and defensive execution and tutelage.
The decade was defined by the Shaq, Kobe and Duncan. To have any player win more MVP’s then any of those three in this decade is ludicrous. Those three racked up all the chips. Just like Magic and Bird did in the 80’s.
But Howard does deserve serious consideration for Defensive player of the year. But he gets it mainly for his rebounds, cause he doesn’t block a lot of shots, compared to Olajuwon, Matumbo and Eaton so far.
PS DIME:
There are Kazillion number one or high picks that can return their draft status due to awful NBA careers. There’s way too many to mention (cause we all forgot them long ago, once they dropped out the league). We would need draft boards to remember. I’ll try to name a few (some terrible picks; some so, so).
Sam Bowie (you know where he was drafted)
Chris Washburn (Barely played in the NBA. Was he #1 overall?
Steve Francis
JR Reid
Terry Mills
Pervis Ellison (#1 pick overall)
Sam Perkins
Kenny Anderson
Stanley O’neal
Stephon Marbury
I’m sure there many, many others and a lot better ones. I just don’t remember their draft positions (Chris Jackson, Pearl Washington, Frederick Weis (drafted before Ron Artetst); did he play)?
So Dwight Howard, who anchored the team that was #2 in 09 and #1 in 10 in defensive efficiency didn’t deserve it? He didn’t lock down players like artest or battier do but he changed the offensive schemes of opponents, deterred slashers from driving due to intimidation, led the magic to leading the league in defensive eFG% and led the league in rebounds? the argument is poor as well.
as for mike brown, yeah, he didn’t deserve it. brooks or van gundy were much more deserving.