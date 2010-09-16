5 NBA Achievements That Need to be Forfeited

The hype surrounding Reggie Bush and his Heisman Trophy scandal has swamped the media. Five years after he was the face of college football, Bush has forfeited the sport’s defining trophy amidst the revelation of NCAA violations committed during his USC career. (Good thing O.J. Mayo didn’t win any Player of the Year awards during his one-year stop at USC, otherwise that would be another source of public embarrassment for the school that seems to ignore the fact that their athletes are amateurs.)

The Heisman scandal led us at the Dime office to wonder, which NBA players should follow Bush’s lead and give back awards and achievements from their past given today’s hindsight. These guys need to be put on blast:

Greg Oden’s No. 1 pick

If there’s anyone you can point a finger to and say he’s a bust (post-Kwame Brown), it has to be Oden. Before he got to the NBA his potential was through the roof. He looked as if he would be the NBA’s next dominant big man. Portland drafted him over Kevin Durant simply off of the old adage that big men are the foundation of championships. Now it’s clear to see that passing on Durant was a huge mistake.

Going into his fourth pro season, Oden’s career has been hampered by injuries. It seems as if he just can’t get (or stay) healthy. Sadly, when he is healthy he’s got enough talent to potentially develop into the player Portland expected him to become. Quite frankly, though, I don’t think you can build a championship team around an unreliable player like Oden. If the Blazers could do it all over again, they would revoke Oden of his No. 1 pick status.

Karl Malone’s 1997 MVP

This was one of the tightest MVP races of all time. Malone led the Jazz to the top of the Western Conference, but Michael Jordan had another year of dominance. The Bulls finished with a record of 69-13, the best in the league, while the Jazz finished with a record of 64-18. At the time conspiracy theorists said voters didn’t want to give Jordan another MVP simply because he already had four.

So was Malone really the right pick? Jordan averaged 30 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists that year, while Malone averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. And I know MVP is a regular season award, but justice was served in the ’97 Finals, when Jordan’s Bulls beat Malone’s Jazz for the championship and Jordan got another Finals MVP. If you ask me, The G.O.A.T. should have been awarded the regular-season trophy, too.

Mike Brown’s 2009 Coach of the Year

Let’s be honest: What did Mike Brown really have to do with Cleveland’s success? The Cavaliers’ 66-16 record that season was mainly a result of LeBron‘s greatness.

Coach of the Year should be attributed to a coach that actually coaches, and Mike Brown didn’t meet the criteria. And when he was called upon to lead the team in the playoffs, in certain crucial circumstances, he always seemed to make the wrong strategic decisions. Dwight Howard dominated the Cavs, and they had no answer for Orlando’s scoring firepower and three-point onslaught, constantly having their weaknesses exposed even with LeBron on the floor. If Rick Adelman (2nd-place finisher in that year’s COY voting) had been in charge of the Cavs, they might have gone all the way.

Dwight Howard’s 2009 Defensive Player of the Year

Every NBA award is based on opinion, but DPOY is one of the most subjective. Everybody has different ideas of what makes someone a top defender. Is it just whoever has the most blocks or steals? How much does rebounding factor into defense? Are the 1-on-1 lockdown defenders in the game being overlooked for the award because they don’t put up impressive stats?

Also consider it has become a lot harder to play perimeter defense in the NBA due to recent rule changes, which makes the case for true defensive stalwarts like Shane Battier and Bruce Bowen even stronger because they’re playing with the deck stacked against them. It takes a lot more stamina, foot speed and smarts to be a good perimeter defender in the NBA than it does to guard the post. In the ’90s it was safe to say that the center position was the hardest to guard, with guys like Hakeem Olajuwon, Patrick Ewing, Shaq, David Robinson, Alonzo Mourning and others being the focal point of their respective teams. Today, the game has changed immensely, as wing players and two-guards have become the main superstars of the League.

Night in and night out, particularly in ’08-09, LeBron was in charge of stopping the other team’s best scorer, whereas Dwight was told to stand in the paint, wait until someone drives to the basket, and block a shot. Let’s be honest, who was Dwight’s toughest matchup? A nearly 40-year-old Shaq? C’mon. LeBron faced the likes of Kobe, Wade, Roy, Joe Johnson, Rudy Gay and Pierce each night. On top of shutting down the other team’s best scorer, LeBron made chase-down blocks a new specialty with a collection of highlight blocks. It seemed as if each time LeBron played, one of his blocks was on that night’s “Top Plays.” LeBron’s defensive presence played a huge role in Cleveland’s 66-16 record, and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t have won his first Defensive POY.

Steve Nash’s 2006 MVP

Don’t get me wrong, Nash had a great season on his way to his second straight MVP, but let’s just draw some comparisons here: Nash and the Suns finished with a record of 54-28, the third-best record in the League behind the Pistons and the Spurs. Even if the MVP award was to be given to the best player on the best team each year, Nash still wouldn’t be the No. 1 candidate, seeing as his team wasn’t the best.

The MVP is the NBA’s version of “Best Player,” and simply put, Kobe Bryant was the best player in the NBA that season. He finished with remarkable numbers, averaging 35 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, as opposed to Nash’s 18 points and 11 dimes. Not to downplay Nash’s season, but he had nowhere near the resume that Bryant had. It got to the point where Kobe was being debated as the best scorer to ever play the game. He made it look as if he could really score whenever he wanted, like when he went on a four-game streak of scoring 50-plus points. Not to mention he dropped 62 points in three quarters’ worth of work in a game against Dallas, then dropped the famous 81 points in one game against Toronto. Kobe defined that season, and should have been MVP. Nash’s trophy should be revoked and re-issued to the Black Mamba.