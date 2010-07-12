5 NBA Free Agency Moves That Need To Happen

While the free-agent pool is dwindling down, there are still many serviceable players available on the market. That means there will be many more signings ahead as teams look to fill out their rosters. Here are five signings that make sense for both the player and the team:
1. Richard Jefferson to New Orleans
Jefferson spent the best years of his career running alongside Jason Kidd in New Jersey, and to maximize his talent he needs to play with a great point guard. If Jefferson is running the wing with Chris Paul and can become at least a part of the player he was with the Nets, this is a great signing. Even though New Orleans has a fair share of small forwards on the roster, they all have serious issues: James Posey and Peja Stojakovic with frequent physical breakdowns, Julian Wright with attitude, and Quincy Pondexter is only a rookie, making Jefferson an appealing signing for the Hornets at the right price.
2. Luke Ridnour to Charlotte
With Raymond Felton officially gone and Jordan Farmar now off the market, the Bobcats need a point guard. As of right now D.J. Augustin would be the starting PG in Charlotte, and while Larry Brown pushed for the Bobcats to draft him in 2008, he has yet to gain the full confidence of his coach. Ridnour was a solid backup for Brandon Jennings last season, and is a player with a high basketball IQ, the kind Brown loves. Whether in a starting or backup role, Ridnour to Charlotte makes a lot of sense.
3. Ronnie Brewer to Utah
Brewer was a good fit in Utah for the three-plus seasons he played there, and it looks like they will need him back. With Wes Matthews signing an incredible 5-year, $34 million deal the Jazz would be smart not to match. They can probably get Brewer at a cheaper price, and he is a better player right now than Matthews anyway. With the Grizzlies re-signing Rudy Gay and adding Tony Allen and Xavier Henry in the off-season, there is no way they match an offer for Brewer.
4. Jannero Pargo to Milwaukee
With all the moves they’ve made this offseason, the Bucks haven’t acquired a backup for Brandon Jennings. GM John Hammond recently admitted Ridnour will probably fall out of their price range, so they need to look at other options. Pargo is their best bet. He is an athletic guard who can shoot, and will be available at a reasonable price. In 2008, Pargo was a valuable part of the Hornets’ playoff run as Chris Paul’s backup, and he can play the same role in Milwaukee for Jennings.
5. Matt Barnes to San Antonio
With Jefferson opting out of his deal, the Spurs now have an opening at small forward. Barnes and the Spurs would be a great match. Barnes is a tough player and lock-down perimeter defender who can shoot the three, like a middle-class man’s Bruce Bowen. The Spurs have had their share of guys like Barnes over the years who serve as solid shooters and gritty defenders.
-Follow Daniel on Twitter at @dgm591.
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
-Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
6. Shaq to Miami.
@loganlight
Don’t think it would happen, I think he burned the bridge with Riley and Wade beyond repair the way he left in 2008
Josh Howard to Celtics, maybe? I like the Matt Barnes to Spurs and Pargo to Bucks.
AI to anywhere
I would hate if last season’s episode was the last we’ll see of AI in the NBA.
richard jefferson should sign with the la clips. they need a true 3rd wheel small forward.
matt barnes should re-sign with orlando. hes a good fit there. they just need to pay him. 4yr and $20mil should be good enuff; same as the duhon contract. fair.
jannero pargo should go back to new orleans. they need a 2 guard.
luke ridnour to charlotte actually sounds good to me.
brad miller should go to ok city
kwame brown should go to denver
speedy claxton should go to the pacers
tracy mcgrady should go to cleveland
rafer alston should go to new orleans
al harrington should go (back) to atlanta
nate robinson should go to philly
6. tracy mcgrady to bulls 7. shaq to thunder 8. al harrington to bulls or magic 9. matt barnes to warriors or lakers 10. raja bell to lakers, suns, heat or magic. 11. iverson to bucks or heat
Call me crazy, but I could see the Heat picking up AI if he’s willing to accept the vets minimum.
Any old vet feeling the bandwagon who thinks they can win a ring by going to Miami…
Don’t see AI going to Miami in any situation. When would he touch the ball?
@Heckler
Jefferson to Clippers was good fit but they recently signed Ryan Gomes and Brian Cook, RJ is better than both but with those 2 and Al-Farouq Aminu on board, don’t see them signing RJ
I want Shaq back here in Miami bad because i know that we both need each other and he already made his money and im sure he would be down with the sacrifice movement since he sees everybody is taking a pay cut to win and championship and party like crazy but Shaq really burned some bridges down here with this city, Pat Riley, and Wade. The man just started selling Wade out for no reason when he left as if Wade was banging his wife when it was the POOL GUY, lol and he stated how he use to fake being injured because he saw that Pat Riley and this organization didnt care about winning anymore so i doubt it even though life is suppose to be about forgiving and it would give the finals even more story lines to talk about. I hope we sign Allen Iverson as a back-up and im sure he can control his ego with Wade and James in charge.
Magloire–low post banger
Ratliff– banger
Eddie House–shooter
Kevin Ollie– def.
Juwan Howard- banger
AI- scorer off bench
M.Daniels- def. and roster filler
All should go to Miami all inexpensive
and all can help them in some way
@heckler:
I like that T-Mac to the Cavs idea, he can fill some of the scoring void that the Queen left in Cleveland. Josh Howard would work well, too, if he could just play hard on defense.
Shaq ain’t going to Miami because of he burned the bridge and BOSH. Shaq called Bosh, “The RuPaul of big men.”
@We-It Athletics
I like your ideas for guys to the Heat, most are minimum or just above guys. Kevin Ollie is going to become an assitant coach at UCONN though. Also, Iverson will never be able to coexist on that team
Shaq and Iverson to Miami.
AI would never submerge his ego enough to take the pay cut and come of the bench. Sad really this may be his chance at a ring.
All those moves make sense, though the ones I really want to see is Livingston to the Bulls (they need a backup to Rose) and a trade that takes Big Al to the Cavs
Not that it’s a big deal, but Memphis did not send Brewer a qualifying offer, so he’s free game for anyone.
new orleans isn’t willing to spend the money for jefferson. I guranteeeeeeeeeeee
@Cheif youngblood
With CP giving the Knicks faithful collective boners with his “Big 3” talk the Hornets better step up big time with or else the Hornets are going to be back to the 20 wins they wer rocking before CP came along.
@Mess
The statement was worded badly, you are right Brewer is unrestricted, meant to say no way Grizz retain him
There is still a PF on the market who is a beast on the block and can get you 17ppg with 25-30 minutes of playing time Craig Smith who played with the Clippers last season.
Those of you that say AI can’t check his ego for a CHIP’ are probably the same ones that said Karl Malone will never wear a Lakers uniform…The thought of a championship or ring chasing will make glorified vets change their TONE or TUDE for that matter…. Charles Barkley to the Rockets another move that was created by the idea of competiting for a ring…I think AI understands his legacy and what he has brought to and taken from the Game…Besides don’t most Seniors Citizens move to Miami to Retire…He would be a step closer..!!!
AI has had chances in Denver, and Detroit to prove he can be comfortable in a non-star role, and he failed both times miserably
why wouldn’t the bucks just bring back Ridnour who is way better than Pargo
If AI couldn’t manage in Memphis with like 25 min a game talk about MIA where he’ll play around 10. He’s got all the talent in the world just still thinks its 2001 and its his league. Even if he does come off the bench probably would infect Bosh with his attitude and break up the Big 3.
these current free agent players for 2010 are looking for long term deals and some players are opting out of their current contracts to get more money they need to not fofeit any deals with apossible lockout for 2011.
@the cynic
Ridnour is probably looking for 4-6 million per year, while Pargo would take around 2 million most likely. With all the spending they’ve done this off-season, economically they don’t have the $$ to re-sign Ridnour even if they would like to
Why do you want to see Shaq go to Miami? So you can watch the Olympic team over and over again?
Miami’s already a “Dream team”
[video.msg.com]