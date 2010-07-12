5 NBA Free Agency Moves That Need To Happen

While the free-agent pool is dwindling down, there are still many serviceable players available on the market. That means there will be many more signings ahead as teams look to fill out their rosters. Here are five signings that make sense for both the player and the team:

1. Richard Jefferson to New Orleans

Jefferson spent the best years of his career running alongside Jason Kidd in New Jersey, and to maximize his talent he needs to play with a great point guard. If Jefferson is running the wing with Chris Paul and can become at least a part of the player he was with the Nets, this is a great signing. Even though New Orleans has a fair share of small forwards on the roster, they all have serious issues: James Posey and Peja Stojakovic with frequent physical breakdowns, Julian Wright with attitude, and Quincy Pondexter is only a rookie, making Jefferson an appealing signing for the Hornets at the right price.

2. Luke Ridnour to Charlotte

With Raymond Felton officially gone and Jordan Farmar now off the market, the Bobcats need a point guard. As of right now D.J. Augustin would be the starting PG in Charlotte, and while Larry Brown pushed for the Bobcats to draft him in 2008, he has yet to gain the full confidence of his coach. Ridnour was a solid backup for Brandon Jennings last season, and is a player with a high basketball IQ, the kind Brown loves. Whether in a starting or backup role, Ridnour to Charlotte makes a lot of sense.

3. Ronnie Brewer to Utah

Brewer was a good fit in Utah for the three-plus seasons he played there, and it looks like they will need him back. With Wes Matthews signing an incredible 5-year, $34 million deal the Jazz would be smart not to match. They can probably get Brewer at a cheaper price, and he is a better player right now than Matthews anyway. With the Grizzlies re-signing Rudy Gay and adding Tony Allen and Xavier Henry in the off-season, there is no way they match an offer for Brewer.

4. Jannero Pargo to Milwaukee

With all the moves they’ve made this offseason, the Bucks haven’t acquired a backup for Brandon Jennings. GM John Hammond recently admitted Ridnour will probably fall out of their price range, so they need to look at other options. Pargo is their best bet. He is an athletic guard who can shoot, and will be available at a reasonable price. In 2008, Pargo was a valuable part of the Hornets’ playoff run as Chris Paul’s backup, and he can play the same role in Milwaukee for Jennings.

5. Matt Barnes to San Antonio

With Jefferson opting out of his deal, the Spurs now have an opening at small forward. Barnes and the Spurs would be a great match. Barnes is a tough player and lock-down perimeter defender who can shoot the three, like a middle-class man’s Bruce Bowen. The Spurs have had their share of guys like Barnes over the years who serve as solid shooters and gritty defenders.

