Here Are Five NBA Players Who Should Listen To Rick Barry And Shoot Free Throws Underhanded

08.26.15 3 years ago 4 Comments

Rick Barry is the NBA’s quintessential angry old man. The former Golden State Warriors superstar pulls no punches when it comes to evaluating modern basketball. He’ll condemn anything from carelessness of the league’s MVP to a questionable no-call just before one of the most important shots in history, and do so with the brash confidence that helped make him an eight-time All-Star beginning nearly five decades ago.

But Barry’s hoops resumé hardly means his often incendiary assessments are correct. When it comes to his most frequent form of ire, though, the Hall of Famer is definitely, definitely onto something.

In the video above courtesy of Lakers Nation, Barry made it clear he gets why players who struggle from the line won’t utilize his famed underhanded method – but certainly isn’t giving them a pass for doing so.

“I can understand. See, when I was young and my father tried to get me to do it, I said, ‘Dad, that’s the way the girls shoot.’ But girls don’t shoot that way anymore. The women don’t shoot that way, either. So why in the world would somebody not want to try anything at all to get better at what they do?”

We’re not sure either, Rick, and these five players could definitely benefit from trying your successful yet controversial free throw style.

