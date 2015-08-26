Here Are Five NBA Players Who Should Listen To Rick Barry And Shoot Free Throws Underhanded

Rick Barry is the NBA’s quintessential angry old man. The former Golden State Warriors superstar pulls no punches when it comes to evaluating modern basketball. He’ll condemn anything from carelessness of the league’s MVP to a questionable no-call just before one of the most important shots in history, and do so with the brash confidence that helped make him an eight-time All-Star beginning nearly five decades ago.
But Barry’s hoops resumé hardly means his often incendiary assessments are correct. When it comes to his most frequent form of ire, though, the Hall of Famer is definitely, definitely onto something.
In the video above courtesy of Lakers Nation, Barry made it clear he gets why players who struggle from the line won’t utilize his famed underhanded method – but certainly isn’t giving them a pass for doing so.
“I can understand. See, when I was young and my father tried to get me to do it, I said, ‘Dad, that’s the way the girls shoot.’ But girls don’t shoot that way anymore. The women don’t shoot that way, either. So why in the world would somebody not want to try anything at all to get better at what they do?”
We’re not sure either, Rick, and these five players could definitely benefit from trying your successful yet controversial free throw style.
I’m with Barry on this one. If you want to get paid like a professional, part of the deal is getting better and that means hitting free throws. If Shaq would have taken the under handed approach, maybe we would be talking about him being the number 1 all time scorer.
How are you going to include a guy(Lebron James) who shoots a consistent 74-75 percent from the line with 4 other players who haven’t even reached 60 percent once in their careers? a couple of them (Drummond and Jordan) haven’t even reached 50 percent..where’s rajon rondo? blake griffin? josh smith? Andre Igudola has shot below 70 percent in the last 5 seasons…last season he shot 59 percent from the line, where is he?
edit: Dwight Howard shot 67 percent his rookie year and after that season he’s been in the 50’s and 40’s ever since.
There’s no arguing with Rick Barry’s success at the free throw line, a shot he honed from childhood. The free throw line has an emotional impact on players. Rick Barry removed that emotion with a consistency his shooting form provided.
To adopt that style and gain the consistency required to successfully remove emotions attached to free throw shooting is too time consuming for current pro players.
A much more adaptable solution for the players mentioned in this article is for them to aim at an imaginary target on the backboard and simply bank these free throws in like layups. All the players mentioned here are tremendously strong and have problems reigning in that strength to shoot emotionally charged free throws and so must think about their shooting mechanics in a way they never have to for any of their other shots.
The bank shot refocuses thinking about mechanics to target location allowing them to shoot just like all their other shots, naturally without conscious editing.
All you big guys having free throw problems, take a few shots to find your target, aim and shoot. It’s actually that simple.
Your first lesson from the BasketballShootingCoach.