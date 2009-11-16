5 NBA Players No One is Talking About

There are always players who you could classify as “unsung heroes.” Such was the term used by Michael Jordan for some of his Bulls teammates back in his second three-peat with the team, namely for guys like Ron Harper, Jud Buechler and Steve Kerr. This season, there are five players in particular who have made significant contributions to their respective teams and are putting the league on notice, even if they haven’t been.
5. J.J. Barea (Mavs):The old cliche that “his impact isn’t reflected on the stat sheet” can be a perfect description for Barea. However, his 1.6 turnovers per 23.1 minutes is one stat lines that stands out. Barea has earned qualitiy minutes with the Mavs and he has made the most of the opportunity by taking care of the ball while sharing playmaking responsibilities with that Jason Kidd. As little as he is, Barea has proven his worth by being a reliable role player, and playing in a team loaded with scorers. His 9.1 ppg isn’t bad at all and the Mavs are off to a 7-3 start.
4. Chris Kaman (Clippers): Whoever says they expected Kaman to average 21.7 ppg and 9.6 rebounds in his first nine games is lying. No doubt, Kaman has provided the interior presence the Clippers desperately need especially since their prized rookie, Blake Griffin is hurt. Kaman has doubled his career scoring average while playing almost 40 minutes per game. Actually, all his numbers so far are up from his career averages, and the way he is playing, Andrew Bynum might have a bit of competition as to who the top center in L.A.
3. Marreese Speights (Sixers): Speights caught a bad break over the past weekend by injuring his left knee and could be out until January. But don’t forget about him, he is going to be really good in this league. Prior to getting hurt, he was averaging 15 ppg and 7.1 rpg in just 24 minutes per contest. With Elton Brand still trying to get back to his old self, he has also helped out with the Sixers’ interior. He is a huge presence downlow on both ends of the floor, and like evryone else on this list, he has intangibles. The future looks bright for this promising big man, barring more injuries, of course.
2. Boris Diaw (Bobcats):The Frenchman’s statline does not do him justice. Diaw has become the guy the Bobcats run their offense through. In typical Diaw fashion, he has done a little of everything: 11.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 5 assists per. There was a time when he was with the Suns where Diaw could fit in every position. Once Charlotte gets a few stars (and we’re not talking about Stephen Jackson) then Diaw will be that Pippen to him.
1. Channing Frye (Suns): It’s just really hard to put anyone above Frye right now (at least on this list) because of how well he has fit in with Phoenix. How well? In their first 10 games, they’ve won eight. They have reverted back to their free-flowing offense of old. Steve Nash is back to 20-assist nights and running pick-and-rolls with his best buddy, Amar’e Stoudamire. Frye is averaging the most minutes of his career, scoring 12.9 and getting 5.2 rpg. He’s also had his share of blocks every now and then, and has showed decent passing ability. Talk about a perfect fit.
didn’t Isiah pick frye? he should get together with Dumars because that guy can’t draft for shit…
y’all on dime might not remember but I was talking about Frye during the offseason. I was hoping the Rockets would pick him up. He was just stuck on that Blazer bench for no reason.
Ryan Anderson.
Nice article, but “being a Pippen” needs to stop.
That dude had the Bulls in the ECF without Jordan.
A dominant, DOMINANT :), defensive force at different positions. And his balanced stat sheet was bigger than Diaw’s and pretty much everybody else’s. And he was somewhat of a pioneer at “point forward.”
QQ – Matt Barnes too.
Jamal Crawford — ATL
Danilo — NYK
Shane – Houston
Bynum – Pistons
Watson — Indy, (wow, never thought I’d say that)
Tyler too!
George Hill – Spurs
Thebo — OKC
Sessions — Minnie
Who else…
THERE IS ONLY ONE PLAYER TO TALK ABOUT RIGHT NOW…….WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU CLOWNS WATCHING
@5:
High five!
Ja-red Dudley! Ja-red Dud-ley!
Now, everybody, alltogehter:
JA-RED DUD-LEY!!!
Luke Ridnour & Mbah-Moute are playing great basketball. Will Bynum is Most Improved Player thus far. He’s been problem. 0-2. Scouts/Real Fans. Omar Caspi. Jamal Crawford should be starting. Joakin Noah is getting better. Ariza is worth every dollar.
Chase B. should be on that list. Cats ain’t talkin on him but he is a large reason to the W’s the Rockets have right now.
Toney Douglas… i want to see this kid get 40 mpg. Gallo is the next Nowitzki
bogut. quietly becoming a 20-10 guy
Kevin Garnett can’t read.
Kaveman is an animal, he should be the new Geico spokesman
agree about toney douglas.
also eric gordon… when he comes back, clips need that second scorer.
What about Bargnani?
Also, seeing Diaw and Pippin in the same sentence brought a shudder. Maybe a homeless drifter’s Pippin, but no more.
I’ve been waiting for kaman to come around and play to his potential.. he is finally.. he should still be doing more though. More rebounds and being more tough.
that j.j. guy though is shooting under 37 percent. you sure he belongs on this list.
How about Noah of the Bulls or Marc Gasol of the Grizz. These two are tearing it up!
