5 NBA Players Who Became Castaways

In light of seeing all of these former NBA stars getting into trouble, I’ve been thinking about a whole lot, about untapped potential (hence my repeated posts on Penny & G-Hill & ‘Mac) and about why some guys make it and others don’t. It’s more than talent. Much more.
It’s always so hard to judge someone from afar. You grow up believing most of the stories you hear, thinking “oh this dude’s a bad guy…this guy is cool, but sometimes he doesn’t care…this guy can’t play.” But eventually, you find out that most of the stuff you hear is untrue.
One thing that frustrates me to no end are the amount of people â€“ even “basketball analysts” – who say these high-scoring numbers guys are putting up this summer aren’t impressive because they’re playing against bums. Kevin Durant isn’t going to hit up Rucker and play against bums. Brandon Jennings isn’t going to Baltimore to play bums. If the comp isn’t there, then they won’t play. Period. There are thousands of unreal players who aren’t in the NBA or never made it there for one reason or another.
It’s the same with NBA Draft flameouts. Some of them really can’t play. But others couldn’t find the right team, lost their confidence, became consumed by money or any other one of a hundred different reasons.
There are players who never pan out. Go beyond the natural choices, the guys who would’ve been all-world if not for this or that. What about all the players who never made it, never made it to a second contract when some thought they would be All-Stars? What about the guys who were talented, and showed it at times, but never put it all together? The unlucky ones. Players who didn’t make it like Shawn Respert, who battled cancer and never told anyone about it or Marcus Fizer, whose knee injuries robbed the undersized big man of the only advantage he had.There were a few players over the years who seemed like they had some game, but never found a home. But maybe they had us all fooled all along.
The question: whether they were real players or just bums?
***
Courtney Alexanderâ€“ At some point early in his career, MJ called him a future All-Star. He was an explosive scorer who had everything you needed for a swingman, and had a couple of huge games during his first few years when people were out because of injuries. Unfortunately, he too had problems with a major knee injury. Everyone raved about him leading up to the draft; maybe it was a case of the unknown. Alexander did go to Fresno State, and before he was drafted, I had never even seen him play. Some say it was the injuries who killed him. Others, that he was just a small-time player who couldn’t make it big.
JURY: For real or not?
Ed O’Bannon- A monster at the college level. Just a beast. He led UCLA to a title and put up 20 & 8 (with two steals and a block a night). But almost immediately after being drafted, he struggled. As a rookie, he played nearly 20 minutes a night, but from that point on, O’Bannon made a quick exit. At one point, the college star even admitted that his game suffered because he had no confidence. Could he really not play or was it just a bad fit?
JURY: For real or not?
Kedrick Brown- He was the owner of the greatest dunk I’ve ever seen live. Back when I lived up in Boston, they had a NBA summer league there before moving on to greener pastures. It was either free or REALLY cheap as I recall, and the crowds were so sparse that you could often sit courtside if you got a game that no one was interested in.
I saw Kwame Brown play his first game in a Wizards uniform there, and I also remember DerMarr Johnson destroying everyone for a few nights as a Hawk (this was back when Johnson was still living off a trail of hype that had him pegged as the next Magic).
But what I remember most is Brown jumping off two feet from probably a foot inside the free throw line and dunking so hard on Samuel Dalembert that I thought he had broke the rim. Up in Boston, he was an unknown with athleticism, and that translated into unreal expectations. For his career, he scored 509 points.
JURY: For real or not?
John Wallace– Wallace dominated the Big East for four consecutive years (well, his freshman year was great) and was the man on one of my favorite NCAA teams ever. ‘Cuse in 1996 was good, but Wallace hit SO many big shots that they ended up going all the way to the NCAA Championship. Wallace was a new age PF: someone who could play the three but could guard the fours. At least, that’s what he was billed as. In the NBA, he hung around for a few years but was the poor man’s version of the essential NBA poor man, the 10th man (or the quintessential “Player who was better in a movie than he was in real life” player). He just looked like an NBA player, but yet couldn’t make it as one.
JURY: For real or not?
Terence Morris- This guy was once considered a possible No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft. Seriously. Then he stayed two more years and we never really heard from him again. Back before Maryland fell off as a program, Morris was an inside-out player who had unrivaled potential. That was the word with him. “Potential.” He was never bad, but never stood out either, and sort of drifted through his final two college seasons and first three NBA seasons before going over to Europe. Morris was definitely a good player; He was an anchor on numerous championship teams. But he never came back to the NBA, and left us with one of the oddest six-year stretches of any player ever: from possible top pick to last man on an NBA bench to contributor for overseas title teams.
JURY: For real or not?
Which guys couldn’t play and which were actually just unlucky?
I always think about players like this! My favorites were Ed Cota, Victor Page, Chris Porter.
But as far as the Dime list this is how i see it…
Alexander- Unlucky
O’Bannon- Couldn’t play the NBA level
Brown- Not NBA level, i’m from New England and watc all the Celtics game with Tommy & Mike and Kedrick just never fit the rotation and when he did never made an impact.
Kwame- too much hype, messed up his game.
Demarr- Unlucky, dude was a freak in high school and at Cincy!
Wallace- (see O’Bannon)
Morris- Not NBA level game, similar to Juan Dixon’s route.
Courtney’s attitude hurt him. Nearly everytime I read about him after he started in the NBA, execs & coaches harped about it. He’s one of the guys who could play but didn’t have his head screwed on straight.
Ed O’Bannon also had knee problems. The confidence issues probably came from the pressure and competition.
Kedrick looked like one of the athletic guys who needed to work on their skill since they get hype because of their athleticism.
John Wallace is the most legit player on this list. He just didn’t get decent playing time anywhere. He was underrated as hell. He could jump, defend, handle the ball, and pass. Teams kept signing and trading for him but wouldn’t play him.
Ed Cota & Victor Page were the truth! Actually Cota used to show up and work out at the Y that I went to in college. So random.
yeah i think john wallace went to the knicks right???those squads led by pat riley and JVG never ever played rookies
Anyone ever heard of Earl Monroe? They used to call him “the pearl” cause he was so smooth. The game was seemingly effortless to him. I remember once he dropped 50 without even breaking a sweat.
Earl Monroe was no bum. He was the truth. Real talk.
I truly thought John Wallace would have been a starter for the NYK’s for years… Didn’t get too much burn his rookie year and disapeared after his second
Ea the pearl was the truth, but this story was about castaways, not hall of famers.
I would have liked to see Wallace get more pt with the knicks, but it wadn’t his time; there was no fooling around with rookies in th east when everyone was gunning for MJ’s bulls.
Earl that is…
All interesting. I’d actually forgotten about Courtney Alexander. He had a lot of potential and was playing well for a bit there. I’d say unlucky.
O’Bannon – I don’t think his game was ever suited to the NBA. Not strong enough, quick enough, exposive enough and not smart enough. He just couldnt’ cut it. Shame, cos he was great in college.
Kedrick Brown – I remember him. Just. Crazy dunk machine, had nothing else.
John Wallace – Best scorer i’d ever seen in the NBA, but his man would always score more than he did and it cost him. Plus he couldn’t rebound. He was JR Smith in a Power Forwards body. Passable D would have made him a star, or at the least Al Harrington, his total inability to guard anything made him an NBA failure.
Terrence Morris – Some guys just don’t fit in the NBA. Terrence was like Ed i think. Only he realised it and went overseas where his lack of athleticism and size didn’t matter. It’s still good money, more than he would have made in the NBA.
Another guy I often think of was Eric Montross. So much success in college, but what a stiff! Good thing he was so big or he’d have never lasted as long as he did in the L.
I was shocked John Wallace didn’t pan out.
Another guy I was pulling for was Dontae Jones.
Dajuan Wagner is another guy I thought was just plain unlucky.
I get the feeling Terrence Williams is gonna be on this list sometime too. Why isn’t this guy getting any PT? He can flat out play.
In hindsight, MJ never had an eye for talent.
I always think of players like this, suddenly one will pop into my head like “wonder what happened to dude?” so then I’ll go Google search them ha-ha.
Courtney Alexander was legit, there isn’t any real reason at least from a skills standpoint why he wouldn’t have been good. In situations like that you have to assume it was an intangibles issue; maybe he was a bad locker room presence? Hard to coach? Maybe it was just the injuries that got to him?
Ed ‘O’ Bannon, I think was just a case of he wasn’t as good as he was in college and it affected him. Even if he wasn’t going to be a superstar, I don’t see why he couldn’t have been an affective role player for 10+ years.
I remember rolling with the Celtics and having; Joe Johnson, Joe Forte and Kedrick Brown all as rookies… they were my favorite team… they were unbelievably stacked on the wings. I just think Kedrick Brown was too raw for the NBA and as we all know; NBA teams aren’t the most patient.
With John Wallace, I remember him as a bench player in the NBA but his college days are a bit before my time (I only started watching the NBA in 95-96) I never knew he was supposed to be good.
Terence Morris is a player who just wasn’t as good as people thought. Still he’s had a decent overseas career. Its crazy to think he would still be in the NBA now, it seems like Eons ago.
There seems to be loads of players like this in the NBA, a lot of NBA teams seem real dumb to me… like they can’t wait to shit all over their young talent if they don’t blow up straight away.
Hasheem Thabeet: When he came into the NBA EVERYONE knew he was raw & hadn’t played basketball all that long. Yet they rubbish him when he doesn’t become Dikembe Mutombo in his first two years. Why don’t teams have patience and take the time/effort to HELP these players achieve their potential? In the long run it helps everyone. If I ran a team I’d have given Thabeet the starting C position and just let him run with it whilst giving him all the coaching I could. 7′ 3″ centers don’t come along every year, he could potentially be the best defensive center in the L… I wouldn’t have given up on him so readily.
Gerald Green: Athletic beast, extremely raw. Would’ve benefitted so much from going to Oklahoma and playing minimum 2 years.
Terrence Williams: Another great example someone mentioned. Why exactly is it that teams just straight up refuse to play him? It seems like teams are just willfully ignorant at times. I really want Cleveland to trade for him and just give him 35 minutes per for 82 games… see what happens.
anyone straight outta high school can’t really play. it’s like asking (an average) 18yr old to skip college and enter corporate america and be ready to contribute without any necessary training.
Miles Simon, Lawrence Moten, God Shammgod, Harold Miner, Khalid El-Amin, Lavor Postell, Juan Dixon etc.
I thought all of them were capable of having solid 5-8yr NBA careers; not allstars or superstars, but I thought they would stick around beyond a rookie contract.
I suppose some of them just can’t ball….or don’t have the body type or skill to learn a new position.
Kedrick Brown was the biggest waste of a pick EVER. I remember thinking, “If we want an athletic 3, why not take Richard Jefferson? Ya know, the guy from a legit college thta’s slightly less athletic but has proven himself at a high level and actually has some basketball ability.” Between that and promising Arenas we were gonna take him at 21 (Joe Forte ended up being the pick and Gil KILLED us for it for years every time we played him) Draft shoulda been Joe Johnson, Richard Jefferson, and Gil. I’d still be bitter if 08 never happened.
Here’s some names that were supposed to be legit n either never got there cuz of injuries or else:
Chris Marcus
Schea Cotton
Omar Cook
Lenny Cooke
Corey Benjamin
Miles Simon
Marc Macon
Bracey Wright
Ron Mercer
odds are just steep I guess
Lavelle Blanchard from Michigan
John Wallace = Charlie Villenueva
When I got to University of Maryland as a freshman in 2000, it was all about Terrence Morris. I bought (and still rock) his jersey to this day, leading to a lot of “#44…who’s that”?