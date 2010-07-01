5 NBA teams that could start Jordan Farmar

Jordan Farmar wants to be a starter. So far in his four-year career with the Lakers, he has averaged 6.9 points and 2.1 assists in only 18.1 minutes a game, failing to distinguish himself from aging Derek Fisher or raw combo guard Shannon Brown as L.A.’s point guard of the future. And yet Farmar still maintained throughout the season and immediately following the Lakers’ championship run that he’s looking to be the No. 1 guy somewhere — whether it’s in L.A. or not. Now that he’s a free agent, where would Farmar have a shot at getting his wish?
1. Indiana Pacers
It was reported today that the Pacers (who always seem to need a PG) are seriously looking at Famar as an option. The other option is for the Pacers to trade one of their expiring contracts (Troy Murphy, T.J. Ford, Mike Dunleavy, Jeff Foster and Solomon Jones) for a point guard. Should he wind up in Indiana, Farmar would only have to compete with Ford — whom has lost the faith of his coaches and Indiana fans — since Earl Watson is also a free agent and A.J. Price suffered a serious knee injury in the offseason.
2. New York Knicks
Farmar would fit nicely into Mike D’Antoni‘s up-tempo system, but New York has its focus on top-flight guys like LeBron and Bosh right now. If Farmar wants to try his hand at the Big Apple (which didn’t work out so well for Chris Duhon), he’s going to have to wait until the big names get their deals done.
3. Los Angeles Lakers
If the Lakers cannot somehow re-sign Fisher and don’t bring in a solid vet like Ray Felton, then Jordan will get exactly what he wants; an opportunity to be the lead guard.
4. Charlotte Bobcats
With Felton a free agent, that leaves just D.J. Augustin standing in Farmar’s way of being a starter. Augustin was once a favorite of coach Larry Brown, but seemed to take a step back in his second season.
5. Miami Heat
As of right now the Heat only have two players under contract, and those two — Mike Beasley and Mario Chalmers — might be involved in a rumored sign-and-trade for Bosh. Simply put, Miami needs any and everything to fill their roster after they make their run at LeBron and try to re-sign Dwyane Wade.
Where do you think Farmar will land? Is he a starter in the NBA?
Farmar is not an NBA starter! Dude couldn’t even beat out Derek Fisher OLD ass!
While I always have maintained ANYTHING is better than TJ Ford at the 1, I’d rather the Pacers NOT look at him as their starting PG. There are plenty of other options in free agents this summer and they should not pick anyone from the hat just because they are there. I hope Larry Legend doesn’t rush a decision.
We will take him in Miami if we cant land Steve Blake.
As a knicks fan, I really have no interest in him. He’s really just a streaky spot up 3 point shooter, and far from a pure PG. If ridnour were available at the right price, i’d take him over farmar in a second. I’d even try my hand at starting douglas at PG before throwing $ at farmar.
that is BS. He couldn’t start for the cats. He’s not better than DJ augustin
Wow !!! .. Farmar is NOT a starter … he is a bench player. Pacers should sign ridnour or blake. Its also word that the Pacers are looking towards Kyle Lowry :D
I thought the answer was gonna be Nobody, Nowhere, Not A Chance, No Way Jose, and No Chance In Hell. That’s the only 5 scenarios that Jordan Farmar is a starter in the NBA.
He could start in Atlanta too.
^^^^^ lol. good one and i totally agree.
Aint no one really know if hes a starter because the triangle negates his ability to play up tempo..
But i have seen games where he comes in and impacts it..
Now im not saying he IS a starter but it isnt so black/white on him being so.. never given the right chance and the right system..
Dont forget it aint easy playing with 3-4 other solid offensive options as a PG in a pass first/extra pass system..
i was lol @ post #7.
regarding post #8……sure, good ahead and take him in ATL….the Pistons will gladly take Bibby….
(not that Bibby all that, but he’s more of a PG than Stuckey who is a true 2!)
I have Farmar as a starter on my NBA 2k Lakers squad, but that’s why it’s a video game and not real life. Farmar will only be a legitimate starting point guard when he raises his basketball IQ, right now he doesn’t make good decisions with the ball and doesn’t play good defense, it remains to be seen whether he can really run a team, I think he’s destined to be a career backup.
damn i thought the title said 5 teams that could start jordan farmar. didnt notice it said NBA in the middle. he cant start for anyone comon dime.
Are you all serious, dude didn’t really get much of a chance in L.A. to show what he could do with the ball. In my very recent memory, in the last three years, when it was just the bench players and L.O. out there on the floor, it was Farmar who was out there killing people. I think he could hold his own as a starter, but at this moment he couldn’t be the starting PG on a championship team.
jordan farmar is actually a great bench point guard. but i wouldnt give this dude 40mins a game. and thats whats almost required of a starting pg.
he doesnt seem to be much of a leader (not a natural leader and not an appointed leader). he doesnt seem to be anything great at running a team or initiating an offense or defense.
i think he is a decent ball player, but def NOT a starter.
LA begged for him to be good enough to start. They wasted a first round pick on him to be the point guard of the future and he couldn’t close the deal. He couldn’t even consistently relieve Fisher so that he’d be better rested in the Playoffs. LA’s a great team but with Kobe they don’t ask much from a Point – hit open shots and play some D – and he couldn’t even do that.
The thing about Farmar is that he is more of a traditional up tempo point guard, which is completely against the way that the Triangle runs……
If you don’t believe me, think about this, 35 year old Derek Fisher runs this system succesfully, name 5 teams where he would be effective starting.
Or when was the last time a Lakers/Bulls point guard was succesful after leaving the triangle. Once they left, they got exposed as not being all that great.
Last time the triangle had a decent/good pointguard was Gary payton, and he fucking hated the triangle system.
So, I don’t know if Farmar has it in him to be a star or close to it, but if he struggled in the Triangle all these years, there’s probably a decent chance it was due to him not being right for the system and not him just being a garbage player.
I hate to see dude leave, but I’m looking forward to him being succesful somewhere else (as long as he don’t help lebron win a ring)
Hes a bum….I dont care where he goes just get him out of LA…..ASAP!!!!!!
HONESTLY HE IS JUST REALLY ATHLETIC, BUT IN THE LEAGUE HE HASNT NOR WILL HE BE A SERIOUS FACTOR ANYWHERE. HE IS MORE OF THE SECOND TO LAST PICK TYPE OF GUY FOR A LA FITNESS RUN. LIKE THE GUY YOU DONT REALLY PASS TO BUT HE IS BETTER THAN THE LAST POSSIBLE PICK, IN THE NBA THATS WHERE HE FALLS. IN COLLEGE HE JUST KIND OF WAS A MORE SUPERIOR ATHLETE THAN HIS COMP MOST NIGHTS.
TKO hit the nail on the head. There is no single PG to play in the triangle with good numbers (unless you consider BJ Armstrong who ran a rather raw version of PJs triangle).
He had few opportunities to be a floor general on the Lakers. Kobe and Jackson call the shots on the system. Anyone who thinks otherwise is ignorant. And when he did have opportunities, you try putting up solid numbers running a floor with Brown/Sasha, Walton/Artest, Powell, and Mbenga.
He played great defense in the post-season. Anybody who says otherwise did not watch the playoffs.
His knocks: He can be a streaky shooter, especially on the road. He doesn’t give 100% effort all the time, though in the playoffs he did play with more consistency and effort that you would like to see. He needs to mature and try not to rush the offense.
farmar works his ass off to be a great player he deserves to get a starters postion i feel the lakers screwed him over jackson is a asshole he doesnt appericate farmar the oly reason he came back to lakers money peroid there never was a health issue
Farmar could start for Maccabi Tel Aviv. Him being jewish gives him an extra value in Israel because he gets an autoamtic citizenship, leaving another import spot open on the court. (In the Israeli league, 2 out of 5 players on the court must have an Israeli citizenship). In the NBA he is a relatively low tier point guard, but in the Euroleague he’s a top caliber one and Maccabi needs one badly. Also, while at it he could also play for the Israeli national team for a chance to play in the 2012 summer Olympics.
Farmar is a sick true PG who just wasn’t given the lead due to Phil’s stubborn infatuation with Derek. All he needs is a shot…he’s never been a bench dude at Taft HS or UCLA…the Lakers should be smart and resign him. If not, make a sign and trade happen and get something for him. BTW, Farmar is lightyears better than Luke Ridnour!
He’s not starting material. The dude is athletic sure but he’s got a terrible basketball IQ. He chokes under pressure. Plays terrible defense most of the time, and his long range shooting is terrible unreliable.
Los Angeles already signed Steve Blake, Farmar is gone.
Well I don’t know if if you recall the 2009 Championship run, there was a game that Fisher had to sit out and Farmar started in his absence. He played phenomenal. Jordan is still very young but experienced and has that Champion mentality. He is an extremely confident player and that often is what pushes athletes into greatness. Just give him a chance, the dude is ready to fly
Minny here! JF (that’s what I call him) could start for the Clippers as soon as Baron Davis has his annual severe injury. JF should sign with the Clips and wait for the Clipper curse to sideline all players in front of him on the depth chart. Yep, that’s the deal.