5 NBA teams that could start Jordan Farmar

Jordan Farmar wants to be a starter. So far in his four-year career with the Lakers, he has averaged 6.9 points and 2.1 assists in only 18.1 minutes a game, failing to distinguish himself from aging Derek Fisher or raw combo guard Shannon Brown as L.A.’s point guard of the future. And yet Farmar still maintained throughout the season and immediately following the Lakers’ championship run that he’s looking to be the No. 1 guy somewhere — whether it’s in L.A. or not. Now that he’s a free agent, where would Farmar have a shot at getting his wish?

1. Indiana Pacers

It was reported today that the Pacers (who always seem to need a PG) are seriously looking at Famar as an option. The other option is for the Pacers to trade one of their expiring contracts (Troy Murphy, T.J. Ford, Mike Dunleavy, Jeff Foster and Solomon Jones) for a point guard. Should he wind up in Indiana, Farmar would only have to compete with Ford — whom has lost the faith of his coaches and Indiana fans — since Earl Watson is also a free agent and A.J. Price suffered a serious knee injury in the offseason.

2. New York Knicks

Farmar would fit nicely into Mike D’Antoni‘s up-tempo system, but New York has its focus on top-flight guys like LeBron and Bosh right now. If Farmar wants to try his hand at the Big Apple (which didn’t work out so well for Chris Duhon), he’s going to have to wait until the big names get their deals done.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

If the Lakers cannot somehow re-sign Fisher and don’t bring in a solid vet like Ray Felton, then Jordan will get exactly what he wants; an opportunity to be the lead guard.

4. Charlotte Bobcats

With Felton a free agent, that leaves just D.J. Augustin standing in Farmar’s way of being a starter. Augustin was once a favorite of coach Larry Brown, but seemed to take a step back in his second season.

5. Miami Heat

As of right now the Heat only have two players under contract, and those two — Mike Beasley and Mario Chalmers — might be involved in a rumored sign-and-trade for Bosh. Simply put, Miami needs any and everything to fill their roster after they make their run at LeBron and try to re-sign Dwyane Wade.

Where do you think Farmar will land? Is he a starter in the NBA?