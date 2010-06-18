5 NBA Teams That Could Use Allen Iverson

We have our Answer. After a few months of wondering whether Allen Iverson would really leave the game the way he did, stumbling to a 28-game season where he averaged just 13.8 points, it sounds like the former Sixer will attempt to play in the NBA next season. The Associated Press reported that the 2001 NBA MVP is in good spirits and wants to return for one more run:

Gary Moore, Iverson’s personal manager, says Iverson is working out and “absolutely” will try and play next season. Iverson returned to the Philadelphia 76ers in December and took a leave of absence in March because of family issues.

Moore also said that Iverson’s ill daughter is doing much better.

While there are no doubts about his actual abilities to still get it done in a more limited role, Iverson’s options come down to whether he is really willing to accept a bench position. Instead of his customary 35-40 minutes a game, anyone who signs him would probably use him in quick six to eight minutes stretches. Could Iverson agree to that? Who knows. He couldn’t in Detroit or Memphis and caused some rumblings during his last few months in Philadelphia.

Let’s take a look at five teams that could use the Answer if he was ready to suppress his ego:

Charlotte

For a while last season, the Bobcats were considered the most logical landing point for Iverson. From a basketball standpoint, the move makes perfect sense. Not only is there the Larry Brown connection, but the Bobcats were swept out of the first round this year because of offensive problems. Against the Orlando Magic in the first round, they averaged just 85 points a game and clearly lacked shot-makers on the offensive end. If Iverson came here, he would play significant minutes – with or without Raymond Felton – on a team who’s outstanding defense could offset Iverson’s shortcomings on that end. His warrior mentality would fit right in with guys like Gerald Wallace and Stephen Jackson. Plus, with a team that has struggled to maintain stability in the front office, Iverson would provide a needed boost for ticket sales and revenue. This team’s potential still isn’t very high, but with Iverson they would at least be relevant.

Atlanta

By most accounts, Iverson loves the ATL. He makes his home there in the summer and seems to enjoy the vibe of the city. The team is in a conundrum at the moment: they are good, but not quite good enough. Their second round meltdown against the Magic confirmed that. With Joe Johnson halfway out the door, the Hawks could really use someone who can create from the perimeter. While a tag team of Jamal Crawford and Iverson might create a lot of over-dribbling and ugly contested jump shots, it would give the Hawks another guy who can make a play at the end of the shot clock. This past season, that was strictly the domain of just two people: Johnson and Crawford. Iverson could also help sell some tickets for an arena that definitely needs a few extra butts in the seats. But honestly, Atlanta could bring MJ out of retirement and people still probably wouldn’t show up.

New York

At this point, the Knicks have just four active players on their roster. We really don’t have a clue what they will look like come training camp. They could sign LeBron and D-Wade and become a world superpower…or they could overpay Carlos Boozer and Joe Johnson and cry for David Stern to fix the next Lottery. Considering they have a gaping whole at the point guard spot and employ the type of system that he could thrive in, Iverson actually might make some sense. He would fit next to two wing players, Wilson Chandler and Danilo Gallinari, who aren’t ball-stoppers. Head coach Mike D’Antoni‘s system is obviously a huge draw as well. Who doesn’t want to see their stats take a huge jump? Iverson would need to be paired up with another point guard, preferably a bigger one, who could defend and hit outside jumpers. That way, they could spell one another to create a different dynamic. Iverson in New York? It really doesn’t sound that bad.

Orlando

For all of their talent, the Magic really missed Hedo Turkoglu‘s playmaking in the conference finals against the Boston Celtics. Iverson was always known as a gunner, but has the ability to get his teammates shots. He could play with Dwight Howard, who would get his back on one end and finish his lobs on the other. The major issue with this move would be whether Iverson could stomach not only a bench role, but being the fourth or fifth offensive option. And I don’t know if Stan and AI could co-exist. But, he would make for a nice change of pace off the bench. And perhaps Iveron’s gritty attitude could help rub off on some of these guys whose toughness seemed lacking when they faced Boston. For a team like the Magic, it would be a low-risk move knowing that Iverson should come cheap and would never play a large part on their team.

Boston

Iverson was very close to donning the green via a trade during the 2006 NBA Draft. But at this point in both his career and in the Celtics’ current state, this might end up being the best scenario. This is a veteran team that would force Iverson to fall in line. Doc Rivers may be the best coach in the entire League at handling headstrong and egotistical veterans and Boston’s championship pedigree would draw the respect of Iverson. The one problem would be Rajon Rondo. Moving forward, this is his team and starting next year, it’s in the Celtics’ best interests to get his minutes up to around 37-38 a game. Is having Iverson around for those few extra minutes really worth it? The two tiny guards won’t be able to play together, so it’ll be hard to convince Bubba Chuck to take a vastly smaller role. Two years ago, Iverson would’ve made perfect sense here. Now? It’s a much more cloudy picture. The city of Boston doesn’t seem like a type of place where Iverson would fit in. But, they appreciate winners and hard workers in New England so who knows?

There are major cons with all of these situations simply because Iverson is such an unusual piece to add. The same qualities that made him ruthless on the court will hurt his chance at finding a new home to finish his career.

What do you think? What team would be a good fit for Iverson?

