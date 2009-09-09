5 New Players That Will Average 10+ Rebounds This Season

In case you didn’t know, last season there were only six players in the NBA that averaged over 10.0 rebounds per game. And now that the offseason landscape has finally settled down, with the majority of the big trades and free agents signings out of the way, here are five guys that will average 10+ boards this coming season that didn’t last year.

1. Pau Gasol – It’s crazy to think that even on the Grizzlies, Gasol has never averaged over 10 rebounds per game. And even last year, with Andrew Bynum sidelined for a good chunk of the year, that he didn’t crack double figures either, finishing the season at 9.6 rpg. But even with Bynum back and Lamar Odom re-signed, I feel Gasol will finally do it. En route to the championship last year he averaged 10.8 rpg in the playoffs, so Gasol should just pickup where he left off.

2. Kevin Love – As a rookie last year, Love averaged a ridiculous 9.1 rebounds per game in only 25 minutes a night. So this year, with new coach Kurt Rambis finally letting the big fella play, he could potentially lead the league.

3. Luis Scola – While I have no stats to back it up, I’d say Scola is one of the more popular players in the League. And while tons of comments yesterday said that the 6-9 forward/center would be averaging 20+ points per game this season, with Yao Ming (and his 9.9 rebounds per game) sidelined, Scola is going to have more than enough opportunity to grab 10+ boards a night. So if 20 and 10 actually comes to fruition, expect his popularity to continue to soar.

4. Paul Millsap – While Carlos Boozer‘s fate is still uncertain, one thing in Utah is for sure: Millsap is the future. While he ended the season averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, if given the opportunity and the starring role, Millsap is a nightly double-double waiting to happen.

5. Brook Lopez – The youth movement is in full effect in New Jersey, and Lopez is a huge part of it. As a rookie last year, the seven-footer averaged 8.1 rebounds per game in only 30 minutes a game, and those minutes should definitely increase this season. As the runner-up behind Derrick Rose and O.J. Mayo for Rookie of the Year, expect another huge season out of Brook.

From the guys that didn’t last year, who do you think will average 10+ rebounds this coming season?

