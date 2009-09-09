5 New Players That Will Average 10+ Rebounds This Season

In case you didn’t know, last season there were only six players in the NBA that averaged over 10.0 rebounds per game. And now that the offseason landscape has finally settled down, with the majority of the big trades and free agents signings out of the way, here are five guys that will average 10+ boards this coming season that didn’t last year.
1. Pau Gasol – It’s crazy to think that even on the Grizzlies, Gasol has never averaged over 10 rebounds per game. And even last year, with Andrew Bynum sidelined for a good chunk of the year, that he didn’t crack double figures either, finishing the season at 9.6 rpg. But even with Bynum back and Lamar Odom re-signed, I feel Gasol will finally do it. En route to the championship last year he averaged 10.8 rpg in the playoffs, so Gasol should just pickup where he left off.
2. Kevin Love – As a rookie last year, Love averaged a ridiculous 9.1 rebounds per game in only 25 minutes a night. So this year, with new coach Kurt Rambis finally letting the big fella play, he could potentially lead the league.
3. Luis Scola – While I have no stats to back it up, I’d say Scola is one of the more popular players in the League. And while tons of comments yesterday said that the 6-9 forward/center would be averaging 20+ points per game this season, with Yao Ming (and his 9.9 rebounds per game) sidelined, Scola is going to have more than enough opportunity to grab 10+ boards a night. So if 20 and 10 actually comes to fruition, expect his popularity to continue to soar.
4. Paul Millsap – While Carlos Boozer‘s fate is still uncertain, one thing in Utah is for sure: Millsap is the future. While he ended the season averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, if given the opportunity and the starring role, Millsap is a nightly double-double waiting to happen.
5. Brook Lopez – The youth movement is in full effect in New Jersey, and Lopez is a huge part of it. As a rookie last year, the seven-footer averaged 8.1 rebounds per game in only 30 minutes a game, and those minutes should definitely increase this season. As the runner-up behind Derrick Rose and O.J. Mayo for Rookie of the Year, expect another huge season out of Brook.
From the guys that didn’t last year, who do you think will average 10+ rebounds this coming season?
– 5 New Players That Will Average 20+ Points This Season
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Elton Brand
Andrew Bynum lol jk
Gotta roll with the hometeam eh Doc lol
Andrew Bynum….100 percent this year
what six players averaged over 10 rebounds per game?
btw the way, SIX?…only SIX?!!?
that is just pathetic.
Yeah Lakeshow.Thats the least this dude can do right?
If Drew is healthy and just concentrates on boards and blocks, I’m not sure if Pau’s gonna need to grab 10 boards a game!
Millsap will not average 10 boards. Pau probably won’t either. I could see Marion getting back up there with the Mavs.
@ Heckler
Dwight, Timmy, Bosh, Okafor, Troy Murphy and David Lee
I agree with you on Millsap, Lopez and Kevin Love but I don’t see Gasol grabbing 10 nightly. He’ll have his nights but he don’t bang like his brother.
I love Scola but he never seems to average more than 8 or 9 rebounds, even the FIBA tournaments. I don’t know.
andres biedrins didnt average over 10?
if not, he should be on the list.
elton brand, tyson chandler, nene hilario, andrew bogut and zach randolph should get honorable mention
take pau and scola off the list. they aint gonna get to 10+ boards a game.
Anthony Randolph will average 10 boards next season. Robin Lopez was a better rebounder than Brook in college and in the pros. With Shaq gone, I could see him averaging a double – double.
hasheem — with AI jacking up bad shots now, he’s going to get lots of chances
actually twelve player averaged over 10 boards per game, guys like Al Jefferson, Z-Bo, Bogut, Camby, Beidrins, and Boozer didnt qualify becuase of injuries… I think these guys still count in my opinion…
pau gasol won’t
luis scola won’t there are too many guys he’s gonna share minutes with I think 7 or 8 but not 10
but hey guys just don’t wanna rebound and play defense anymore… and the ones that do act ignant most of the time. I can see joey dorsey coming of the bench in houston to get 8 a game in 18 minutes.
Greg Oden
Zach Randolph will get his 10 boards a night. I’m seeing about 17-10 averages in Memphis.
AmarÃ© Stoudemire?
So at 29 Pau is just all of a sudden average 10+? Even after still playing in the Euro league and with Bynum possibly coming back healthy and Ron Artest on the court who is a better rebounder than Ariza.
That just makes no sense.
George Kush – agree with everything you said, except for the banging like his brother (pause). I just don’t think either Gasol or Bynum will be able to do it, not for lack of ability, but because they play right next to each other. Not to mention Lamar Odom, Ron Artest, and Kobe Bryant are going to get theirs. I wonder how many boards the centers on Dennis Rodman’s teams got. I’m going to go out on a limb and say not close to 10.
@18: You’re confusing Euro League and the European Championship.
ab40
oden can do it if he gets 10 before he gets injured in the first game.
i see jason thompson or even spencer hawes gettin 10
Blake Griffin will come out the gates grabbing those boards too. 18, 11, 1.5.
millsaps for sure once they get c-boo out of town but no way for gasol w/ bynum back; pau probably won’t play as many minutes and bynum will take some rebounds from him…I say dirty nowitzki will
Brook Lopez, Kevin Love & Jason thompson
Greg Oden > 10 boards
Take Pau and Scola off that list. Millsap will come close but as long as Boozer is around all bets are off.
Add Horford, Tyson Chandler, Oden, Thompson, and i hate myself for believing in him but add Amare to the list.
Biedrins all day….
With you on all of them except Millsap, just because I don’t think they’re going to end up moving Boozer. Millsap’s not gonna get the minutes he deserves unless Booz gets hurt again.