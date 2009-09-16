5 New Players That Will Average 2+ Blocks This Season

In case you didn’t know, last season there were only five players in the NBA that averaged over 2.0 blocks per game. And now that the offseason landscape has finally settled down, with the majority of the big trades and free agents signings out of the way, here are five guys that will average 2+ blocks this coming season that didn’t last year.

1. Tyrus Thomas – Of all the players to watch this season, Thomas is going to be one of my favorites. And after averaging 1.91 blocks per game during the regular season, and 2.86 during the playoffs, he’s poised to make the jump to 2+ swats a night. Keep in mind, Tyrus only played 27.5 minutes per game last year, so as his role continues to grow, so will his appearances on SportsCenter.

2. Brendan Haywood – When Haywood finally came back from injury last April, he was a monster in the paint, averaging 2.5 blocks per game (which would have been good for second best in the League). While that was only six games, Haywood did start five of them and should be the Wizards starting center this season. With the word “championship” being thrown around the Wizards locker room, for a guy that has only averaged 1.4 blocks per game for his career, this would be the season to do it. And I think he will.

3. Kendrick Perkins – Even with the addition of Rasheed Wallace, I still believe Perkins will start for the Celtics this season. And if he wants to stay on the floor, then he’s going to have to step up on the defensive end and block at least two shots per game. Last season Perk was right there averaging 1.97 bpg, so if the minutes are there (whether starting or off the bench), he should have the ability to get it done.

4. Brook Lopez – It’s safe to say that it’s going to be a good year for Lopez. After making the list for 5 New Players That Will Average 10+ Rebounds This Season, Brook will most likely be able to add 2+ blocks per game to that resume after averaging 1.84 a year ago. The minutes will be there and New Jersey definitely believes in the 21-year-old, so expect big things.

5. Andrew Bynum – Now that Bynum should be 100% healthy to start the season, it’s time for him to get back to form. During the 2007-08 season, AB averaged 2.06 blocks per game in the 35 games that he played. During the 2008-09 season, he averaged only 1.8 bpg. This year, with a title to defend and probably more than 29 minutes a night coming his way, he should get back above the two block threshold.

From the guys that didn’t last year, who do you think will average 2+ blocks this coming season?

