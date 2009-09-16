5 New Players That Will Average 2+ Blocks This Season

In case you didn’t know, last season there were only five players in the NBA that averaged over 2.0 blocks per game. And now that the offseason landscape has finally settled down, with the majority of the big trades and free agents signings out of the way, here are five guys that will average 2+ blocks this coming season that didn’t last year.
1. Tyrus Thomas – Of all the players to watch this season, Thomas is going to be one of my favorites. And after averaging 1.91 blocks per game during the regular season, and 2.86 during the playoffs, he’s poised to make the jump to 2+ swats a night. Keep in mind, Tyrus only played 27.5 minutes per game last year, so as his role continues to grow, so will his appearances on SportsCenter.
2. Brendan Haywood – When Haywood finally came back from injury last April, he was a monster in the paint, averaging 2.5 blocks per game (which would have been good for second best in the League). While that was only six games, Haywood did start five of them and should be the Wizards starting center this season. With the word “championship” being thrown around the Wizards locker room, for a guy that has only averaged 1.4 blocks per game for his career, this would be the season to do it. And I think he will.
3. Kendrick Perkins – Even with the addition of Rasheed Wallace, I still believe Perkins will start for the Celtics this season. And if he wants to stay on the floor, then he’s going to have to step up on the defensive end and block at least two shots per game. Last season Perk was right there averaging 1.97 bpg, so if the minutes are there (whether starting or off the bench), he should have the ability to get it done.
4. Brook Lopez – It’s safe to say that it’s going to be a good year for Lopez. After making the list for 5 New Players That Will Average 10+ Rebounds This Season, Brook will most likely be able to add 2+ blocks per game to that resume after averaging 1.84 a year ago. The minutes will be there and New Jersey definitely believes in the 21-year-old, so expect big things.
5. Andrew Bynum – Now that Bynum should be 100% healthy to start the season, it’s time for him to get back to form. During the 2007-08 season, AB averaged 2.06 blocks per game in the 35 games that he played. During the 2008-09 season, he averaged only 1.8 bpg. This year, with a title to defend and probably more than 29 minutes a night coming his way, he should get back above the two block threshold.
From the guys that didn’t last year, who do you think will average 2+ blocks this coming season?
love bron, but that off hand move in the picture is a foul haha
No faith in Al Jefferson?
@BCap
Not in terms of blocking 2+ a game. I definitely think he’ll have more, but his minutes will be the same so not much has changed.
-AP.
Hey Dime Staff,
Why don’t you guys have a Fantasy BB League. You cover the sport 24 7 and some of us would like to see how we stack up against “the experts”. You could giveaway some of your freebies for the trophy and it would increase your traffic considerably. Use Yahoo and you guys wouldn’t have to do much commissioner work.
P.S. If so, I know I get a spot for throwing the idea out there!
P.S.S I know I keep posting this, but I just started my fantasy football and I got the jones, besides that I think I would win, because I’m a master motivator…..a mastervator
I’d like to see Emeka Okafor reach that average and i think he could. New Orleans will give him so more mojo.
I am a master debater – A masterba…
Now that there is less pressure on offense for them in their respective teams, Duncan and Okafor might get back to 2+ blocks form. Surprise pick might be Blake Griffin. If his offense is on par with other ROY candidates, this will be the deciding factor for him to win it.
every one should know that lebron did that 20 times during the orl series. That’s how he got those 20+ freethrows. He always initiated the contact while the blind mice hold their whistles. Ref’s in the nba are worse than at the high school level. –
+1 on the fantasy bb league. I’ve never done it (but I do fantasy fb) but if Dime hosted a league, I’d be all in.
what about a list of guys who should be getting better stats than they already do? in terms of blocks i think a guy who underachieves would be a 6’7 swingman with a 43″ vertical and a 6’11 wingspan . . . none other than Ronnie Brewer.
josh smith
andrew bogut
sam dalemburt
joel pryzbilla
tyson chandler
Tyrus is too damn dumb to get those minutes to average that.
Bet anyone dub Thomas got the foul call in that picture lol
Gerald Wallace anyone?
noah
randolph
Jason Maxiell
ODEN! Easy!
Anthony Randolph.
(Al Jefferson is not a good defender, are you crazy?)
yo where’s wilson chandler(NY) at?
Tyrus cannot stop making boneheaded plays long enough to get over 2 blocks. Especially if Deng comes back healthy.
Greg Oden will average two blocks a game or more.
Easy.
Hasheem Thabeet? how bout it?