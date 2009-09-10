5 New Players That Will Average 9+ Assists This Season

In case you didn’t know, last season there were only three players in the NBA that averaged over 9.0 assists per game. And now that the offseason landscape has finally settled down, with the majority of the big trades and free agents signings out of the way, here are five guys that will average 9+ dimes this coming season that didn’t last year.
1. Rajon Rondo – In his fourth campaign with the Celtics, Rondo should be able to take his game to the next level this season. With KG back and a couple new faces with title aspirations in line, Rondo will have 35+ minutes to distribute the rock to his All-Star teammates. Exponentially growing from 3.8 to 5.1 to 8.2 assists per game, Rondo could very well average 10+ dimes a night this season.
2. Jose Calderon – Since Calderon came to Toronto, his assists per game have steadily increased from 4.5 to 5.0 to 8.3 to 8.9 last season. And now that he finally has some offensive weapons around him – mainly DeMar DeRozan and Marco Belinelli – his assist total should continue to flourish.
3. Devin Harris – Now that Vince Carter is gone, the Nets are Harris’ team. And just like Jason Kidd in the earlier part of the decade, they will only go as far as he takes them. With a solid young core around him, Harris will have to learn to trust his teammates and get them open looks. Building off of last year’s career high 6.9 assists per game, he might need to average 9+ dimes a night just to get some Ws.
4. Ramon Sessions – As much as Sessions has been talked about this summer, you’d think he was a 10-year vet. In case you didn’t know, he’s only been in the League two years. As a rookie, Sessions averaged 7.5 assists in only 17 games. Last year, he averaged only 5.7 dimes in 79 games. But both years, Sessions was only playing about 27 minutes a night. If Milwaukee doesn’t match his offer, Sessions should be able to start right away in Minnesota and finally have the playing time to perform.
5. Gilbert Arenas – In the two games Arenas actually played for the Wizards last year, he dropped 10 dimes in each outing. And with tons of firepower on the roster this season, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to think that Agent Zero could keep it up all year – assuming he can cut out of some of his shot attempts. Over his career, Arenas has never averaged more than 6.3 assists per game. But if the Wizards want to go deep in the playoffs, Arenas needs to share the rock.
Note: Even though Kidd has a career average of 9.2 assists per game, last season’s 8.7 apg was his lowest since 2005-06. While the vet still has it for sure, with the arrival of Rodrigue Beaubois and emergence of Jose Juan Barea, there’s less need for him to be distributing for 48 minutes each game.
From the guys that didn’t last year, who do you think will average 9+ assists this coming season?
– 5 New Players That Will Average 20+ Points This Season
– 5 New Players That Will Average 10+ Rebounds This Season
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Derrick Rose?
Oh and first, ya cocksuckerz!
Dat Rite QQ back! Ya’eard?? QQ BACK MOTHERFUCKERS!
I was about to get mad and say ” what about D rose”? But I thought about it and I see him more of a 24pt 8ast guy.. But if Tyrus and Noah step there game up he could average 10+ this year…
Great minds think alike…
I think it should have been 8+ assists, because it’s hard for more than 3 or 4 players to average 9+.
That said i think Chris Duhon can average 8+ this season.
Baron Davis will be handing out dimes to a squad full of scorers. Andre Miller definitely will…
Also look out for Tony Parker, D-Rose(mentioned already), Devin Harris to average 8+…
Not sure about Sessions. I know dude can dime (he did drop 22 dimes in a game once), but the Wolves didnt draft my man Jonny Flynn to stay on the bench.
Definitely down with the first half of mtindore’s post. In the last 5 years, there’s only been one year where even 4 people averaged over 9 assists, and there was another year where only ONE player hit that mark. Steve Nash is the only man on that list all 5 times.
Arenas dishin the rock for 9 dimes a game? Bullshiiiiiiiet
I don’t think D-Rose can do it this year.
-AP.
Why do you mention marco and demar as the reasons his assists will sky rocket…how about barganani being better and hedo being added…
devin harris is nice but he’s know cp3 or d will meaning he cant average over 20pts which he’s going to NEED to do and average 9+ assists
@#9 – I agree, Arenas has seasons worth of shots waiting for him to unload. There will be no passing this year, he has to make up for last year.
Devin Harris? Really? They replaced Vince with Courtney Lee, there’s going to be even more pressure on Harris to score. I can’t imagine him averaging anywhere close to 9.
Gilbert would be a huge surprise too, though I’d welcome it ’cause he’s on my fantasy team.
Rondo? Major respect, but don’t think so…too inconstant.
p.s.
[ezinearticles.com]
@Dime
you don’t think Derrick can avg 10+ assist, but you believe that Agent Zero can? Devin Harris can? Seriously? You guys are doing this just to get me angry right? I used to respect your opinions, now your articles are just comical. Does “the Real Tyrone” work for Dime… if not he should.
I dont think Devin or Agent Zero could even average 8 assists…They are shoot first Pg’s
At first I was like, “What? You aren’t going to say who the three players to average 9+ were?” And then I thought, “Well, it’s obviously CP, Deron, and Nash.”
So I guess we all knew that anyway. Tony Parker has another scorer in the lineup now, maybe he has a chance to average 9?
No way Arenas averages 9 assists. He’s a gunner, and while he may pass, he’s no distributor.
Sasha Vujacic
Drew Harris will absolutely not average 9 assists this year. He’d be more likely to be a part of the 20ppg club. He’s going to be trying to put up points this year for that weak Nets club.
NO WAY does Devin Harris average 9 assists per game. I think 7.5ish is on the high side for an estimate. My list would add Calderon and MAAAAYBE Rondo to the guys from last year and that’s it. Blazers play too slow and the ball will be in B.Roy’s hands too much for A. Miller to get 9, Sessions is going to play the 2 a lot with Jonny Flynn out there, Arenas???? No chance. 8 at most for Gilbie. D. Rose is being asked to score too much. If Duhon couldn’t do it last year, why would it change as he’s losing weapons?? I just don’t get how you can add any more than Calderon/Rondo to the current list. Even those guys, if they make it, will do it just BARELY
Brandon Jennings!!!!!!!!!!
Why Calderon? Honestly, nobody thinks Hedo will leech some of those assists?
Andre Miller. good passer now on a better team.
The Blazers need to run and try and resemble an offense that has ohter sets than B.Roy/Aldrige. They’re nice but not that good. The goal is winning. Not scoring,complaining,passing,or shining. Win the damn game at all expense. Gilbert has a game where he can do many things. With this team and injury believe me he’s matured. It’s what slowed Kobe and you saw what happened. Playing slow actually helps you seem faster. If you play to fast you’re not effective. Marcus Banks and Sebastian problem. Sometimes Felton & Harris. Can Devin come to New York for Duhon,Chandler. We’ll take CBR. Nash is such a great PG to watch. If he’d only try to play Defense he’d be GREAT. Facilitating and Scoring. No better. He’s like Mark Price w/ a White Chocolate/Isiah yo-yo with Magic/Stockton vision.
To everyone who keeps saying Andre Miller. It’s 5 NEW players, not 5 players. Everyone knows Miller can dish the rock. He lead the league one year right?
Calderon won’t top 9. Hedo will take the rock from him and some of those assists.
Harris will never average 9 assists. Ever.
And Gilbert.. well, Agent Zero can dish, but he always scores first. That’s not going to change.
Wheres Beno Udrih? Oh on the disabled list. Never mind.
Dwayne Wade might pull it off
i’d put ‘dre miller over hibachi but totally agree with rondo, the man has no choice but to avg more than 9+ dimes, with no decent back-up at the point and all the firepower boston has right now…
I bet LeBron has a really good chance with all the additions to there team. He might average double digit assists.
arenas lol hell nah
Jameer Nelson will easily do it. Orlando re-stacked. Andre Miller feeding his new cast will also do it.
I’m sure I’ll be called crazy for this but I hope Iverson averages close to nine assists a game. Image in stock come next years free agency if he’s made that sort of a mental transition. We all know he’s capable if he keeps his mind right.
I’d also like to “2nd” all of those Andre Miller for 9+ posts. He’s done it before and he’s surrounded by capable teamates. One person I’d like to add to this list who hasn’t been mentioned yet is Lebron James. Shaq has go to add 2-3 assists to his per game total.
*Imagine his stock…
*Shaq has got to…
Typing on a cell screen makes editing difficult.
Never ever will Arenas average more than 7 dimes a night. I take any bets for that, just let me know what you have to offer…
I don’ know about some of these..
Calderon has the potential to do it, but I think with Turkoglu in town now, he will see a decrease in ball handling time. Turk can make plays also and I can’t see the Raptors not leting him do that.
Harris might be able to, but with the lack of talent around him it will be hard. And I think he he has more of a scorer’s mentallity than most pure PG’s.
Gilbert is not even a PG to begin with. Although he has played the position since he’s been a Wizard, he has always been wya more of a shooting guard. And I think when he came back last year, the rust of him being out so long limited him in what he could do, so he decided to look for teammates a little more.
Anyone notice the irony of the picture for this article?
Article is about passing, yet the picture is of Rondo blowing an open layup…
No way Gil is averaging 9 dimes a game. You also have him on the 20+ ppg list, which makes that even more improbable.