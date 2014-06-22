5 Prospects Boston Should Take In NBA Draft

Leading up to the 2014 NBA Draft – in the stretch run now — we are going to preview each team in the lottery for their needs. Taking a look at each team’s individual strengths, weaknesses, roster, and what prospects would fit in with their current and future plans.

The Boston Celtics have not drafted this high and actually kept the player since they drafted Antoine Walker No. 6 Overall back in 1996 during the Rick Pitino Era. Generally, at least under the guidance of general manager Danny Ainge, a high draft pick is an asset for a future trade. How will the team handle this pick with plenty of talent to choose from?



Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

*** *** ***

ONE: 2014-2015 Potential Roster Review

Well, there is not much to preview. Rajon Rondo, Jeff Green, Brandon Bass, Gerald Wallace, Joel Anthony, Avery Bradley (Qualifying Offer), Kelly Olynyk, and Jared Sullinger are the only players under contract. Add in a rookie from this year’s lottery and the Celtics have nine players under contract with only two of them returning after playing all 82 games last year. Everyone else was a test run from Phil Pressey to Jordan Crawford. They will get to rebuild the roster nearly from scratch either around, or with, this year’s lottery pick.

TWO: Biggest Strengths

Last year the team feels like they nailed the head coach with Brad Stevens and his teaching style with the young players. He is a big asset with how young the roster will be going forward as the team continues to rebuild. While Rondo has the reputation for not being a leader, he is a former All-Star and NBA Champion that will steer the ship until they change course. Rondo, along with three year veteran Bradley, and last year’s first round pick, Olynyk, are the core of the team. Middle-of-the-pack veterans like Green and Bass played their roles last year but are not likely to be the future of the franchise. Their biggest strength is having the opportunity to evaluate young talent like Pressey, Sullinger, Vander Blue, Jerryd Bayless, and others while drafting high enough each year to accelerate the rebuilding process.

THREE: Biggest Weaknesses

One of the more frustrating benefits from blowing up an entire roster to get a star and missing out on said star is having a blank canvas as a roster. On the one hand, it is a benefit, but on the other hand it’s frustrating to build around no identity, no style, and basically just throwing talent together until it works. That is what the Celtics face with only Rondo, Bradley, and Olynyk as potential pieces for the future. All could be trade assets, building blocks, or future role players. That is the team’s biggest weakness going forward; uncertainty.

FOUR: Odds In The 2014 NBA Draft Lottery

Back before the lottery balls bounced the wrong way for the Celtics they had a 33.4 percent chance of moving up into the Top 3, a 23.7 percent chance of staying pat at No. 5, and a 34.2 percent chance at falling back to No. 6 like they did. Now they might still have a chance at a top star with the recent news of Joel Embiid’s foot fracture.

