5 Prospects Cleveland Should Take In NBA Draft

Leading up to the 2014 NBA Draft – in the last week now — we are going to preview each team in the lottery for their needs. Taking a look at the team’s individual strengths, weaknesses, roster, and what prospects would fit in with the current and future plans.

Welcome back! It has been far too long since the Cleveland Cavaliers were in the position to draft with the…Oh, never mind they were here in 2003, 2011, and last year. They have a monopoly on the spot, it seems, and yet another opportunity to go behind Door Number One and change the fortunes of the franchise.



Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

ONE: 2014-2015 Potential Roster Review

The rentals in C.J. Miles, Luol Deng, and Spencer Hawes are all gone. The team has decisions to make on team options for Alonzo Gee, Scotty Hopson, and Anderson Varejao as well thinning out the roster a ton if they are all gone next year. The team is built around star point guard Kyrie Irving with Tristan Thompson, Dion Waiters, Jarrett Jack, Anthony Bennett, Tyler Zeller, and Sergey Karasev all on board for handful of years as well. It is a young, athletic roster that has a lot of potential on paper, but only accounted for 33 wins last year despite desperation moves for plug-in veterans like Deng, Hawes, Miles, and Jack.

With new head coach David Blatt locked up for the next four years and David Griffin at the helm running the team as general manager, the Cavaliers have the look of a team ready to improve. They have a first year head coach (despite years of experience in Europe) and a first year general manager that will bring a fresh look to the team next season.

TWO: Biggest Strengths

If the team resigns to rebuild around the young core they have a star in Irving and a little over 20 million in cap space. With that, the roster will be at seven total players not counting the rookies and only one “veteran” of more than five years in the league with Jack. That gives the team money to spend, flexibility, and doing so with the one thing most rebuilding teams do not have: a star player already. Thompson and Waiters both have value as trade assets around the league despite not being a great fit in Cleveland with Irving as second and third options respectively. The trade assets are in place, the money is there, and with the No. 1 pick they could hit the reset button hard with one star and another future star on the roster and a plethora of young role players around them.

THREE: Biggest Weaknesses

This was not a very good defensive team based on the individual parts and on the offensive end there was little flow with the way things were organized. There was a lot of isolation offense and standing and watching. It was the Mike Brown LeBron James offense without having a LeBron James on the roster. A lot of pressure was put on Irving to score late in shot clocks and the team was consistently giving up 100-plus points a night, so the offense had to on point to compete in games. This was an average team that scrambled to get better overnight and it resulted in 33 wins, no playoffs, and another top pick in the NBA Draft. This team needs more creativity on the offensive end and individuals who can play defense to help develop a scheme that masks the other poor defenders on the roster.