5 Prospects Los Angeles Should Take In NBA Draft

Leading up to the 2014 NBA Draft – in the stretch run now — we are going to preview each team in the lottery for their needs. Taking a look at each team’s individual strengths, weaknesses, roster, and what prospects would fit in with their current and future plans.

The highest draft picks the vaunted Los Angeles Lakers draft picks this decade were in 2005 (No. 10, Andrew Bynum), 2007 (No. 19, Javaris Crittenton), and in 2003 (No. 24, Brian Cook) showing the consistency of the franchise. Now they are hoping to find a future building block in the lottery after the worst season the team has seen since moving to Los Angeles.



[RELATED: 5 Prospects Phoenix should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Minnesota should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Orlando should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Denver should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Philadelphia should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Sacramento should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Charlotte should take in the Draft]

Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five:

*** *** ****

ONE: 2014-2015 Potential Roster Review

The Lakers roster the past few years was put together with sticks and glue to support the Steve Nash, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and “fourth star to be named later” which blew up in their faces. Or did it? Next year the Lakers are committed to Bryant, Nash, Robert Sacre, and potentially Nick Young (1.2 million dollar player option) leaving the roster blank for a creative mind to fill. The questions though are tough to answer:

How will a 36-year-old Bryant look coming back from an Achilles’ injury?

What does Nash have left in the tank?

Can they convince Gasol to return? Or do they want Gasol to return?

General Manager Mitch Kupchak has a lot on his plate with about 20 million in cap space, 10-12 roster spots to fill, and the highest Lakers draft pick since the Reagan Administration. How he shapes the roster is completely up to him and it starts with a decision on who he selects in the draft.

TWO: Biggest Strengths

No one is going to question the potential of a Bryant-Nash backcourt, but let’s be honest for a moment here – they are both more effective with the ball in their hands and are collectively 76 years old with 34 years of NBA experience. If they spent this summer rehabbing, gaining chemistry, and working out a style of play so they can come back for a redemption story of Disney proportions then this can be a fringe playoff team. If not, then this team has nothing else to consider as a strength at this moment.

THREE: Biggest Weaknesses

Pressure. This team was designed to wrap around Dwight Howard as a “Big Four” and compete for championships, not dwell on which of the best seven players in the draft might fall to them. Also, there is the pressure of nailing this pick with Bryant, Nash, and Gasol on their way out with next year’s potential lottery pick (top-5 protected) heading to Phoenix thanks to the Nash trade.

FOUR: Odds In The 2014 NBA Draft Lottery

The Lakers had a 21.5 percent chance of moving into the Top 3, a 43.9 percent chance of staying put at No. 6 overall, and a 30.5 chance of a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers jumping up and sliding them back down to where they are. This was not the Lakers year for luck or odds as we saw on Draft Lottery night.

Click for the top five Lakers prospects at the No. 7 spot…