5 Prospects Philadelphia Should Take In NBA Draft

Leading up to the 2014 NBA Draft – in the stretch run now — we are going to preview each team in the lottery for their needs. Taking a look at each team’s individual strengths, weaknesses, roster, and what prospects would fit in with their current and future plans.

A bad season and Jrue Holiday turned into multiple lottery picks for the Philadelphia 76ers in this year’s draft. They are building from the ground up and four lottery picks in two years is a not a bad way to get the process started. Can they get a Robin in this years draft to pair with the Batman they selected last year?



Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

ONE: 2014-2015 Potential Roster Review

In a nutshell, next year’s 76ers are going to be a production called “Four Lottery Picks and Thaddeus.” Thaddeus being Thaddeus Young, the one remaining holdover from a complete and total roster overhaul that started two years ago. In the 2013 NBA Draft the 76ers landed the Rookie of the Year with the 11th overall pick in Michael Carter-Williams. They also watched the 6th overall pick rack up a full 82 due to Nerlens Noel‘s torn ACL. Those two and Young will be the main three cogs in the rotation along with these two rookie selections.

TWO: Biggest Strengths

The biggest asset the 76ers have right now is that they have already found a potential star in MCW and now get to build around him. Instead of blindly taking the best available player in hopes that one will be a star, they have one, and can build around his strengths. The more athletes, shooters, and off-ball scorers the better for this team with MCW as a ball-dominant playmaker.

THREE: Biggest Weaknesses

As mentioned in the preview for the No. 10 pick this team is a blank canvas, which is a plus, but they are so blank that they will be bad for a while — at least for the near future while the young talent develops. This rebuild could easily be another Oklahoma City where they hit on their picks and become a contender very quickly, but for every OKC there are a handful of Charlotte’s that never get it right despite countless high picks.

FOUR: Odds In The 2014 NBA Draft Lottery

Well, Top 2 turned into No. 3 overall and while that is a demotion of picks, there is no crying over split hairs at this stage in the draft. The 76ers had a 28.7 percent opportunity to draft No. 2 overall based on the odds and fell to No. 3, which also had decent odds at 17.1 percent. At least they didn’t fall further…

Click to see the top five prospects at the No. 3 spot…