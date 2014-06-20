5 Prospects Philadelphia Should Take In NBA Draft

Leading up to the 2014 NBA Draft – in the stretch run now — we are going to preview each team in the lottery for their needs. Taking a look at each team’s individual strengths, weaknesses, roster, and what prospects would fit in with their current and future plans.

*** *** ***

After back-to-back “A.I. Era’s” in Philly the 76ers are now in the “MCW Era,” which looks to be promising. Behind the Rookie of the Year, a rookie head coach, and a new front office, the team stripped everything down and are building up with a young foundation. How long will it take for the 76ers to get back to the playoffs? Probably not that long…

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Phoenix should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Minnesota should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Orlando should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Denver should take in the Draft]

*** *** ***

Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

ONE: 2014-2015 Potential Roster Review

Outside of Thaddeus Young and Jason Richardson, the 76ers only have rookie-scale contract players. The team is being built around Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams and injured forward Nerlens Noel, who have yet to play in an NBA game together. This team really does not have a “roster” for 2014-2015 and honestly didn’t have one for 2013-2014 as they played an NBA high 23 different players (tied with Sacramento) through 82 games. Only seven teams played 20-plus players last season. Overall that is not a weakness; it is strength, leading us to…

TWO: Biggest Strengths

This roster is a blank canvas for General Manager Sam Hinkie and Head Coach Brett Brown in a very talented draft with two Top-10 picks. They can paint this team however they’d like from the ground up, similar to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2006-2007, with multiple Top 10 picks over the course of a few years, building the foundation of the team for years to come. With MCW, Noel, and Young as the current foundation, the team is long, athletic, and versatile right now, which is an identity to kick this process off.

The biggest strength of this team is that they have the opportunity to choose their strengths and dictate the direction of this team through the draft going forward.

THREE: Biggest Weaknesses

A lot of times the biggest strength can also be the biggest weakness and with the 76ers they are a team with zero experience, lack true shooters, and have limitations in the playmaking department. Experience will take care of itself over time as young talent gains more minutes and confidence. That is a self-correcting weakness. The shooting and playmaking, however, can both be addressed in the draft. Here are a few numbers to chew on: 21st in 2PT FG percentage, 30th in 3PT FG percentage, 29th in FG percentage, and only 14.1 assists per game from last year’s roster. While this team needs to add talent regardless of position skill, with the No. 10 overall pick they might be able to be fussy when adding a shooter, a playmaker, or someone who can do both.

FOUR: Odds In The 2014 NBA Draft Lottery

With the No. 10 pick the 76ers had a 1.1 percent chance of winning the lottery, but in the end they won the lottery leaving with the No. 3 and 10 picks, respectively. Now there is no lottery to win, just a draft, the 76ers can be big-time players in the trade market potentially with those picks, Young, and some other rookie-scale talents on the roster.

Click to see the top five prospects for the Sixers at No. 10…