5 Prospects Utah Should Take In NBA Draft

Leading up to the 2014 NBA Draft – in the stretch run now — we are going to preview each team in the lottery for their needs. Taking a look at each team’s individual strengths, weaknesses, roster, and what prospects would fit in with their current and future plans.

Is this the year where the Utah Jazz finally glue all these young players and high draft picks together? They have seemingly lived in the lottery since the Deron Williams era ended and were there before that when the John Stockton rra ended. What rra are they in now? This pick might define that for years to come…



[RELATED: 5 Prospects Phoenix should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Minnesota should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Orlando should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Denver should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Philadelphia should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Sacramento should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Charlotte should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Los Angeles should take in the Draft]

[RELATED: 5 Prospects Boston should take in the Draft]

Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

*** *** ***

ONE: 2014-2015 Potential Roster Review

Goodbye Richard Jefferson. Goodbye Marvin Williams. Goodbye Andris Biedrins. It is time to let the youth shine through and the Jazz have a core young nucleus that is stronger than any of the other teams in the Top 5 of this year’s draft. With Trey Burke, Gordon Hayward [Ed note: restricted free agent], and Derrick Favors to build around, the Jazz are in a good position to add a quality athlete here and push towards further improvement in the tough Western Conference. With Alec Burks, Jeremy Evans, Rudy Gobert, and John Lucas rounding out the rest of the roster the Jazz are in need of some additional talent and depth.

TWO: Biggest Strengths

Last year Burke and Hayward made up for 47.8 percent (796/1664) of the teams overall assists and playmaking duties, which is a huge percentage. Favors and Hayward made up for 30.4 percent of the total rebounding (1028/3381) last year as well with Enes Kanter as the only other consistent contributor on the boards outside of the duo. Those three are the strength of the team and allow them to compete in games, but the roster runs thin after that.

THREE: Biggest Weaknesses

With how light the roster was after the main three last year, the Jazz finished in the bottom third of the NBA in total assists, steals, blocks, defensive rebounding, and three-point shooting. That is a formula for 25 wins and another trip to the NBA Draft Lottery with fingers crossed. Favors could use a reliable four to take some pressure off his game in the paint as a rebounder, defender and even scoring. Burke and Hayward need a third player on the perimeter to take defensive pressure off of them so they can be more effective when the offense runs through them. Shooting will spread the floor. An additional wing or four man are the clear needs on this team as well as depth.

FOUR: Odds In The 2014 NBA Draft Lottery

A 37.8 percent chance to move up into the Top 3 and nab a superstar, a 9.9 percent chance to stay at four and take the next best prospect. Instead, the Jazz slipped to No. 5 with their 35.1 percent odds to slide back a spot. It happens. The Jazz are still in a good position to address their roster and continue building.

Click for the top 5 prospects…