5 Random Observations From the Knicks Game

The Phoenix Suns show passed through New York City last night. While most people expected the Suns to run the Knicks out of the building, surprisingly, the opposite happened. The Knicks, who came into game with a 3-14 record, looked like a whole different team as they crushed Phoenix 126-99. I was in the Garden to witness this historic (in a way) event and here are five things that caught my eye.
1. The Suns Locker Room Looks Like A Whole Foods Market: Awhile back, I posted about how healthy Grant Hill and Steve Nash are. Last night, I got confirmation. Although Nash was nowhere to be found before the game, I got a good chance to scope out his locker. He had a stack of power or granola bars that were in a brown (probably recycled) wrapper. I couldn’t see the name of the brand, but I’m sure they it was sugar-free, 100 percent natural and no preservatives. Hill also had a bunch of healthy snacks and juices at his locker. Another interesting thing I noticed was what was on their snack table. Most NBA locker rooms have gum and fruits displayed there. But the Suns’ food table looks like a mini pharmacy. There were all sorts of pain relievers there. Also, I noticed for every team that comes in, a lot of players have jeans, flannel shirts, bubble vests and T-shirts in their locker stalls. I’m pretty sure that whole dress code thing is dead now.
2. The Italian Stallion: Danilo Gallinari is quickly becoming the Knicks’ best player. Last night, the Rooster scored 27 points, grabbed 10 boards and hit six three-pointers. You can see his confidence growing and he’s got a little swagger going on that only New Yorkers can appreciate. After he dropped a 30-foot three-pointer with ease, Danilo strutted back with that “yeah, I’m the man” look on his face. He was also bringing it on the defensive end. He had a monster block on Louis Amundson.
3. Confused Fans: At the beginning of the third quarter fans started to leave the Garden. Usually it’s because the Knicks are getting blown out at that point, but last night it was the contrary. A lot of fans looked confused and flustered as they weren’t sure whether to leave the game. They haven’t really been put in this situation in a long time, and didn’t know whether to stay and savor it or not. Drunk and obnoxious males in the crowd were looking really anxious as they had nobody on the Knicks they could boo.
4. Who Needs Steve Nash?: If you could bet on it, imagine what the odds would have been that Larry (aka Mr. www.heylarryhughespleasestoptakingsomanybadshots.com) Hughes would have more dimes that the NBA’s leading assist man. One hundred to one? One thousand to one? Somehow that was the case last night, as Hughes was finding teammates left and right. Probably the most impressive thing about Hughes’ passing ability is how well he could run the pick-and-roll with David Lee. Hughes also chipped in 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.
5. At least Nate Robinson Was There Physically: If somebody would have told me that the Knicks put up 126 points, I would have bet half my paycheck that Nate would have at least 30. But last night he had zero impact. And by zero impact I mean zero points the entire game. He played 5 minutes in the first half and was the LAST man off the bench in garbage time in the fourth quarter. That means Jordan Hill and Marcus Landry got in the game before him. I’m not sure if it’s because D’Antoni is mad at him or not, but Nate just didn’t look interested. In warmups, he was spending a good chunk of time practicing a soccer move and during timeouts he was paying more attention to the acrobatic dance team than he was with the strategizing in the huddle.
The Knicks looked awesome last night. They actually played defense and moved the ball around unselfishly. I hope that this can become the norm and is not a one-day phenomenon.
Historic?!?!? Really?
Trade Mr. Robinson to a contender. He’s a valuable commodity. How else do you think he keeps from going insane. He’s one of the only reasons I ever watch the Knicks. How do you want him to be serious & management & everybody else could care less. Coaches aren’t fathers they spend to much time being mad. Life is to short. Believe me there are teams out there he’d be wonderful on. The Knicks damage goods. It hasn’t failed yet. It’s always a accountabilty thing. I sometimes wish coahces would get subbed for a min. Everyone is human & acts how they Know. Coaches want robots and people like them(Not going to happen)
Concentrate on his positives. Finally no he’s not a point guard & can’t run a team. Just like you’re not a Defensive Specialist & think your mustache is cool. It’s Chris Duhon & the Knicks fault he can’t get minutes late at times. His defensive laps cant be hidden on such a porous team. You leave them & blossom. Nate deserves to get out from underneath this mess. LAKERS LAKERS LAKERS. KOBE PLEASE SAVE NATE THE GREAT.
Nate & Ron Artest would be comedy and bring some more excitement. Farmar & Vujaic have one free ring already. They couldn’t even start and win in the DLeague. Farmar is a bust. He’s like a look out with PINK EYE. The lake show bench is very thin. Nate would be a huge upgrade. Shannon Brown took Farmar spot. He was a small forward in college.
Gerald, why comment 10 things and only write about 5? Its becoming beyond a joke. Your writing ability that is!
Dang Nate was doing his thing last year, I guess ever since he shot at the wrong basket, it’s all down hill.
LOL @ confused fans.
al harrington is the knicks’ best player. hate to admit it, but he is.
gallo’s got great upside, but isnt nearly there yet
Nate is just a 12 year old in a 12 year old body. Hm.
I guess they don’t need LeBron after all.
they actually played like professionals.
@Dan Dick – When you getting back in the league? Pratice your free throws.
@eyes, “Farmar is a bust. He’s like a look out with PINK EYE” is hilarious.
Would the Knicks really trade Nate for Farmar? Throw in Morrison too?
Would Nate be able to run the point in the triangle offense? Is Phil willing to deal with his freestylng ways?