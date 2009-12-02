5 Random Observations From the Knicks Game

The Phoenix Suns show passed through New York City last night. While most people expected the Suns to run the Knicks out of the building, surprisingly, the opposite happened. The Knicks, who came into game with a 3-14 record, looked like a whole different team as they crushed Phoenix 126-99. I was in the Garden to witness this historic (in a way) event and here are five things that caught my eye.

1. The Suns Locker Room Looks Like A Whole Foods Market: Awhile back, I posted about how healthy Grant Hill and Steve Nash are. Last night, I got confirmation. Although Nash was nowhere to be found before the game, I got a good chance to scope out his locker. He had a stack of power or granola bars that were in a brown (probably recycled) wrapper. I couldn’t see the name of the brand, but I’m sure they it was sugar-free, 100 percent natural and no preservatives. Hill also had a bunch of healthy snacks and juices at his locker. Another interesting thing I noticed was what was on their snack table. Most NBA locker rooms have gum and fruits displayed there. But the Suns’ food table looks like a mini pharmacy. There were all sorts of pain relievers there. Also, I noticed for every team that comes in, a lot of players have jeans, flannel shirts, bubble vests and T-shirts in their locker stalls. I’m pretty sure that whole dress code thing is dead now.

2. The Italian Stallion: Danilo Gallinari is quickly becoming the Knicks’ best player. Last night, the Rooster scored 27 points, grabbed 10 boards and hit six three-pointers. You can see his confidence growing and he’s got a little swagger going on that only New Yorkers can appreciate. After he dropped a 30-foot three-pointer with ease, Danilo strutted back with that “yeah, I’m the man” look on his face. He was also bringing it on the defensive end. He had a monster block on Louis Amundson.

3. Confused Fans: At the beginning of the third quarter fans started to leave the Garden. Usually it’s because the Knicks are getting blown out at that point, but last night it was the contrary. A lot of fans looked confused and flustered as they weren’t sure whether to leave the game. They haven’t really been put in this situation in a long time, and didn’t know whether to stay and savor it or not. Drunk and obnoxious males in the crowd were looking really anxious as they had nobody on the Knicks they could boo.

4. Who Needs Steve Nash?: If you could bet on it, imagine what the odds would have been that Larry (aka Mr. www.heylarryhughespleasestoptakingsomanybadshots.com) Hughes would have more dimes that the NBA’s leading assist man. One hundred to one? One thousand to one? Somehow that was the case last night, as Hughes was finding teammates left and right. Probably the most impressive thing about Hughes’ passing ability is how well he could run the pick-and-roll with David Lee. Hughes also chipped in 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

5. At least Nate Robinson Was There Physically: If somebody would have told me that the Knicks put up 126 points, I would have bet half my paycheck that Nate would have at least 30. But last night he had zero impact. And by zero impact I mean zero points the entire game. He played 5 minutes in the first half and was the LAST man off the bench in garbage time in the fourth quarter. That means Jordan Hill and Marcus Landry got in the game before him. I’m not sure if it’s because D’Antoni is mad at him or not, but Nate just didn’t look interested. In warmups, he was spending a good chunk of time practicing a soccer move and during timeouts he was paying more attention to the acrobatic dance team than he was with the strategizing in the huddle.

