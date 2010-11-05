5 Reasons the Atlanta Hawks should trade Josh Smith

Over the last six seasons, Josh Smith contributed largely to the success of the Atlanta Hawks. Right after All-Star guard Joe Johnson, Smith has been ATL’s MVP throughout his career as the team has improved every year since his arrival. And being from Atlanta originally, Smith is a hometown favorite.
However, Smith’s days at home may be coming to an end. Trade rumors surrounding Smith have popped up recently, and while according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the Hawks have assured Smith that they won’t be trading him — even as a Hawks fan, I think they should at least explore the option. Here are five reasons why:
5. They can’t afford to keep everyone — Resigning Al Horford to a five-year, $60 million extension and inking Joe Johnson to a $120 million deal this summer has officially put the Hawks in the hot seat. It’s obvious that they can’t afford to keep everyone. Horford’s new salary has put the Hawks on the brink of the luxury tax, which leaves very little flexibility in terms of roster changes. The Hawks need Jamal Crawford (who also wants a new deal), and if they don’t shift some pieces to the puzzle by the end of the season, they won’t be able to resign Crawford or sign any other player of the same caliber. Josh Smith is the second most expensive player on the roster ($11.6M this season, $12.4M next) behind only Joe Johnson. If the Hawks want to clear up some room on the payroll in order to balance out the roster they’ll look at Smith to trade first. Frankly, that may be their only option.
4. He has value — When you look at all the trade options on the Hawks roster, Smith stands out the most. In terms of trade value, other teams are attracted to Smith because of what he brings to the table. The Pistons, Knicks, Nets and Suns have all shown interest in Smith, intrigued by his athleticism and defensive prowess.
3. He doesn’t have a position — Smith’s game is strictly based on athleticism. His high-flying dunks and blocks are electrifying, but he lacks perimeter skills. He can’t be a true small forward because his handle and jump shot aren’t up to par, so he has to play power forward, which makes it so Horford has to play as an undersized center. In last year’s playoffs, that small-ish front line got dominated by Dwight Howard and the Magic. Even if he could learn to shoot outside, Smith lacks foot speed and isn’t quick enough laterally to guard quicker small forwards. At power forward, he lacks the strength to defend the stronger fours. His athleticism is what gets him by, despite not being a true PF or SF; he has raw talent and can rebound the ball. Other teams who play small-ball (e.g. Phoenix) are attracted by that, but Atlanta may not have room for him anymore.
2. They need Marvin Williams — Smith and Williams are the same size (6-9, 240), however Williams is a lot more perimeter-oriented. He is a true small forward who can run the floor, handle, defend other SF’s effectively, and he can shoot the three more effectively than Smith. If the Hawks want to give themselves a chance against a team like the Miami Heat, they won’t trade Williams over Smith because they need two perimeter defenders to keep up with LeBron and Wade. Joe Johnson, Marvin Williams and Al Horford can hold their own against LeBron, Wade and Bosh, and Mike Bibby, Jamal Crawford and friends could hold their own against the Heat’s supporting cast.
1. They need a true center — The Hawks are in desperate need of a true center more than anything. Bibby is getting old at the PG spot, but he can still make shots, and someone has to show young PG Jeff Teague what it takes to run a playoff team. Crawford isn’t a bad backup point either, but the Hawks’ biggest weakness is that they lack depth inside. Horford does all he can on the front line, but he isn’t at his natural position. (Remember, Horford played the four to Joakim Noah‘s five in college.) If the Hawks could trade Smith and get a guy like Brook Lopez, Andrew Bynum, Robin Lopez as part of the return package — or any 7-footer capable of banging with the bigs of the East — it would give them a chance to compete with the elite.
Yeh I think they should trade him to the Bulls asap! Will give them Noah. Or at least I will. but they couldn’t afford Noah and Horford and JJ.
There is something seriously wrong with the last sentence!
No matter who they trade him to they will be on the losing end of the deal. I didnt look it up but hes what 24-25? Robin Lopez for Josh Smith would be hilarious
If it comes down to keeping Josh Smith vs. keeping Jamal Crawford, the solution is a no-brainer: Keep Smith.
Josh is still very young and has shown progression each and every year. He is arguably one of the top 10 power forwards in the league. He is the defensive heart of the team and can also hold his own on the offensive end.
While I hope we find a way to keep Jamal Crawford, he is a very streaky shooter with sub-par defensive skills. He is also reaching the age when one can start to expect a decline. Besides, the Hawks have the most depth at the SG position, including a young (and much less expensive!) rookie that might as well be Crawford’s clone.
Additionally, Josh’s ability to play the 4 and the 3 give the Hawks a little bit of flexibility if Marvin becomes injured (see current situation). Jamal does provide a little flexibility, too, as he can play both the 2 and the 1, but again, the Hawks are stacked at the 2 and have two capable players at the 1 (an aging but still productive Bibby and an up-and-coming player in Teague).
Of course, if the Hawks can get, for example, Kevin Durant or Dwight Howard for Josh Smith, then the Hawks’ ownership should pull the trigger. But these are dream scenario trades. I cannot think of a semi-realistic trade in which it would be worth moving Smith. (On the other hand, I can think of a couple semi-realistic trades that would make it worth trading Jamal.)
I was shaking my head agreeing with you on everything until you started mentioned potential trades for 7 footers. There’s no way you could get Brook Lopez or Andrew Bynum for Smith even if he was packaged with someone else with decent skills. They are just untradable.
Robin Lopez is starting to come into his own and fits well with the Phoenix style of play and they really don’t have anyone else at that position either so there is no way that works either.
Something like Brendan Haywood and a pu pu platter of Mavericks might work but there aren’t many 7 footers with skill that are even close to available for someone like Smith. Good luck with that.
J. Smoove for Robin lopez & spare parts to even the salaries. Gives them a true big that can play D and won’t take shots from JJ, Al, or Crawford. Makes them a better playoff team GM should pull the trigger. PHX would love 2 relpace STAT. Same thing could be done with Andy V. In an ATL/Cavs trade. To get a jersey seller in cleavland, but then you have the issue of Hickson & Smith on the same roster and losing your only legit center. I think PHX would jump on it faster, but both would work for ATL.
I agree that they need to move Smith because they should play Horford at the 4. But they aren’t getting a center back for him, so they will still have the same problem unless they move Zaza to the starting 5.
Of those centers, only Robin Lopez would be considered as apart of a Smith deal, but the Suns lack size too, so they ain’t moving their only center for a tweener forward.
Mabye move him to Memphis for Marc Gasol. Memphis has had a crush on Smith forever. But they just signed 2 guys and spent over 120 million this past offseason, I don’t know if they want another big contract.
I think Josh Smith is best suited to play the 4. If he plays the 3 then his shot blocking abililty will be pulled to the perimeter and wouldn’t be used as effectively.
the reason al horford plays center is because they dont have a legit, true center. not because josh smith cant play small forward.
Riiiiiiiight, cuz the Nets would be interested in acquiring Josh Smith and relieving themselves of Brook Lopez… Think before you speak… You think the Lakers would want Josh Smith making 12 mil to be the 2nd big man off the bench?? FOH
To the Lakers for Bynum …Hawks can throw in a pick or two.
As for Smith not guarding 2’s well, he’s supposed to have really good quickness (and the bunnies) . Also, trading Smith and stopping speedball style play would remove some of the Hawks best advantages: their speed and athleticism. That stuff drives teams like Boston, and LA up the wall. Unlike other teams with similar styles, the Hawks can actually defend (between Smith and Horford anyway), or at least try to. If anyone on the hawks might get a boot, it might be Jamal Crawford. THat even said, the hawks are at a weird place. I mean, what DO they need to win a champioship? A speedy 7-footer? Any 7- footer? God?
LOL I haven’t taken one of the 574 trade offers I get every season for J-Smoove on my fantasy team. He’s a great complimentary piece for a contender. Hawks need to find another solution…and I’d get rid of Marvin Williams’ underachievin ass before I even thought of tradin Smith.
come on dime, this is riduculous sayin that they would rather keep an below-average SF like marvin williams over josh smith.
Trade Josh Smith? That is crazy talk! What other player in the league other than LeBron can defend like Smith can? J-Smoove pretty much anchors ATL’s defense. He is an excellent help and one on one defender. And everyone knows about his steals and his blocks. Once he blocks a shot, forget it- dude is like a one man fast break. He still dosent have 3 pt range, but he’s been hitting mid-range shots consistently. He does so many things for that team, it would be crazy to trade him now that hte Hawks are finally gelling and on the verge of being contenders in the East again.
However, the thought of J-Smoove running with the Suns does intruige me. The thought of him running wild, catching oops from Steve Nash would be enough for anyone to buy League Pass!
As a few have mentioned already, Brook Lopez is untouchable in NJ. I think it’s pretty clear that although injury prone, LA isn’t moving Bynum either. The potential of Smith to PHX for Lopez is intriguing, but Lopez is the only player on that team other than Nash & Dragic that doesn’t play the same position as Smoove already. Warrick has thus far played the roll of poor man’s Stat that I couldn’t see them moving their only legitimate center.
I agree with J from the A, if it comes down to Smoove or Jamaal Crawford, keep Smoove. ATL already drafted Jamaal Crawford’s replacement, Jordan Crawford. The kid is streaky, has endless range and can get to the cup (sound familiar?)
Keep the core of Johnson, Horford, and Smith. If Marvin Williams has to go to bring in the future PG or C, then so be it.
ain’t no way a dumbass like smith with a basketball IQ as low as shit gonna be traded for major value anyways…
brook lopez is going nowhere
As much as I think JSmoove is vastly overrated, if the Hawks trade him & not Williams (without getting a real center for it); they’re done. Marvin has been given every opportunity to succeed as has been serviceable at his best; marginal on average. At least Josh has been able to provide some shot blocking and scoring inn transition. What’s Williams ever done?
Marvin Williams is Josh Smith’s caddy, Josh Smith is a all around freakish player, Marvin Williams is an average role player who is drafted way too high because he went to UNC
Dime should trade Jaimie Canterbury for bag of lima beans. or any beans, any beans will do just fine.
I’d like the Celtics to try a Perkins, Glen Davis type deal for Mr. Smoove I feel like it makes the most sense of any team. Sure the hawks would never want to help out the C’s but how can you argue with this deal.
To start, who bangs with Dwight and Bynum better than Perk? He is not much of an offensive player but he is one of maybe 5 players in the entire league that can guard Dwight one on one. A must have for a hawks squad looking to move Horford too the 4.
And with Mr. Glen Davis they get a true Josh Smith replacement. sure he doesn’t have the highlight dunks or game winning tips that comes from a pro like Josh Smith, but show me a more J Smoove type player than Glen Davis. 2 points is 2 points and Glen will get you inside buckets and smooth J’s all game and hit his free throws with a consistency that will make your guards blush. He’s an enigma you can’t figure out if he’s killing your team(as the stats show) or your most important bench player (as the playoffs show).
We Celtics are blessed with an amazing stock of big men. I’ve been concerned all year with the minutes situation once Perk returns so Combining two of these great player’s into Josh Smith, who by the way was Rondo’s running mate at oak hill, would lift our team(literally and figuratively) to new heights and make the transition to the post KG era one SMOOOOOVE trasition.
Your thoughts?
reason #6:
because he sucks. He’s just an extremely overrated player.
I think post 4 was made by Josh, cuz that dude is delusional.
I don’t think he’s going anywhere, but if he was… maybe sending him to Denver, while sending Melo to NJ and Favors to Atlanta could work…
Trade Marvin over Smith? Truly insane.
Hawks have improved every year since JJ was acquired because of subsequent acquisitions and improvement of young players (like Smith and Horford). JJ just has been a constant. Smith could have made All Star team last year and is playing better this year. (Believe it or not, he even is hitting his outside jumpers so far this year. Kurt Angle voice: Oh, yes, it’s true; it’s true.)
And Horford not a center, blah, blah, blah. What 7 foot centers truly are better than Horford? Bynum, if he ever were healthy (which he is not); Yao, if he ever were health (which he is not); Dwight Howard; Bogut; Oden–nope, not even if he ever gets his health back; uh, uh, that seems like it is it. I’ll take Horford any day over a Lopez. Horford is a leader, a winner, rugged as hell, still improving, and has a beautiful outside shot.
And how many of those big boys previously named has led their team to a title? (Bynum rode injury and coat tails to his.) You don’t need a big center to win a title. Besides Kareem, Shaq and the Chief, I cannot recall (okay Bill Walton, once, and I may be missing a couple) in last 30 years or so a real big, good center as a big piece to a title. Lambeer was not that tall, and neither was Hakeem (he truly was no 7 footer; Shaq dwarfed him).
I am done with my center rant.
Stupid trade rumors brought up by the national media that won’t happen..smh
Does anyone proofread articles before publishing? The reasons listed are pathetic. The Hawks should sign 30-something Jamal Crawford and trade J-Smoove? We need Marvin? Over Smoove? On what planet?
the reason why u consider trading jsmoove and not williams, is cuz m.williams has no trade value, 14 and 6 is what he does at his best, if the hawks could get a starting pg or C for smith they should consider doing it, but what is the easiest for the hawks to still compete is to trade jamal crawford for 2 or 3 rotation players, maybe a combo guard and/or a wig and a big.
this would help the hawks a lot, bibby for l.williams, philly saves 5 mil, l.williams clearly better than bibby, also, atl might have to send in a pick(s) or at least conditional picks
Diego You may not need a center to be your main player but your disillusion if you thin you can win without a true 7 footer to bang with other 7 footers.
Piston’s had Sheed and Ben Wallace who played way bigger than he was, Celts had Perk/KG, Lakers had Pau Odom Bynum, Spurs Had Duncan.
Only The Bulls we survived without a true 7 foot post threat and they had Kucoc, Scottie, the Worm and The GOAT.
Hawks are a JOKE in the playoffs because your center is 2 to 4 inches shorter than my center and your PF is a short high flyer. Center may be the weakest position in the game right now, but it’s still absolutely crucial. Defense sins championships and Horford can not check Pau, KG, Dwight, Shaq, Bynum, and Bogut would have destroyed you team if he didn’t have that freak accident.
Imagine if the Hawks traded for Andrew Bynum they would be forced to start Zaza or Jason Collins at C. I think sticking with the status quo is the better option.
In point #2, it is argued that the Hawks could match up with the Heat if they had a true C. You mean to match up with Joel Anthony? is Earl Barron still a free agent? or Big Z off the bench? Maybe Brian Zoubek will be healthy by the time the Hawks finally play Miami.
All of what you said is sad but true… my Hawks are in quite a quandry… I don’t know how the Hawks couldn’t come away with some guys that have been floating around lately like (Brad Miller, Eric Dampier, Brendan Heyward, Tyson Chandler, any friggon body woulda been good) We need to slide the whole front court down one position.. Horford to PF and Josh to SF… I def. don’t wanna lose Crawford.. somebody mentioned Jordan Crawford being Jamals clone… I can’t tell… the dude showed some scoring prowess in college.. but this is the big leagues.. Jamal done put up 50 with like 4 different teams.. he gets buckets… he don’t like guarding people but we already knew that… anyway Jordan got like 5 straight DNP’s coaches decisions… rooks that score get minutes some kinda way…