5 Reasons the Atlanta Hawks should trade Josh Smith

Over the last six seasons, Josh Smith contributed largely to the success of the Atlanta Hawks. Right after All-Star guard Joe Johnson, Smith has been ATL’s MVP throughout his career as the team has improved every year since his arrival. And being from Atlanta originally, Smith is a hometown favorite.

However, Smith’s days at home may be coming to an end. Trade rumors surrounding Smith have popped up recently, and while according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the Hawks have assured Smith that they won’t be trading him — even as a Hawks fan, I think they should at least explore the option. Here are five reasons why:

5. They can’t afford to keep everyone — Resigning Al Horford to a five-year, $60 million extension and inking Joe Johnson to a $120 million deal this summer has officially put the Hawks in the hot seat. It’s obvious that they can’t afford to keep everyone. Horford’s new salary has put the Hawks on the brink of the luxury tax, which leaves very little flexibility in terms of roster changes. The Hawks need Jamal Crawford (who also wants a new deal), and if they don’t shift some pieces to the puzzle by the end of the season, they won’t be able to resign Crawford or sign any other player of the same caliber. Josh Smith is the second most expensive player on the roster ($11.6M this season, $12.4M next) behind only Joe Johnson. If the Hawks want to clear up some room on the payroll in order to balance out the roster they’ll look at Smith to trade first. Frankly, that may be their only option.

4. He has value — When you look at all the trade options on the Hawks roster, Smith stands out the most. In terms of trade value, other teams are attracted to Smith because of what he brings to the table. The Pistons, Knicks, Nets and Suns have all shown interest in Smith, intrigued by his athleticism and defensive prowess.

3. He doesn’t have a position — Smith’s game is strictly based on athleticism. His high-flying dunks and blocks are electrifying, but he lacks perimeter skills. He can’t be a true small forward because his handle and jump shot aren’t up to par, so he has to play power forward, which makes it so Horford has to play as an undersized center. In last year’s playoffs, that small-ish front line got dominated by Dwight Howard and the Magic. Even if he could learn to shoot outside, Smith lacks foot speed and isn’t quick enough laterally to guard quicker small forwards. At power forward, he lacks the strength to defend the stronger fours. His athleticism is what gets him by, despite not being a true PF or SF; he has raw talent and can rebound the ball. Other teams who play small-ball (e.g. Phoenix) are attracted by that, but Atlanta may not have room for him anymore.

2. They need Marvin Williams — Smith and Williams are the same size (6-9, 240), however Williams is a lot more perimeter-oriented. He is a true small forward who can run the floor, handle, defend other SF’s effectively, and he can shoot the three more effectively than Smith. If the Hawks want to give themselves a chance against a team like the Miami Heat, they won’t trade Williams over Smith because they need two perimeter defenders to keep up with LeBron and Wade. Joe Johnson, Marvin Williams and Al Horford can hold their own against LeBron, Wade and Bosh, and Mike Bibby, Jamal Crawford and friends could hold their own against the Heat’s supporting cast.

1. They need a true center — The Hawks are in desperate need of a true center more than anything. Bibby is getting old at the PG spot, but he can still make shots, and someone has to show young PG Jeff Teague what it takes to run a playoff team. Crawford isn’t a bad backup point either, but the Hawks’ biggest weakness is that they lack depth inside. Horford does all he can on the front line, but he isn’t at his natural position. (Remember, Horford played the four to Joakim Noah‘s five in college.) If the Hawks could trade Smith and get a guy like Brook Lopez, Andrew Bynum, Robin Lopez as part of the return package — or any 7-footer capable of banging with the bigs of the East — it would give them a chance to compete with the elite.