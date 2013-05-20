5 Reasons The Miami Heat Could Still Lose This Postseason

I don’t think anyone was questioning the Miami Heat’s chances coming into the playoffs. After cruising through the regular season with 66 wins, highlighted by their ridiculous 27-game winning streak, they were able to come into the postseason with very few criticisms. No crippling injuries, no team controversies, and no glaring weaknesses makes them an easy choice to repeat. Oh, and having the world’s best player playing the best ball of his career doesn’t hurt either.

Of course, it’s not all roses for the Heat. There are many reasons to believe they should have no problem at least getting a shot at defending their title in the NBA Finals, but we all know basketball can be a cruel mistress. One injury, one shot, one instant is all it takes. I decided to take a look at what might go wrong for LeBron and co. in their search for a repeat.

*** *** ***

5. Memphis is a bad matchup

In each of the past three seasons, the team that has knocked out the Oklahoma City Thunder has gone on to win the title. After putting away Kevin Durant and crew without much trouble, the Grizzlies look like the team to beat out West… even if they did get stomped during Game 1 of the West Finals against San Antonio. If they can get past the Spurs, who have shown their age in this postseason, they might have a shot at taking down the champs.

Memphis split the season series with Miami, with each winning on their home floors. The Grizzlies boast the best defense in the NBA, and could cause major problems for the Heat in a best-of-seven series. Tony Allen is a stud who could single-handedly take Dwyane Wade out of the picture, the duo of Z-Bo and Marc Gasol should control the glass against a lesser Heat frontcourt, and if Mike Conley can keep up his recent stellar play, Mario Chalmers would stand no chance. George Karl even said if there was one team that could take down Miami, the Grizzlies are it.

4. Dwyane Wade’s health may hold them back

It came out recently that Miami is a bit concerned about D-Wade’s ailing knee. The same injury that has nagged him for the past few months hasn’t shown signs of improvement, and he hasn’t been himself all postseason. Of course, this has yet to cause any problems for the Heat, but they haven’t exactly faced any realistic contenders.

The knee issue may be enough to throw Miami off course. We know that the problem is there to stay, so if defenses begin to ignore him a bit more they could focus most of their attention on LeBron and Bosh. The problem with double-teaming the King is his ability to pass out of pressure, but with at least one leg of the tripod weakened in Wade, the Heat will be more apt to fall.

On the next page, the Top 3 Reasons The Miami Heat Could Lose…