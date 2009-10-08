5 Reasons To Buy A Darko Jersey

If I was a Knicks fan (which I’m not) and wanted to buy a new jersey before the season, it would be a hard decision which jersey to buy. With so much uncertainty after this year surrounding who’s actually going to be on the Knicks, you could go one of three ways: (1) Buy a jersey of your favorite player, (2) buy a jersey of a player that you think will be around the longest such as Wilson Chandler or Danilo Gallinari, or (3) buy a jersey of the funniest guy on the team. Hence a No. 31 Darko Milicic jersey.

New York Magazine‘s Will Leitch wrote a great little article in titled, “Appreciating Darko Milicic,” which outlined the five reasons to go with Darko.

1. He’s Darko!

2. He’s Not That Bad!

3. He Has More Rings Than LeBron

4. He Will Murder the Referees and [Expletive] Their Daughters

5. This Is Probably It for Him

While there is no way I would walk around anywhere with a jersey that says Milicic on the back (unless for Halloween of course), Leitch makes some pretty good arguments. Then again, you could always do a Darko impersonation if D’Antoni doesn’t put him in the game and rip it in half.

Whose jersey are you going to buy for your team this year?

Source: New York Magazine

