5 Reasons To Buy A Darko Jersey

If I was a Knicks fan (which I’m not) and wanted to buy a new jersey before the season, it would be a hard decision which jersey to buy. With so much uncertainty after this year surrounding who’s actually going to be on the Knicks, you could go one of three ways: (1) Buy a jersey of your favorite player, (2) buy a jersey of a player that you think will be around the longest such as Wilson Chandler or Danilo Gallinari, or (3) buy a jersey of the funniest guy on the team. Hence a No. 31 Darko Milicic jersey.
New York Magazine‘s Will Leitch wrote a great little article in titled, “Appreciating Darko Milicic,” which outlined the five reasons to go with Darko.
1. He’s Darko!
2. He’s Not That Bad!
3. He Has More Rings Than LeBron
4. He Will Murder the Referees and [Expletive] Their Daughters
5. This Is Probably It for Him
While there is no way I would walk around anywhere with a jersey that says Milicic on the back (unless for Halloween of course), Leitch makes some pretty good arguments. Then again, you could always do a Darko impersonation if D’Antoni doesn’t put him in the game and rip it in half.
Whose jersey are you going to buy for your team this year?
Source: New York Magazine
I could think of 100 reasons to NOT buy a Knicks jersey. The main one being I would wipe my ass with it and spit on myself everytime I wore it.
Ain’t no doubt that Darko ain’t worth shit yo. Dem knicks be full of cats who be fatasses ain’t be committted to be ballin like Curry and Darko and be loserass punks yo. Ain’t no interets in playin or becomin a better baller, just be wantin to be collectin dem paycheks y’all.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
it would probably rep more if he went full euro and went with “DARKO” on his back….
Lol @ the 5th reason..
New York #33!
Buy my dude Wilson Chandler jersey cause he da best thing to come to NY since Patrick Ewing
lmao @ the first comment in the darko video cllin him an NBA thug
R.I.P. @Aron Phillips @LakeShow84 @The Real Tyrone @control
I would get a Gallo shirt and be very happy,y’ all.
The Knicks will rock the Basketball world in 2010 with Lebron,Gallo,Ill Will,Lee,Duhon,Al,N8,Hill and Douglas and in 2011 we are going to get Durant,unstopable from there on whether Darko is with us or not but he might fit,give him a chance in this system,it didn’t cost us much,Oh you can allways get a Lebron Knick shirt,count on it.
Ya know I be finnin get me a Darko jersey. That shitz the riz. He be phat!
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
I got a funny feeling he gonna BREAK OUT! Most improved player of the year! Watch this space! you heard it here first…
I think he’s gonnna go for 17pts, 8rebs, 1.75 blocks.
why is darko still in the league? girls on my block can ball better than him!
why waste the material and ink even bothering to print a jersey for him?
The number 1 reason to get a Darko jeresy should have been that he might need a back-up jeresy from a fan in the stands after going hulkamania on the team issued jeresy
A throwback Yinka Dare Jersey on his stint from Jersey… hahahahaha!
lol @ reason # 3…. thats sum funny shit……. wouldv’e bin even funnier if it read
” He has more rings than Lebron, Melo, Barkley, Ewing, Dwight, Reggie, Dirk, Malone, Webber, Iverson, and Stockton COMBINED!!”
lol now thats sum funny shit when u think about it.
he probably couldn’t even bang in the WNBA
he probably couldn’t even bang in the WNBA……. LISA LESLIE wuld give him buckets!!
give the kid a break he was benched the whole beginning of his nba career i want to see what he can do with quality minutes…it was a reason he was picked so high in the draft i would love to see him live up to his potential
# 20 – how long can you say that………
Do you have a we believe in Kwame Brown t shirt too?
rock a Darko jersey??? Not for all the weed in compton!
only knicks jersey i would get is a sprewell or starks
The new GSW jersey’s look sweet on NBA 2K but or team is so unstable you don’t know who will be around next year. I would buy a Steph Curry if I knew he was staying for sure. Nothing worse than buying a jersey and it becoming a 1 year throwback…
Darko will be fine, just let him have his minutes and you will see
He was on bench all over and he wasnt happy
Why I say all this is cause I have all of his jerseys and he is personal friend of mine and I know all the things that took place in Detroit where the team just played mind games with a kid and kept talking BS to him.
YOU GUYS ON THE OUTSIDE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT GOES ON IN NBA
-L BROWN IS PIECE OF GARBAGE
-B WALLACE IS SO ME ME ME STATS EVERY 1/4
– RASHEED WALLACE IS THE NICEST GUY IN THE LOCKER ROOM
(HE WOULD TELL BROWN I DONT NEED 26 MINUTES A GAME GIVE SOME OF IT TO DARKO)
-PISTONS TOLD DARKO TO WAIT TILL BIG BEN’S CONTRACT IS OVER SO HE CAN START AS HE WONT BE SIGNED AS HE WENT TO CHICAGO,
-THEY WOULD PUT HIM IN WITH 1 MINUTE LEFT IN THE GAME AND AFTERWORDS TELL HIM THAT HE DID NOT HUSTLE IN THE GAME
-BROWN WOULD PLAY MIND GAMES WITH THE KID
-HE QUIT THE TEAM ON SUPERBOWL SUNDAY WHEN STEELERS WON THE SUPERBOWL IN DETROIT BUT JOE DUMARS TALKED HIM TO COME BACK TO THE TEAM AND PROMISED HIM MORE EMPTY STORIES
-THE PRESS IN DETROIT JUST ATE HIM UP FOR NO REASON
-DWIGHT HOWARD A VERY NICE GUY
-WHEN YOU PLAY FOR YOUR COUNTRY IN EUROPE ITS A DIFFERENT GAME THEN HERE – THERE ITS A PASSION, PLAYERS,F ANS AND HERE ITS SHOWBOATING AND SAME GOES FOR THE FANS
AS THERE IS NO COMPARISON OF FANS THERE IS HERE
-GIVE HIM A CHANCE AND LETS SEE BUT LETS BE HONEST THIS IS HIS LAST CHANCE WELL MAYBE CLIPPERS
As a friend I wish him well but after the season he wont be with the team as his salary will be used to get Labron and he will end up in Europe.
Also having a 17 year old kid come to USA w/o any help and being #2 is just waaaaaaaaaaay toooooooo much even for me.
But I do like the fact that he has a ring and lots of other greats do not so Darko take that ring and showe it to all your naysayers where sun dont shine
I have seen and wore the ring and its very nice
Plus Barkley loves the kid a young man now- enough said