5 Reasons To Watch The 2013-14 Chicago Bulls

With the start of the 2013-14 NBA season rapidly approaching, we thought it only fair to share what makes each team so exciting. Ontologically speaking, all 30 teams deserve our eyeballs this season. Even disastrous lineups still present oodles of plays, personalities, highlights and headaches. Here are five things to keep in mind for each team before flipping the channel.

Next up, a Chicago Bulls team that’s finally got their star back on the court.

[5 Reasons To Watch: Kings, Lakers, Knicks, 76ers, Bobcats, Cavs, Magic, Warriors, Timberwolves, Nuggets, Clippers, Clippers, Rockets, Bulls, Pistons, Bucks, Nets, Pacers, Wizards, Thunder, Heat, Mavericks, Celtics, Raptors Hawks, Spurs, Trail Blazers, Grizzlies, Suns, Jazz]

With a full roster and their star player back from injury, the Chicago Bulls are looking to rightfully claim what’s theirs. Don’t call it a comeback!

We can say – since the MJ Era – this may be the most exciting time to be a Chicago Bulls fan, with the core back and two rookies that have potential to produce at any given time, it is a good time as any to watch the Chicago Bulls this upcoming season. Here are 5 reasons to watch the Chicago Bulls this upcoming season.

*** *** ***

Exciting Rookies

Tony Snell

The 6-7 forward with a 6-11 wingspan is a long player with a defensive mindset that will fit perfectly with the Chicago Bulls. Tony Snell’s main focus is defending and with his long wingspan he is going to be an exciting player to watch defend this season. Averaging 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals in 34.4 MPG during five summer league games, Snell’s potential is there, it’s just a matter of what he does with it once the season starts to roll. Although he can defend, judging by his numbers he can put the ball in the basketball and is another facet in terms of scoring for the Bulls. Snell fits the Chicago Bulls because they need shooting. He is an excellent player without the basketball and a very good catch-and-shoot player. This will be vital with Rose also on the court because it will help space the floor.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Erik Murphy

Erik Murphy is the stretch four that the Bulls been waiting and hoping would land in Chicago. The former Gator will be exciting to watch this season. When you think of Erik the word “versatility” has to come to mind. Murphy is a guy that can run the floor and with anybody coming off the screen his pick-and-pop game will flourish. Also he can create space as a four and play behind the line. His IQ and his feel for the game will also will be a tremendous help for the Chicago Bulls this season.

The Emergence of Jimmy Butler

A diamond in the rough is one way you can describe him, but Jimmy Butler definitely came into his own last season. With the 2013-2014 season around the corner, Jimmy Buckets is all about business. The famous line “The rise of a star” is something we have all heard, but this season Jimmy can show his talents and keep the fans wanting more. This season has breakthrough all over it and the strides he made last season – especially in the playoffs – will be on full display. Looked for him to continue to be a defensive stopper this season. Butler has no problem guarding the best player on the floor; You can just ask Kobe. Last season in his 20 games as starter, Butler averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. We’re all curious to see how well he will do in a full-time role in the backcourt with Derrick Rose. Also, with the nickname “Buckets,” you best believe he will be dropping them this season.

Check out the next 3 including a gruff defensive genius on the bench…