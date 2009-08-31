5 Teams That Should Sign Carlos Arroyo

It seems that all there are always rumors surrounding Carlos Arroyo – and none of them are ever true. Over a month ago there was one that saw Arroyo possibly ending up with the Sixers, and then over the weekend one that had him landing with the Bulls. But while neither of these seem to be actually coming to frution, here are five teams that should sign Arroyo this season.

1. Boston Celtics – It’s no joke that the Celtics need help at the point guard position. Otherwise, why do you think they signed Stephon Marbury last year? While they’ve solidified their frontcourt with Rasheed Wallace, Shelden Williams and re-signing Big Baby, the C’s need to add a veteran point guard (preferably younger than Sam Cassell) that can come off the bench and handle the ball better than Eddie House.

2. New York Knicks – The Knicks have been looking for another point guard all summer, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be Ramon Sessions. Arroyo can run and push the tempo in D’Antoni‘s system and would probably come back on just a one-year deal, making Donnie Walsh prefer him over Sessions anyway.

3. Miami Heat – After my man Patrick Beverly signed overseas this past week, everyone has been trying to figure out who the Heat should bring in at point guard. While Mario Chalmers has the starting spot on lock, Arroyo would be a great look to come off the bench.

4. New Orleans Hornets – It’s pretty clear to see that Chris Paul isn’t happy. And when you’re best player isn’t happy, you should go out of your way to do something. After basically giving Rasual Butler to the Clippers for nothing, Arroyo would fit in well in that Jannero Pargo-type roll as the backup PG in New Orleans.

5. Phoenix Suns – It’s clear that the Suns still haven’t found a replacement/understudy for Steve Nash, but after he re-signed this summer they can put that search on hold. Although they do have Leandro Barbosa (not really a PG) and Goran Dragic (not really that good a PG) or the roster, the Suns are in need of a backup so Nash doesn’t have to play 35+ minutes a night.

What do you think?