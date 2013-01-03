5 Teams That Should Trade For DeMarcus Cousins

When coming into the league, many GMs labeled Cousins as your traditional high-risk, high-reward player. His talent was immense, yet this loquacious attitude against authority was a red flag.
One team that took a chance on him in the 2010 Draft was the Sacramento Kings. How has Sacramento fared thus fair with Cousins? Well, statistically he averaged 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds a night in his rookie year before becoming an indomitable center the following year where his numbers skyrocketed to 18.1 points and 11 rebounds a game. While these gaudy numbers look good on paper, his team wasn’t able to reach the playoffs in either year, and the Kings are destined for the lottery yet again in 2013.
In addition to that, his bad boy persona has been on full display. His tumultuous relationship with former coach Paul Westphal came first. It was reported the two couldn’t see eye-to-eye about the team’s direction. Westphal sent Cousins home because he was “unwilling/unable to embrace traveling in the same direction as his team; it cannot be ignored indefinitely.” Four days later, Westphal was fired.
Next up, current coach Keith Smart. During a game against the Clippers this year, Smart and Cousins fought during halftime. This lead to his suspension that was eventually lifted two days later. Now, after examining this, you have to think this marriage is over, right? Forget Dr. Phil, we need to part ways. Why not? The Kings are currently 12-20 this season, and are in need of a dire makeover. We had three seasons of the DeMarcus Cousins show, and unfortunately haven’t seen any positive results.
It’s no surprise people in Cousins’ camp are leaking teams he’d like to be traded to. Sacramento’s ownership doesn’t wish to trade their most talented player, but if the two sides continue to bump heads, a trade will be likely.
I love his game and would like to see him prosper in this league â€“ just not in Sacramento. Here are five places where I think DeMarcus could thrive, regardless of what they have to offer or don’t have (we’ve seen superstars get traded for virtually nothing in this league).
*** *** ***
BOSTON CELTICS
I would love to see a frontcourt consisting of DMC and KG. That’s a sexy frontcourt that will impose fear into opposing teams. Imagine the leadership and wisdom that would be passed down from veterans like Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Doc Rivers. A winning atmosphere can elevate Cousins’ level of play and more importantly, get his head together. This would also boost the Celtics’ chances of competing for the Eastern Conference title once Garnett and Pierce move on. Did I forget to mention the combination of Rondo and Cousins? Oh God (Rondo would possibly be involved in any trade with Sacramento, but if Boston could find a way to end up with both players, that would be an explosive duo, in more ways than one.).
your article sucks. Well 80% of it does.
(1.) It’s always BOSTON should win, BOSTON should get back on top. The Celtics are just as entitled to win as everyone in the league. True, they need a center. They always get what they want in trades, like the Lakers. And look where the Lakers are now.
(2.) Same argument for Dallas, albeit Dallas has a center in Kaman. Which of the Mavericks’ assets could possible appeal to the Kings? Chris Kaman? Rodrigue Beaubois, whose career is sliding? Dominique Jones, who’s so far been nothing in the league?
(3.) Houston did NOT pay Asik $8M just to be benched.
(4.) Washington, really? On a team with Okafor, Nene, and Seraphin? FOR FANTASY PURPOSES? What kind of self-serving argument is that? WAS is loaded on offense and Cousins’s stats will take a dip, even if the team unloads either Nene or Okafor.
Geez.
thanks for saying that, this article really sucks… btw, they talk like dmc is a free agent, like the other team would have to give up some talent to get dmc…
First off…I appreciate the comment Ken and you taking the time read. Cousins trumps all of the centers you just mentioned talent-wise. Granted he’s a headcase, but he’s an incredible asset on the floor. You act as if the Rockets wouldn’t pull the trigger on a deal involving Cousins. Their chemistry is solid right now. But, realistically they’ll be ousted from the first round every time out with that roster. If they wanna be one and done, then fine. Stick with that roster. Washingon is alllll messed up right now. They’re in disarray. Why not rebuild and blow the team up? They wanted to implement a veteran core with Ariza, Nene, and Okafor. Realistically, do you see John Wall staying with the Wizards beyond his contract with this team if no major moves are being made? Give up Brad Beal in this case and add Vesley with a first rounder. You need to appeal to John Wall. He’s your franchise player. He walks and then what? Nene will be traded. It’s a matter of time before he gets out and demands a trade to a contender. Dallas I’ll admit would have to give up OJ. Let’s face it, Tyreke is gone. They’re going to need a replacement. OJ is a bonafide scorer in this league and will be an all-star. A different atmosphere could motivate someone completely. You really think somebody like KG is going to allow DMC to pull those same antics in Boston? If I’m boston, and I could somehow manage to give up avery bradley…(if he comes back strong and healthy, jeff green, and fab melo with some picks…why not) I’ll take Cousins and a contract to match up like g arcia and salmons. You gotta understand, Sac-town is like a black hole right now. Sometimes all it takes is a change of scenery to bolster someone’s confidence and game.
You have to be absolutely to think any of these trades would work. Rondo couldn’t get along with Ray Allen, who is a great guy! But you think he and DMC would be great together? KG made Big Baby cry during a game. WTF do you think is going to happen to DMC? KG would probably retire immediately after he goes through a practice with that idiot.
Also you never once presented a working trade scenario for any of these teams. What, you think the Kings are just going to give him away?
Love the comments from other posters below.
That said, why is this league full of idiot GMs who CONTINUALLY choose to pay idiot players? Starbury was talented but couldn’t win and dragged down EVERY team he ever played for. Players like DMC are like Derrick Coleman in the 90s and as one of the best coaches of all time, Chuck Daly said (about Coleman when he coached him) “…he has an interesting demeanor. I think he just doesn’t care (about winning).”
how about teams actually in need of a center with assets for a trade? none of these teams are even plausible. im surprised the knicks or the nets weren’t on the list.
why would the knicks need deMarcus if they have tyson?…why would the nets need DeMarcus if they have brook?.