It’s Championship Week in college basketball, otherwise known as the week of tournaments before THE Tournament. And honestly, it seems this year people only really care about two conference tourneys: the Big East and the Big 12 … and maybe the ACC based on history and hype.

This week we’ll be previewing those anticipated conference tournaments. But for now I’m doing the Pac-10, because that’s the one I know best, because I don’t want the Left Coast to get overlooked again, and, well, because I can.

5 THINGS TO WATCH FOR DURING THE PAC-10 TOURNAMENT

1. Derek Glasser will reincarnate Gerry McNamara

In 2006, G-Mac went on a one-man warpath in the Big East tourney, taking an underdog Syracuse squad to an improbable conference championship. In 2010, no team in the Pac-10 is assured an at-large NCAA bid, so winning this tournament is crucial. If there’s one player who can — and may have to — mimic McNamara and carry his squad, it’s Glasser. (And not just because he’s a White point guard.) James Harden‘s high school and college backcourt mate is the classic underrated overachiever, a four-year starter who is the heart and soul of the Sun Devils. Glasser (10.2 ppg, 4.8 apg) averaged 13 points per game in last year’s Pac-10 tournament, and dropped 22 in the first round of the Big Dance when Temple put Harden in a box. If ASU finds itself in a tight game this postseason, Glasser will have the ball in his hands to decide the outcome.

2. Washington’s backcourt has to step up

UW was a popular preseason pick to contend for a Sweet 16 or Elite Eight spot primarily due to their guards: sophomore scoring machine Isaiah Thomas, junior defensive demon Venoy Overton, and freshman PG phenom Abdul Gaddy. Although the Huskies finished the regular season a respectable 21-9 and sit third-place in the conference, they’ve been inconsistent all year and terrible on the road, while senior SF Quincy Pondexter has been the star. Thomas is on a roll, however, averaging 18.2 points over his last five games, and Overton has improved as a scoring threat while maintaining that defensive energy. But Gaddy (4.2 ppg, 2.3 apg) has been arguably the biggest bust of any ’09 high school All-American. At least two of the UW trio will have to show up and give Pondexter some help if the Huskies hope to secure a spot in the 65-team bracket.

3. Oregon’s emotional state

Be prepared for a bunch of “lame Duck” one-liners. Over the weekend, the rumor mill in Eugene was saying head coach Ernie Kent has already been fired — with some reports claiming Kent was told in late-February that he wasn’t returning next year — setting up a scenario at the Staples Center this week where the players could either go all-out for their coach, or just go through the motions. The Ducks (15-15) have a couple of seniors in Tajuan Porter and Joevan Catron who don’t want to go out without a bang, but they’ve also got a bunch of young guys whom Kent recruited who have been through a couple of bad seasons already and may be disillusioned with the whole thing. Oregon did just beat play-in opponent Washington State last Saturday, but that game was the emotional finale at Mac Court (closing its doors after this season) and the home-crowd advantage was significant. That won’t be the case this time.

4. Klay Thompson and Jerome Randle will drop savage buckets

The third- and fourth-leading scorers in the Pac-10, Thompson (19.6 ppg) and Randle (18.7 ppg) have to play big for their teams to have a chance to win. Washington State sophomore two-guard Thompson is a long-range sniper who watched Reggie Miller tapes growing up to learn how to move without the ball, and California senior PG Randle, the Pac-10 Player of the Year, is like a like a Black Steve Nash as a scorer, hitting over 40 percent of his threes and 90 percent from the line with some Chicago playground swag mixed in. If WSU beats Oregon in the play-in game, they’ll face No. 1 seed Cal in the first round. Randle dropped 39 points on the Cougars in a game earlier this year, while Thompson went for 28 against the Golden Bears in another meeting.