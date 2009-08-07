5 Ways For Brandon Roy to Improve His Game

Now that Brandon Roy has gotten paid, the expectations on him and his Blazer teammates have never been higher. By signing that extension, the Blazers are entrusting him with their future – they fully expect him to be one of the NBA’s truly elite guards.
Clearly, B-Roy is nice. Is he Kobe though? Not yet. So what does he need to do to get there? Great Blazers blog Blazersedge outlines, in detail, the five things Brandon Roy needs to incorporate into his game in order for him to take the next step.
Here are BlazersEdge’s five points, with excerpted pieces of each. Go HERE for the full thing.
5. Easier Shots
Given [Andre] Miller’s proven abilities to push tempo and remain comfortable in the open court, Brandon should find himself in transition situations more than ever next season. Whether it’s finishing off lob passes or trailing the play and converting off mismatches, I expect (and hope) to see Roy’s tempo, not just the team’s tempo, pick up this season. Couple that with more open looks and less last-second deep jumpers thanks to Dre’s veteran savvy and it’s reasonable to expect an even more efficient offensive campaign from Roy.
4. Dictate 1st Quarters
Last season, dictating early offense relied too often on one factor: whether LaMarcus came out of the gate shooting well. If he was hot, everything ran very smoothly. If he was off on his first few jumpers, the Blazers often fell behind early, sometimes way behind, even at home. During the worst of these stretches, Brandon was a passive observer. While the Blazers demonstrated a remarkable ability to play from behind, the best players — Jordan, Kobe… the kind of player that Brandon has the potential to become — have the ability to get their teammates going early without sacrificing control over the game’s flow.
What I’d like to see next season is Brandon taking more initiative right out of the gate: rather than letting the game come to him, I’d like the game in his hands firmly from the outset. That doesn’t necessarily mean less looks for the bigs early in games; it does mean that I’d like to see fewer first quarter possessions when the ball is never in his hands.
3. Grow Greg Oden
While the media is obviously not privy to much of the two players’ relationship, it was rare to see much of a connection between them last season. During dozens of hours of practice, locker room sessions and the like, I struggle to remember a time when the two genuinely clicked. It goes without saying that Brandon carefully backed Greg when he was struggling and he has often spoken about how important of a player Greg will become for the team.
But Blazers fans should want to see Brandon proactively helping to make Greg’s potential a reality. Brandon has all the cachet he needs to make that happen: the long-term deal, the personality, the individual awards, the compassion. If anyone understands what Greg is going through and possesses the people skills, street smarts and street cred to connect with him, it’s Brandon Roy.
Whether it’s looking for Greg off the pick and roll, advising him how to better interact with the local media, or simply inviting him to dinner (it went a long way with LaMarcus, right?), Brandon holds the keys to helping Greg get comfortable this season.
2. Be Smarter With Arguing Calls
I get that referee manipulation is part of the modern NBA and that reputation goes a long way in determining who gets calls. I just wish Brandon’s influence upon the officials was subtle like his crossover rather than brutal like his dunks. There were multiple times last season when he was actively ignored by officials, his protests falling on deaf ears as the refs beat him back down the court as he stood near the baseline shaking his head or slowly pulling himself off the floor.
While Nate McMillan has encouraged Brandon to fight for calls, and fewer players in the league are better at yelling when slapped while attacking the paint, it’s hard to watch a player of his caliber remove himself from plays. Surrounded by impressionable, young players and referees who will only become more deferential to his rising star status, Brandon should recognize that getting back on defense proves a larger, better point than dragging his feet requesting a whistle.
1. Accept More Challenges on Defense
Despite all the buzzer beaters and the career-ending dunk on Poor Samb, I’m not sure there was a play during 2008-2009 that gave me a clearer look at the potential of Brandon Roy than the sequence in the Rose Garden the previous season when he strapped up Joe Johnson during the final 90 seconds of a close game. Frustrating Johnson with both quick feet and chest-to-chest physical defense, Roy showed he has the physical tools to be an elite on-ball defender against the league’s best perimeter players. It was, to many observers, a breathtaking performance.
Because of the load he carried last year on offense, we didn’t see this effort repeated on a nightly basis in 2008-2009. The addition of the defensively-gifted and versatile Nic Batum helped take the defensive pressure off Brandon but one wonders if things went a bit too far that direction. Although Brandon was often able to rest on defense, many possessions found him hiding on the weakside, a relative non-factor. Indeed, if Brandon excelled on the defensive end last season, it was off the ball, anticipating passes or cuts and then using his high basketball intelligence to create turnovers or force difficult shots.
But for a player of Roy’s skillset, more should be expected. The degree to which players like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen influenced the game on the offensive end was matched only by the degree to which they dictated terms defensively as well. Rule changes make it difficult for Brandon to be as physical as those two often were but they don’t prevent him from telling his teammates and coaching staff that he wants the responsibility of guarding the other team’s best player, particularly in the fourth quarter. We saw that at times last year and I’d like to see that become a given in big games.
The emotional boost his teammates received from Roy’s dominance of Johnson was tangible almost an hour after the game; that boost and the bond it creates is capable of turning quality teams into NBA champions.
Do you agree? How else can Brandon Roy take his game to the next level?
you gotta remember brandon is on a team with a number of guys that can score… while he is the team leader he isn’t necessarily always the go to guy like a lebron or dwade. this season should show whether or not he is going to be able to fill that role, which i know he will
the blazers fans are funny. roy has the potential to become the kind of player jordan or kobe were/are? lmao
he is a very good player, not great. and its not like he is 22 anymore. at the age of 25, kobe and mj were already the best at their positions, something roy will never be.
If B-Roy were to be injured for the entire seasson the Blazers could still finish well. They have plenty of scoring options (Miller, Rudy, Aldridge, Outlaw, etc.) They shouldn’t have given him the max.
The only 2 guards better than Roy are Kobe and Wade. Although he isn’t at Wade’s level, he isn’t THAT far off. He obviously has a ton of talent, but he doesn’t dominate the way he needs to. The blazers have talent to where if they ever did win a title, it’d be closer to the 2004 Pistons. The team around him is what needs to improve. He’s not Dwade 2006, but he’s close.
BRoy depends on his ‘secret’ tool too much: The Mean Mug.
The guy is overzealous with it, he tosses it at teammates, coaches, refs, fans and waterboys. Has there been a play in which he hasn’t just thrown the Mean Mug around?
Points 1-3 can be addressed directly involving the Mean Mug:
3) Quit giving Greg Oden the Mean Mug, it hurts his fragile ego.
2) Quit Mean Mugging refs every play, it scares them into swallowing their whistles.
1) Don’t just use the Mean Mug on defense. Most guys he covers aren’t playmakers, they aren’t even looking up from the ball, they are looking to score. They don’t notice it.
Overall) The Mean Mug is great, when used effectively, but ease up on boy. It ain’t the answer to EVERYTHING…
The writer of the article gets a little bit reckless with his comparisons too. Roy is a good player, but he ain’t on the Jordan and Kobe level, and probably won’t be. Gotta be a homer to say that he could be as good or better than the two best people at his position in history…Just fucking reckless…
I think dude needs to get a greater mean streak. To me he comes off as one of the nice dudes of the NBA. Not saying you have to be a butthole to play good. Still many players lack that intensity and total seriousness of focusing 100% on winning and nothing else.
Right now I would say Roy is at 80%. He needs to get to a good 90% for leadership and winning purposes.
That is just GEE though.
After Kobe and Wade it’s Ginobili then Roy…IMO
He might not be the “best at his position,” but he is a player who could carry the Blazers to a championship by dominating on both sides of the ball. He has a great supporting case, but the Blazers will only go as far as Roy goes.
In 3 years, we will see the full fury of Brandon Roy. It is me or it is a twist of fate but that when Kobe is about 34 years of age!
To say that Brandon has no chance at becoming the best at his position is ridiculous. Who at 24 has been Second Team All NBA? Oh that’s right, people who become the best at their positions.
We all know Ron Ron is crazy, but he was genuine when he said that, “he is the best player I have ever played against.” That is coming from the best defender in the country.
I know that’s a little living in the moment, but I dont recall those same sentiments during his matchup with the Lakers.
Roy is not Kobe, but really why cant he be? Discarding the fastest rising start in the NBA is what is really “Fucking reckless”.
Kurt
You are saying he could be compared to the best two people to play the position EVER, based on how he has started his career, and the words of a guy who could clearly be certified as insane(though amusing sometimes).
By your logic, that lil’ 9 year old kid that Dime posted the other day could be compared to Kobe and Jordan…based on how much better he is over others when they were 9 years old. It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish, son.
Don’t get me wrong, he could end up pretty decent, and maybe a HoF player, but the guy ain’t no lock right now, nor is it a certainty that he will become one. So yeah, talking like he might be better than Kobe or Jordan is “fucking reckless” at this point in time.
Kurt: You have lost your mind. Ron is not the best defender. Roy is not Kobe. Far aways from it.
seems to me roy has been underrated by everyone beyond portland each year he has played ,i have seen rapid development in his game. I forsee this trend to continue with roy proving beyond a benefit of the doubt that he is top shelf talent by the end of this contract. I also feel this contract will be seen as a bargain by its conclusion.
Roy is already a borderline top 10 player in this league. Once the guys around him improve, then the best of Brandon Roy will be seen
Best young players in the Association
1. Deron Williams & Chris Paul
2. Kevin Durant
3. Brandon Roy
4. Derrick Rose
5. Brook Lopez
Is it just me or will CP and Deron be intertwined together for the rest of their careers. It’s like they’re joined at the hip
Seriously, dude needs to work out in the off season and take care of his body better. He is not a gym rat, blows off workouts and pretty much just plays himself into shape. His knee’s are already weak. He should start taking care of himself the way Kobe and Wade do. He literally wore out this year in the playoffs
I would put Roy over Durant right now.Why do everybody else gotta win to get props but Durant is the best thing in the league for winning 25 games a year.I dont get it.Let him prove it first.I seen Dana Barros average 20+ for a bum ass team.I need to see more.B-Roy is the 3rd best 2 guard in the L behind Showbe and Wade.But u right he can always improve.
rafa
kobe fans are even funnier btw im not even a blazer fan.
big shot hell fucking yeah its manu.
Brandon def. got some growin and maturing to do as a player. Everyone needs to hop off his nuts and let him be what hes goin to be. Yea he looks like he gon be elite, but let him get there first people. Ya’ll are not Ms. Cleo!! He could end up like T-Mac and not even get outta the first round, or even worse (or just as bad) end up like grant hill and be remembered on what he “coulda” been. He could And yea Deron and CP3 are joined at the hip, funny you should mention it…Im out the the Yao Ming era
Roy shouldn’t have had the All-Star nod over Manu. He is badass, tho
I think the whole point of this article is that, if – IF! – Roy IMPROVES he could be at Kobe or Wade’s level. That’s far from a sure thing, and the writer of this article obviously recognizes that. I don’t think Roy will ever be as good as Kobe, for a whole host of reasons, but that’s a whole other issue. Clearly Roy is already either approaching or in the “good-enough-to-lead-a-team-to-a-championship” category and really, that’s what counts.
utahJZZ: 1) Lebron James. Are people forgetting he’s only 24 and therefore younger than Roy?
@dagomar-They want Lebron to be 35 so he can go away.
@baron von faulk
Roy got voted in by the coaches, and manu was injured for a lot of last season. Take it up with them.