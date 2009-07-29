50 For The Future: Allen Iverson & New York City

In 2002, the first issue of Dime, we ranked who we felt were the 25 most powerful people in the game of basketball. At the time, only six of the names on that list were actual basketball players. The rest was made up of agents, TV executives, attorneys, bigwigs in the NBA office, team owners, and other “suits” â€” the people we assumed would shape the future of the magazine. Today, we’re proud to say that our Dime #50 version of the power list has a much larger percentage of players. Dime has always been about putting ballplayers first, and over the last seven years, the player has become more powerful in the business and industry of basketball.
Halfway to the century mark for Dime, we made our updated list of the 50 people and personalities who will shape our next 50 issues. Each day we’ll drop a couple of entries on the site:
ALLEN IVERSON, 34, Icon
On the surface, A.I. has never been less relevant than he was in 2009. His short stint with the Pistons was an abject failure, with Iverson being absent from the team’s blink-and-you-missed-it playoff appearance. And just a year removed from being the No. 3 scorer in the League, he only made the ’09 All-Star team because the fans voted him in. And yet, even as we’re witnessing the beginning of the end of A.I.’s run, his impact on the game and the industry that shapes it is still strong — it can be seen via the next generation of Iversons. It’s in the fearlessness of Rajon Rondo; the speed of Derrick Rose; the fire of Chris Paul; the “You can’t stop me” swag of Tony Parker; the defiance of Lance Stephenson; even the appearance of guys like J.R. Smith and Nate Robinson. The player who graced the cover of Dime #1, the one we dubbed “The Definition of Now” on Dime #6, Allen Iverson’s legacy will live on through Dime #100.
NEW YORK CITY, 385, Basketball Mecca
Every few years the headline pops up: “Has NYC basketball fallen off?” Never that. Even when the city isn’t cranking out Top 10 high school talent, even when St. John’s stinks, even when the Knicks are still a few years away from “Maybe next year,” New York will always be the epicenter of the basketball world. This is where outsiders still take their cues, from the vibe of the playground to how ballplayers dress. This is where the industry comes to be validated; where the stages are the biggest and the lights are the brightest. Do you think Kobe’s 61 and LeBron’s 52-9-11 would have been as big of a deal had they happened back-to-back in Sacramento?
New York is the epicenter of the b-ball world because thats where Stern lives.All that other shit I dont know about.
Knicks a few years from ‘Maybe next year’? Think not, more like Knicks a few months from ‘Definitely this year!’
Do you think Kobe’s 61 and LeBron’s 52-9-11 would have been as big of a deal had they happened back-to-back in Sacramento?
Woah Hoah what’s up with the diss on Northern Cali. NO matter where Kobe and Lebron did that it would have still been as big…leave it up to some New York cat’s to hype it more than it is….fuck New York. And quit being Lebron’s fuck boys because he aint leaving Cleveland for the so called mecca.
NY is as much the mecca as Lil Wayne is the best rapper alive. Just because a lot of people say it, doesn’t make it true.
If NYC isn’t the mecca, then what is?
Everybody always hates on NYC but can’t come up with a better answer. I’m not even from NY and I recognize it’s place in basketball.
“Do you think Kobe’s 61 and LeBron’s 52-9-11 would have been as big of a deal had they happened back-to-back in Sacramento?”
man, our D’s too nice to let something like that even happen here……
LOL! yeah, ok…
Not saying I believe NYC isn’t the basketball Mecca of the world but I think LA may have a bigger case.
They’ve won more NBA & NCAA championships than NYC. They support two NBA teams. O.J. Mayo went to USC to get exposure while spending his one year in college not NYC. The coach of all coaches was at UCLA. Plus the weather’s a hell of a lot better for outside balling. True they don’t have a court I can name off the top of my head like Rucker or The Cage, but LA’s population isn’t as compressed as NYC so you can’t expect individual courts to be as saturated with talent.
The best basketball players have come from Washington state this past decade.
Dispute that!
NYC may arguably have the best bball players but their pro team sucks. How ironic is that?
AI to the Knicks… AI to the Knicks.. (NOT A KNICKS FAN.. but an AI fan)
first off, allen iverson is still the shit. and allen iverson aint shit. this is the same n*gga that went to the chip round in 2001 with NO major help. but its also the same n*gga that never wanted to learn, never wanted to get to practice on time. never wanted to accept a teammate. never wanted to better himself–on the court or off. its also the same n*gga that made the nba accept urban culture. hes the same n*gga that made cornrows cool in corporate; not just the schools, streets and playgrounds. hes the same n*gga that made getting married to ‘your down as bitch’ cool and legit. but hes also the same n*gga that disrespected basketball, never really gave a shit. never wanted to be a champion. never wanted to work ‘extra’ hard. buts its also the same n*gga that lace em up every night and balled with passion. gave what he could give with his little body. hes the n*gga that made it cool to have your mom sit at every home game. made it cool to have your moms on the court with ‘thats my boy #3’ proud signs. he the same n*gga that made white america hate cornrows and tattoos. the same n*gga that was 2000s dennis rodmann for a minute.
hes that n*gga thats really the MAN
as for nyc as the mecca…
FUCK that. nyc has nothing but rats and loud-mouth-on-the-court-think-they-nice-and-cant-ball-for-shit-players.
when nyc can produce a decent big man (6’9 and over), then we’ll talk about being the mecca.
dont nobody give a shit about richie parker and khalid reeves. nor kenny anderson or kenny satterfield.
well sed heckler
like the family member who does the dumbest shyt all year round but holds you down when everybody and they momma done left you for dead.
you cant hate iverson coz he held you down.then he does some things that leave you speechless..things you’d bet your life he’d never do.
i respect the legend of AI.that’s the most i can do right now.We’re even.
All I say is a lot of ‘F’ Ny, Ny aint this and that but apart from the guy that said LA, I dont hear any other arguements, only opinions (which arer free so not worth that much).
1-LA, then is NY #2?
I don’t even know why that question about NY even came up. We’re the capital of the world. Trust me, if ain’t happening here it ain’t happening. Cocky? True. But can you question it? Don’t think so…
NY is the home of HYPE. Much like the people of the city, NY ballers are all bark and no bite.
Perfect example of the “next greatest” player from NY to enter the league (stated in this here mag!) ol’ Bassy. He’s in what, year 4, and he still ain’t shit in the league.
Props to NY for it’s place in history, the playground legends and ol’ team with the Pearl and Monroe, but NY ain’t had a dominate big player in the last 30 years.
NY has put a legit superstar in the NBA in ages. That’s why you can’t say that NY is the basketball Mecca of the world. The NY Knicks are irrelevant in the NBA. The only reason people talk about NY is because of all the hype.
Hold up lets put NC in the picture for putting out the best NBA ballers. We got Jordan, Wilkins,Worthy, David Thompson and now Chris Paul, David West, Josh Howard, Antwan Jamison. Now we got Stephen Curry. Not to mention all the imports that came to North Carolina schools and were drafted in the NBA.