50 For The Future: Allen Iverson & New York City

In 2002, the first issue of Dime, we ranked who we felt were the 25 most powerful people in the game of basketball. At the time, only six of the names on that list were actual basketball players. The rest was made up of agents, TV executives, attorneys, bigwigs in the NBA office, team owners, and other “suits” â€” the people we assumed would shape the future of the magazine. Today, we’re proud to say that our Dime #50 version of the power list has a much larger percentage of players. Dime has always been about putting ballplayers first, and over the last seven years, the player has become more powerful in the business and industry of basketball.

Halfway to the century mark for Dime, we made our updated list of the 50 people and personalities who will shape our next 50 issues. Each day we’ll drop a couple of entries on the site:

ALLEN IVERSON, 34, Icon

On the surface, A.I. has never been less relevant than he was in 2009. His short stint with the Pistons was an abject failure, with Iverson being absent from the team’s blink-and-you-missed-it playoff appearance. And just a year removed from being the No. 3 scorer in the League, he only made the ’09 All-Star team because the fans voted him in. And yet, even as we’re witnessing the beginning of the end of A.I.’s run, his impact on the game and the industry that shapes it is still strong — it can be seen via the next generation of Iversons. It’s in the fearlessness of Rajon Rondo; the speed of Derrick Rose; the fire of Chris Paul; the “You can’t stop me” swag of Tony Parker; the defiance of Lance Stephenson; even the appearance of guys like J.R. Smith and Nate Robinson. The player who graced the cover of Dime #1, the one we dubbed “The Definition of Now” on Dime #6, Allen Iverson’s legacy will live on through Dime #100.

NEW YORK CITY, 385, Basketball Mecca

Every few years the headline pops up: “Has NYC basketball fallen off?” Never that. Even when the city isn’t cranking out Top 10 high school talent, even when St. John’s stinks, even when the Knicks are still a few years away from “Maybe next year,” New York will always be the epicenter of the basketball world. This is where outsiders still take their cues, from the vibe of the playground to how ballplayers dress. This is where the industry comes to be validated; where the stages are the biggest and the lights are the brightest. Do you think Kobe’s 61 and LeBron’s 52-9-11 would have been as big of a deal had they happened back-to-back in Sacramento?