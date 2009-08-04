50 for the Future: Barack Obama

Short version of a Twitter exchange from early this morning: Austin asked how many followers would a current President (not just Barack Obama) get on Twitter if he had a page that he actually updated himself; reader Amar suggested half-a-billion easy, with every head of state and journalist and political blogger at the front of the line.

With Obama specifically, another group of people who’d flock to his Twitter page would be basketball fans. We’ve all had it sufficiently shoved down our throats that the 44th President is a hoops junkie like the rest of us, and in the new issue of Dime, we gave him his due as one of the 50 people who will shape the future of the game and this magazine: